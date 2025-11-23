The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
13m

Please spare me the tears...

It isn't the Trump Administration.

This plan is in the making for decades... centuries... and millennia.

And I write about it for years.

AI War Chronicles.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/ai-war-chronicles

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture