Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Alix Mayer

A single article acted as a tell that a bad bill would be introduced this year.

Based on that article, on February 4, Free Now Foundation predicted lawmakers would introduce another bill to tighten the screws on vaccination. Sixteen days later, they did.

The Speedy Timeline to a Bad Bill

Late January: EdSource published a bombshell report: California was auditing more than 400 public schools for low vaccination rates. EdSource is a nonprofit media outlet focusing on data-driven issues in California’s public schools. It is funded in part by The Gates Foundation.

Based on the publicly searchable school database at EdSource, the state of California flagged any school where more than 10 percent of kindergartners or seventh-graders lacked full vaccination– more than 30 doses of ten vaccines.

First Week of February: A few days later came the measles media storm. Headlines screamed that measles had “returned to Disneyland.”

Californians concerned with medical freedom started to experience a bad case of déjà vu. We already knew the playbook from the 2014 Disney measles cases, followed by SB277– the bill that demolished the personal belief and religious exemption from vaccination for school attendance.

With those two hints: public school audits and measles at Disney, Free Now Foundation predicted a bad bill around vaccination would be introduced and fast-tracked in 2026.

History is repeating itself.

February 20th: Only two weeks after the media did their job to establish the 2026 measles at Disney narrative, Assemblymember Mia Bonta introduced AB 2651, the so-called “Informed Parents, Healthy Schools Act.”

Mia Bonta is the wife of Attorney General Rob Bonta; his office is currently defending California schools against Free Now-funded lawsuits to end mandates, and expand the medical exemption while we still have mandates. A real winner, Mia Bonta recently introduced the “Stop Nick Shirley Act,” the bill that persecutes those exposing fraud, not the fraudsters.

Mia Bonta’s vaccine bill orders the California Department of Public Health to set “community immunity” thresholds at each school, for every required vaccine. If a school falls below those percentages, it must notify every parent, so they can make “decisions.”

What Decisions?

Proponents, especially lawmakers in favor of the bill, claim this empowers families to “make informed decisions” about their children’s health.

What decisions, exactly?

If your child attends public school, you’re locked into your district. You can’t shop around for a higher-vaccination campus.

Pulling your kid out risks truancy charges. Would the pro-vax set risk jail time to take their child out of a school where the vaccination rate against one infection dropped from 90% to 89%?

If your child goes to private school, and you are not happy with the vaccination rates mid-year, do you give up tuition already paid and apply to another school for entry in the Fall?

Would the pro-vax set go so apoplectic over lower than ideal vaccination rates at a school, and join the homeschool set – composed mainly of religious and vaccine-safety-aware families?

The Real Purpose of the Bill: Pressuring Families with Vulnerable Children

The vaccination rate data sent to parents isn’t remotely actionable, except for one thing: identifying the unvaccinated kids.

At smaller schools, a single student with a legitimate medical exemption or an IEP (which makes vaccination voluntary for a special ed child) can push the entire school below the threshold. One child. One family. Suddenly the whole community gets a scary letter. The bill spotlights those children.

If AB 2651 passes, and parents get notified that their school “community immunity is below a threshold,” parents will inevitably ask: Who’s the holdout? Why is our school “failing”?

Pressure will mount on families whose children have the few remaining medical exemptions—the last legal carve-out after the 2019 crackdown that came with the passage of SB 277.

Bill Author Bonta is conflating the concept of herd immunity with outsized fears of person-to-person transmission of infections. Obviously, a few children without a measles vaccine will not make the measles-vaccinated children more vulnerable to measles. Vaccines are not individually inter-dependent.

The Double Standard: No Vaccine Requirement for Teachers and Staff

In the average California school, adults make up about 10% of the school community.

There is a glaring double standard. Teachers and staff have only a vaccine recommendation. They have no mandates, so they don’t need to stress about getting an exemption. They can even show a titer test if they want “credit” for having taken a recommended vaccine.

California students have mandates, cannot access even a medical exemption, and cannot show titers to prove they’ve been exposed to an infection.

Needless to say, teachers and staff are certainly not all “up to date” on all ten of the shots required for students.

Prior to introducing this “community immunity” bill, it would have been more logical for California to mandate that teachers and staff be vaccinated every few years for all ten of the required shots? Then the teachers’ vaccination rates could also be made public in the school vaccination reports.

That would seem more fair, if we are counting each school as a community.

Mixing Outside the School Community: Will Pods Be Legislated Next?

Finally, as everyone knows, every parent, child and family mixes with children outside their own school setting on sports teams, in dance class and at the park.

Does the concept of “community immunity” even make sense on a school by school basis?

Just how far can California descend into absurdity?

Is California going to legislate school “pods”– similar to when we were locked down? Will (a now fictional) “Community Immunity Pod Act” legislate the monitoring of parents and children who leave and return to the community? Visions of 15-minute cities swirl.

AB 2651 Pits Parent Against Parent; Will Result in Bullying of Vulnerable Children

Although bill authors have amended the bill to emphasize de-identified data, that is not the point. At a small school, that will not help when only one or two children are not vaccinated.

Even at a larger school, vaccination status of various children and parental views on vaccination are not totally private. People talk.

AB 2651 is about flushing out any remaining exemptions and shaming the children and families who use them.

The mandatory parental notifications would function as a battering ram against medical freedom.

Children will inevitably bully the unvaccinated children.

This is Stasi snitch culture, not public health.

It pits parent against parent.

It turns schools into surveillance hubs.

California families are weary of manufactured crises followed by bills that solve nothing while eroding the last pockets of medical autonomy.

AB 2651 has passed both the Health and Education Committees and is now headed for the Appropriations Committee.

Is this what you want for California’s schoolchildren and families?

If not, call your California legislator’s office and voice your opinion. Tell them you are against AB 2651, since school vaccination information is already publicly available on EdSource, and notifying the entire school community of vaccination rates will result in suspicion of certain families and children, resulting in bullying.

Continue reading…

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