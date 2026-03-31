by Gary D. Barnett

“The human mind, in taking us down the path of technocracy, has become the adversary of life itself and collaterally the adversary of the human soul.” Konrad Lorenz

What began by looking like a simple and horrible ‘war’ of brutal aggression against Iran by the U.S on orders from Zionist Israel, has now shown its real colors. It has become impossible to view this as any real ‘war,’ and it has become obvious that this strategy, all these false flags; are at best a coordinated effort by those globalist oligarchs striving to digitize, starve, and control the world through technocratic means. This is all being played out with a particular script meant to achieve multiple agendas, nefarious all, and to in essence, figuratively capture and cage all of the masses, taking control by psychological, digital, and physical measures to eliminate much of society while taming and altering the rest. All of this is contingent on eliminating the individual.

At this point in time, it seems to be assured that more fakery is coming, and it is quite apparent that one or more major false flag events will soon be unleashed in order to terrify the general population, and shift sentiment so that the herd reverts back to supporting government tyranny steeped in atrocious nationalism over freedom. The telegraphing of these predicted (pre-planned and staged) events is brutally apparent, and by multiple mouthpieces. Headlines (propaganda) abound forecasting specific attacks that will cause outrage by the pathetic peons toward a so-called one or another targeted ‘enemy.’ Anything to keep a ‘war’ environment in place, with hate as the common glue of the proletariat.

Remember, the big plan goes forward at all times, while the distractions give cover for the complete takeover of humanity via technocratic means. AI, digital ID, biometrics, total surveillance, tracking and tracing, tokenization of all private property and all assets, food shortages, famine, energy inflation and shutdowns in many parts of the world, and continued economic destruction and monetary debasement are now constantly progressing. In order to accomplish the ‘reset,’ for lack of a better term, requires chaos, civil unrest, hate, food and energy loss, and panic. These things are already in place and advancing, especially in urban areas. Travel has been intentionally hampered and in many cases, made increasingly dangerous; this without considering the price inflation in everything that is ever exploding.

This staged war in the Middle East, including the Russia/Ukraine plot, and other hot spots, are, at least from any common sensical assessment, all connected. It seems the international technates are working together, or at least are in concert to accomplish certain goals, without having in place (yet) the full centralized control technocracy system. Universal cooperation among the major nation states and coming technocratic regions will be key in any globalized reset, but I would imagine a certain pecking order with the major players having a higher degree of control. For this to be viable from the State’s perspective, the monetary system will have to be destroyed and replaced by a central digitized network, again with a top-down hierarchy at the helm.

Political whore Laura Loomer, just stated very recently that:

“Soon, there will be a massive Islamic terror attack in America and the perpetrators will likely have financial ties to podcasters and those who are sowing discord for foreign nations in America. I predict there will be many casualties and only then will it maybe set in that people have been conned into supporting a terrorist psyop to distract you from the threat of Islam while the enemy plotted to destroy our country from within with botted conspiracy theories. It will likely be 10 times worse than 9/11.”

Although posted without evidence, the seed has been planted so that any extensive false flag terror attack, will already have been in the minds of non-thinking Americans, making them that much easier to fool. Besides this idiotic prediction of an “Islamic threat,” the idea that podcasters speaking out against the State would be targeted is telling, in that dissent will obviously not be tolerated; meaning attempts to go after all speaking out will be aggressive.

In today’s news, there are reports of protest violence in Portland, Dallas, Los Angeles, and even protests in Florida outside Mara Lago. This behavior plays directly into the hands of the State, as protest and chaotic or violent behavior allows for increased federal and state enforcement, which begets more protest and more enforcement and lockdown. Add to this, escalated war threats, travel hell, Russia involvement in ‘the Iran ‘war,’ which should have been expected all along, and a perfect storm of confusion is accomplished. This just lends more credence to the reality that a number of participants, all involved actually, are likely working as one in this Iran ‘war’ fiasco in order to cause mass fear and chaos.

In addition, the set-up and fake threat of ‘sleeper cells’ from Iran targeting Americans is still present, another fear tactic employed by the State’s media, while preparation of more false flag events to be blamed on Iran seem imminent. The oil price today is above $113, job losses are increasing daily, markets are dropping, and likely tens of thousands of troops are being deployed to Iran, this just a very partial amount of the terrorism being currently pursued by this government.

This so-called war against Iran has become such an obvious cover-up for the real plot to reset the world. It was pre-planned, all of it, and is entirely managed to accomplish particular agendas meant to bring the masses under much tighter control, while decimating economic, financial, and monetary systems. Food production is being destroyed, and supply lines are being cut off entirely in many cases. This is blatantly absurd and preposterous to say the least; beyond the imagination of any thinking individual. This is not, and never has been any defense of any U.S. interests. It is simply the plot of using this purposely manufactured war game as a weapon against this and other populations. It is a set-up for democide, while breeding havoc and total disorder.

Financial ruin, bankruptcies, shrinking food stores, delinquencies, dollar debasement, failure of markets, threat to savings and retirement plans, food shortages, and draconian travel restrictions, have and will continue to advance, along with the AI and digital takeover. This began incrementally, but is now being pushed forward like a roller coaster going downhill.

There is no longer a safe haven, a sane and freedom-oriented country in which to escape. This is a global takeover, and most (if not all) countries on earth are on board this technocracy train to hell. The fake ‘covid’ fiasco, an obvious false flag operation, just as was 9/11, an Israeli/American plotted conspiracy, solidified universal international cooperation between nation-states, and was a magnificent success for the ruling class. That was just a preview of what is to come, as this ‘war’ is also a false flag, meant to be used to terrify the U.S and the rest of the world, while bringing all property and all control over people into the hands of the coming regional technate infrastructure.

Every threat reported, every so-called attack against the U.S. announced by the media, every shortage of food and energy, every weather anomaly, every conflict, every cyber threat, and especially any major event labeled as a terror attack, should be considered a lie, and a likely planned false flag event staged by this government, or by engineered complicity with other governments; especially Zionist Israel, for the sole purpose of advancing totalitarian rule.

In order for this takeover of the U.S. (and all others) to be successful, the State needs a weak and obedient populace willing to accept every narrative presented by the oligarchical few in power as legitimate. This requires a frightened and gullible people, steeped in indifference and dependence, and willing to go along to get along. In this situation, societal participation will be vastly curtailed, and those who fully succumb to the technocratic ‘authority,’ may be able to survive, at least so long as it is necessary to accomplish the State’s mission of control, although their existence will be based on being a slave of the global ruling class.

If this is what you truly want, you will own nothing and be happy; a minor part of the collective herd of serfs. If this is not what you want, then mass resistance is a must, which means eliminating the threat of any governing system, for no freedom can exist in the presence of government, and no political solution is possible.

“Conformity is the tool of the tyrant. What one chooses to conform to is critical. The Empire now rules by information superhighways to our soul. ~ James Tunney

Copyright © 2025 Gary D. Barnett Substack or GaryDBarnett.com

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