by thefoodbabe

I recently shared the truth about frozen yogurt on Instagram and everyone was appalled. The ingredients in frozen yogurt are often worse than ice cream, which is just crazy because it has a health-halo around it.

To witness just how processed frozen yogurt can be, I challenge you to go over to your favorite frozen yogurt place and ask them to show you how it looks before they put it in the machines.

Before the mixture is frozen into an edible product, the yogurt ingredients come in a big box of pre-made liquid or powder. This is very similar to how most fast food franchises obtain their products – in a box or a carton pre-made, pre-mixed, heavily processed and preserved.

It looks NOTHING like yogurt and more like Kool-aid (depending on the flavor). It's a rather disgusting sight to tell you the truth, and an exercise I conduct on occasion to remind myself not to eat that stuff.

Now you're probably wondering... What about ice cream?

Almost every ice cream out there (whether it's store-bought or from restaurants) has gums like these added to the mix...

Gellan Gum, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Carob Bean Gum, Cellulose Gum.

You'll find gums in Baskin Robbins, Cold Stone, Ben & Jerry's, Tillamook, Edy's, and most popular brands.

When you ingest gums, they slow down your digestion and form a "gel-like" substance in your stomach.

This leads to that awful bloated "bubble gut" feeling.

Even worse, it alters the bacteria in your stomach and intestines (microbiome), which may contribute to an array of chronic inflammatory diseases.

There are other things in ice cream to look out for too, but here's how to find the best brands:

Look for the simplest ingredient list possible, organic and grass-fed is best. A couple of my favorite brands are Straus Organic and Ice Cream for Bears.

Ideally, I make my own ice cream! This is how I can enjoy ice cream all the time without sacrificing how I feel, my health, or the way I look.

