The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Jane Stoll's avatar
Jane Stoll
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Thank you for this article! Unfortunately the business that the US has become is organized crime. Trump is, was, and has always been a Mob guy who pretended to be legit—an organized crime front man. I knew this before he ever took office, because my brother in law is a NYC banker who started talking about Trump’s criminal activities in the 80s. Apparently the Mob always intervened so Donnie wouldn’t be prosecuted. Trump never would have been allowed to own a casino if he were not deeply Mob-involved. His presidency means organized crime has completely taken over the Federal government—it’s a done deal now. That’s why he’s so bold in his destruction of the US—the Mob has his back.

And what are the Epstein files all about? Organized crime.

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