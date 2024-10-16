More and more amazing songs keep dropping by courageous artists willing to challenge the zionist-controlled mainstream media. Here are some of our favorites!

1 Year of Genocide by BBOBBYY

Spotify:

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/1-year-of-genocide-single/1772455586 Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.co.uk/albums/B0DJK3YWFK

YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/watchv=gZf5JSEmEZc&si=VV6l8hS5j7l878HD

MACKLEMORE - HIND'S HALL 2 feat. Anees, MC Abdul, Amer Zahr + The LA Palestinian Kids Choir (LYRIC VIDEO)

All proceeds to UNRWA USA. Donate Here:

https://www.unrwausa.org/

Sing 'n Pray by Grant “Prezence” Ellman

Spotify:

PrezenceMusic.com

Grant “Prezence” Ellman will be headlining the opening night concert at Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference on Nov 1st.

Use discount code: Prezence5 to save 5% and support his work!

The Art of Liberty Foundation - A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.