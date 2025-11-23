by Derrick Broze

The Technocratic Trump Administration: The Zionist Infiltration Expands

In the first two parts of this series, we examined how Donald Trump’s second administration has expanded the use of public-private partnerships and tightened relationships with the Big Technocrats. We also looked at how Trump’s administration is working to force compliance from journalists even as his allies work to consolidate the media, particularly as it relates to the popular app TikTok. The aim of this piece is to outline how these moves serve to further the goals of Trump’s long-term allies in the Zionist movement.

The Ellisons and the Zionist Takeover of TikTok

As noted in Part 2 of this series, Trump ally Larry Ellison is reportedly involved in an effort to purchase TikTok. Ellison is the founder and CTO of Oracle and one of the world’s richest individuals. In mid-September, The Wall Street Journal reported that Oracle was working with Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz to purchase TikTok as part of Trump’s effort to put the app under US control.

According to the WSJ, if the deal goes through, a new company will be formed to run TikTok in the United States. The US investors would have an 80% stake in the company, with Chinese shareholders in control of the remaining shares. The new company would have an “American-dominated board”, including “one member designated by the U.S. government”. Even more worrisome is the fact that Oracle would handle the user data at its Texas facilities.

The deal marks a reversal from Trump’s calls to ban TikTok during his first term. After attempting to ban the app, Trump originally supported an arrangement in which Oracle and Walmart would have become controlling investors in a newly created US-based entity. Although that deal never materialized, Ellison is once again in the running to gain a majority stake in TikTok.

To fully understand the implications of this deal, one must remember that many prominent politicians and conservative pundits had previously warned that TikTok was not only spreading propaganda to the millions of young Americans using the app but specifically warned that it was damaging Israel’s image in the post–October 7, 2023, world.

For example, Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of pro-Zionist Anti-Defamation League (ADL), was recorded on leaked audio complaining that there was a “major TikTok problem.” Greenblatt said the opposition to Israel was not about left or right, but a sign of a generational shift as Gen Z turns against Israel’s policies.

Craig Mokhiber, former director of the New York office of the UN High Commission for Human Rights, claimed the attempts to ban TikTok were an obvious effort to control the narrative around Israel. “They are trying to use government power to force TikTok to be taken over by pro-Israel ownership to silence criticism of #Genocide and #apartheid,” he tweeted on March 15, 2024.

Another vocal critic of TikTok was Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who called for banning the app to stop the spread of “foreign propaganda”.

“For quite some time, I have been warning that Communist China is capable of using TikTok’s algorithm to manipulate and influence Americans. We’ve seen TikTok used to downplay the Uyghur genocide, the status of Taiwan, and now Hamas terrorism,” Rubio told NBC News.

Interestingly, DropSite News recently reported that Larry Ellison—acting under the guidance of Ron Prosor, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations at the time—vetted Rubio’s loyalty to Israel when he was seen as a potential contender for US President. DropSite reported:

“On April 30, 2015, Prosor sent another message to Ellison to follow up, sharing his phone number and thanking him again for the evening they spent together. “How was the conversation with Mario Rubio. [sic] Did he pass your scrutiny? Did you have a chance to talk about Israel ? Would love to chat.” A few hours later Ellison responded in the affirmative. “Hi Ron. Great meeting with Marco Rubio. I set him up to meet with Tony Blair,” adding, “Marco will be a great friend for Israel.””

As we will soon see, Tony Blair, the former British Prime Minister, has also played an integral role in promoting the interests of Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently made it clear that he believes TikTok is a powerful tool for combating anti-Zionist sentiment. In late September, Netanyahu met with a group of social media influencers in New York.

“Weapons change over time… the most important ones are on social media,” Netanyahu said. He asked the group what the “most important purchase” was at the time to which he replied, “TikTok”.

Ellison himself makes no effort to hide his support for Israel. A 2014 interview in which he discusses his views on Israel has been circulating on social media in recent months. The interview was conducted by Gil Tamary, who was then Israel’s Channel 10 US correspondent. After Ellison donated $10 million to the nonprofit Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces (FIDF), Tamary asked the billionaire why he believes support of Israel is important. Ellison’s answer puts his allegiances on full display.

“The renewal of the Jewish state is something that I think touches all of us. For 2,000 years we were a stateless people. And now we have a country of our own, defended by all the brave men and women of the IDF. So anything we can do to support them, who devote their lives for preserving the state of Israel, keeping the people safe, and allowing our state to continue,” Ellison stated.

“I have been to Israel. I have been to the border. I have spent time [with] the people who govern the state of Israel. And I feel a deep emotional connection to the state of Israel and the Israeli people.”

Ellison’s $10 million investment in the IDF was not his only high-profile gift to the Israelis. In 2017, Ellison gave the FIDF the largest donation in its history with a $16.6 million gift. According to Truthout, Friends of the IDF is a nonprofit organization that “raises tens of millions of dollars annually to fund a range of programs that effectively subsidize the Israeli military by providing numerous services and benefits for Israeli troops. It also channels major donations from a host of powerful billionaires toward these programs.”

During the 2014 interview with Gil Tamary, Ellison noted that Oracle had two CEOs—himself and Safra Catz, whom he said was born in Israel. “So again, we love the country of Israel and will do everything we can to support the country of Israel,” Ellison told the reporter.

In early October, a hacked email from former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak’s account revealed a conversation with Catz in which Larry Ellison’s co-CEO reassured Barak that she was loyal to Israel and believed Americans needed to be “conditioned” to love the nation.

“We have all been horrified by the growth of the BDS movement in college campuses and have concluded that we have to fight this battle before the kids even get to college. We believe that we have to embed the love and respect for Israel in the American culture. That means getting the message to the American people in a way they can consume it.”

Larry Ellison has also attempted to downplay the violent actions taken by the IDF and the Israeli government more generally. While he acknowledged there had been “tragedies” where civilians “ya know, were hurt,” he claimed the Israelis had minimized civilian casualties.

Continue reading...

