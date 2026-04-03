Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by John & Nisha Whitehead

“There is no art which one government sooner learns of another than that of draining money from the pockets of the people.”—Adam Smith, Wealth of Nations

You’re not imagining it.

Everything costs more. Everything is monitored.

Everything feels like it’s designed to take—from your wallet, your time, your freedom.

That’s because it is.

The government has turned everyday life into a revenue stream—funding endless wars, bloated agencies, surveillance systems, and profit-driven policing… all on your dime.

You’re not just paying taxes. You’re paying to be watched. Paying to be policed. Paying to be controlled.

This isn’t government. It’s a business model.

By now, it has become painfully clear that the only economic plan being advanced by the Trump administration is the kind that enriches the oligarchy at the expense of everyone else.

If the government’s newly dubbed “war on waste,” headed by Vice President J.D. Vance, is anything like its deceptively futile past efforts to drain the swamp and use DOGE to cut spending that is inefficient, we should expect to see corruption, graft and waste rise while vital programs that benefit the taxpayer get slashed.

The level of self-serving corruption, indulgence and excess by the elite ruling class while Americans struggle to make ends meet is off the charts.

Under President Trump, his gilding of the White House has coincided with the dawn of a new self-serving age of indulgence for the American oligarchy. As Debbie Millman writes for the New York Times: “Trump is showing the world that his presidency is a royal court where a select few are invited to pledge their allegiance… Trump is refashioning the presidential residence into a palace; our democracy is now a members-only club.”

This is Donald Trump’s “let them eat cake” moment.

Tens of millions in one year alone for the president’s weekend golf trips while government agencies are dismantled and tens of thousands of federal workers have their jobs slashed. According to the web tracker “Did Trump Golf Today?” Trump has spent 23.5% of his presidency golfing at an estimated cost of $141 million to the taxpayer.

An extra $200 billion in additional defense funding so Pete Hegseth can make a game out of war with Iran. More than $16 billion was spent in the first 12 days of Trump’s war on Iran. That does not include the rising cost of gas and consumer goods or the long-term costs of supporting those injured in the war.

$1 billion to a French company to not develop two wind projects off the coasts of North Carolina and New York.

$14 billion in oil revenue to Iran to fund its war with the U.S.

$22 million in one month on lobsters and ribeye steak so the Defense Department wouldn’t have to risk losing some of their taxpayer-funded budget. $1.8 million for musical instruments, including a “$98,329 Steinway & Sons grand piano for the Air Force chief of staff’s home, a $26,000 violin, and a $21,750 custom handmade flute from the luxury Japanese brand Muramatsu.”

$400 million for a 90,000-square-foot ballroom to which most taxpayers will never be invited.

$75 - $150 million to turn a public golf course into a championship-level golf course in the nation’s capital.

$100 million for a 250-foot “Arc de Trump” next to Arlington National Cemetery.

At least $60 million for a UFC event on the White House South Lawn to commemorate Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

While members of Trump’s inner circle dine on lobster and filet mignon, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggests that Americans struggling with the high cost of beef instead buy and eat “cheap cuts” like liver.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country is left to absorb a higher cost of living driven by Trump’s tariffs, inflation, and economic policies that punish the many to benefit the few.

At every turn, the Trump administration’s claims of slashing government spending have translated into even greater expense for the taxpayer with little to nothing to show for it.

All of those DOGE layoffs may have reduced the size of the federal workforce on paper, but in reality they have resulted in taxpayers footing the bill for unemployment benefits instead of salaries.

Trump may have dropped oversight into police misconduct—effectively giving a green light to police violence—but taxpayers will still be forced to pay for every lawsuit and settlement that follows.

In the eyes of Trump and his cohorts, you are not a citizen—you are a revenue stream, and the government is cashing in.

Call it what you will—taxes, penalties, fees, fines, regulations, tariffs, tickets, permits, surcharges, tolls, asset forfeitures—but the only word that truly describes the constant bilking of the American taxpayer by the government and its corporate partners is this: theft.

We’re living in a topsy-turvy Sherwood Forest where the government and its corporate allies aren’t stealing from the rich to feed the poor—they’re stealing from the poor, the middle class, and anyone not politically connected to further enrich the powerful.

The result is as predictable as it is devastating: the poor get poorer, the rich get richer, and the American Dream has been replaced by a surveillance state propped up by endless war, crippling debt, and legalized plunder.

What Americans still fail to grasp is this: if the government can take your property, your income, your privacy, and your freedom at will, you don’t have rights—you have privileges.

And privileges can be revoked.

The American police state, with its surveillance cameras, militarized police, SWAT raids, fusion centers, drones, AI tracking systems, predictive policing algorithms, asset forfeiture schemes, and privatized prisons, is not about keeping you safe.

It is about profit.

It is a sprawling, multi-trillion-dollar ecosystem designed to move money from taxpayers through government agencies and into corporate hands, all under the ever-shifting justifications of “security,” “law and order,” and “national emergency.”

The rationalizations never change.

We are told it is about terrorism, drugs, immigration, public safety, or civil unrest. Today, those justifications have simply been expanded to include artificial intelligence, foreign adversaries, domestic extremism, and a permanent state of war abroad.

But these are pretexts.

The real motive has remained the same for decades: control the population, monetize the system, and keep the money flowing upward.

Follow the money and the truth becomes impossible to ignore: The government isn’t serving you. It’s billing you.

The federal government is now barreling toward $1.5 trillion in annual military spending, a staggering escalation that will add trillions more to the national debt in the coming decade. At the same time, the Trump administration is pouring hundreds of billions more into a widening conflict with Iran, where the cost of war is measured not only in lives lost but in taxpayer dollars funneled directly into the coffers of defense contractors.

At home, policing has become a billion-dollar industry unto itself. Federal, state and local governments spend more than $80 billion a year on policing, much of it used to transform civilian police forces into paramilitary units equipped with battlefield weapons and surveillance technology.

The prison system continues to operate as a profit engine, costing more than $100 billion annually while warehousing nearly 2 million people and placing millions more under government supervision. It costs taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars each year to incarcerate a single individual, many of them nonviolent offenders, while private prison corporations reap the financial rewards of a system designed to keep cells full.

Through civil asset forfeiture, law enforcement agencies seize billions of dollars in cash, cars and property, often without ever charging the owner with a crime, creating a perverse incentive to police for profit rather than justice.

The Department of Homeland Security, once sold to the public as a temporary safeguard, has become a permanent fixture of the American landscape, consuming more than $100 billion annually while expanding its reach into every corner of domestic life.

Immigration enforcement has evolved into a sprawling detention and deportation machine fueled by tens of billions in taxpayer funding, increasingly targeting not only undocumented immigrants but also legal residents and individuals whose only offense is dissent.

Layered on top of all of this is a rapidly expanding digital dragnet in which government agencies partner with private tech companies to deploy artificial intelligence systems capable of tracking, predicting and cataloging human behavior, turning everyday life into a series of data points to be monitored, analyzed and controlled.

Even local governments have been drawn into the scheme, generating billions through fines, fees, traffic cameras and automated enforcement systems that disproportionately target those least able to pay, turning ordinary citizens into revenue streams.

This is not accidental. It is a business model.

The same government that claims it cannot afford healthcare, education or housing somehow always finds unlimited funds for war. As President Eisenhower warned, the military-industrial complex feeds on conflict, and today that machine has become both global and permanent.

The wars do not end.

The spending does not stop.

And the bill always comes due to the American taxpayer.

Every bomb that falls, every missile launched, every drone strike carried out carries a price tag, and that price tag has your name on it.

At home, the logic is no different.

Policing has shifted away from protecting communities and toward managing populations, particularly those deemed inconvenient, undesirable or expendable. SWAT raids are deployed for minor offenses, predictive policing programs target individuals before any crime has been committed, and surveillance technologies are used to monitor activists, journalists and political dissenters.

Poverty itself has been criminalized, with people fined, ticketed and jailed for low-level infractions, while homelessness is treated not as a social failure but as a law enforcement opportunity.

Even the nation’s schools have been folded into this pipeline, where zero-tolerance policies and truancy enforcement funnel children into the criminal justice system at an early age.

What passes for law enforcement today is increasingly indistinguishable from revenue enforcement.

None of this happens in isolation.

Corporate America is deeply embedded in every aspect of this system. Defense contractors profit from war. Technology companies profit from surveillance. Private prison corporations profit from incarceration. Data brokers profit from harvesting and selling your personal information. Financial institutions profit from the ever-expanding national debt.

Even prison labor, paid pennies on the dollar, feeds directly into corporate supply chains, creating yet another incentive to keep the system running at full capacity.

When government power and corporate profit become intertwined in this way, the Constitution becomes optional and profit becomes policy.

In this new economy, you are no longer just a citizen.

You are a revenue stream, a data point, a potential suspect, and a body to be managed.

Whether through taxes, fines, surveillance or forced labor, the system is designed to extract value from you at every stage of your life.

And when you add it all up, the cost is not merely financial—it is constitutional.

Every dollar poured into this machinery comes at the expense of your privacy, your property, your due process rights, your freedom of movement, and your freedom of speech.

As I make clear in Battlefield America: The War on the American People and in its fictional counterpart The Erik Blair Diaries, this is the real bottom line: you are paying for the erosion of your own freedoms.

If this system continues unchecked, the future is already taking shape—a nation in which everything is monitored, everything is monetized, and nothing is truly free.

The solution is not more funding, more surveillance or more enforcement.

It is the opposite.

It is time to defund the police state, dismantle the profit incentives, restore constitutional limits, and return power—and resources—to the people.

Because until that happens, the theft will continue.

And the only question left will be how much is left to steal.

WC: 1964

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