Elon Musk Provides a provide a technical update on SpaceX’s capability to manufacture, launch, and operate AI satellites at scale as the business case for the SpaceX IPO on June 8th 2026

TLDR 7 Minute Video - Is the SpaceX IPO a Scam?

Brain Wang of Next Big Future Provides His Analysis

June 4, 2026 STARBASE, Texas – Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (“SpaceX”) today announced that it has launched the roadshow for the initial public offering of 555,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock to the public. In addition, SpaceX intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 83,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be $135.00 per share. SpaceX has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Nasdaq Texas under the ticker symbol “SPCX.” Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities will act as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Allen & Company LLC, Cantor, Needham & Company, Raymond James, Societe Generale, Stifel, William Blair, BTG Pactual, ING, Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., Mirae Asset Securities, Mizuho, and Santander will act as co-managers.

LIVE EVENT — From Isolation to Action: Finding (or Creating!) the Freedom Movement in Your Community

You’re not alone — you’re just not connected yet. Join Etienne de la Boétie² (Art of Liberty Foundation) and the CounterForce Alliance team for a live stream on how to find or start a liberty group, make existing groups more effective, and use the tools that get results. Sunday, June 14th — 7:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM CST / 5:00 PM MST / 4:00 PM PST. Read the companion article: Finding (or Creating!) the Liberty Movement

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