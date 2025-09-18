by Anthony Colpo

In addition to intensifying left-vs-right animosity among the sheeple, the patently obvious Charlie Kirk assassination psy-op distracted public attention from other newsworthy events that occurred the very same day.

In the US, on Wednesday, September 10, Senate Republicans voted down an attempt to force a vote on the Epstein files release.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer's attempt to force a Senate vote to compel the Department of Justice to release the Jeffrey Epstein files turned out to be a very short-lived one on Wednesday.

Earlier that day, Schumer took a rare procedural step to tee up the Senate to vote on his amendment requiring the release of Epstein documents ahead of a final vote on a “must-pass” defense spending bill.

Republicans - you know, those ‘conservatives’ who supposedly stand for traditional values and virtues, like not molesting minors - largely stuck together, with 51 GOP senators voting down Schumer's amendment.

Senators Josh Hawley and Rand Paul were the dissenting Republicans, voting with all Democrats to hold a vote on Schumer's amendment.

The amendment would have forced the Justice Department to turn over all files related to Epstein within 30 days of the legislation's passage.

Finally, an Epstein Associate Loses His Job

Peter Mandelson (pictured above, next to Epstein) is a UK Labor politician with what could politely be described as a colorful past. Among the various scandals attached to his name is a close association with modern history’s most famous sex predator.

Mandelson was good buddies with Epstein at least as far back as 2002.

In 2003, he reportedly signed Epstein’s notorious 50th birthday book, his entry describing the New York predator as his “best pal” and signing off with “We love you!”

In 2023, UK media outlets reported on an internal JPMorgan Chase report from 2019 that stated: “Jeffrey Epstein appears to maintain a particularly close relationship with Prince Andrew the Duke of York and Lord Peter Mandelson, a senior member of the British government”.

In 2024, unsealed court documents revealed pictures of Mandelson with Epstein on the latter’s notorious private island Little St James.

Despite publicity surrounding these revelations, in February of this year Mandelson was personally selected by Keir Starmer to become the UK’s ambassador to the US.

On September 10, Mandelson spoke on YouTube show Harry Cole Saves the West in an attempt to explain the Epstein allegations.

On September 11, 2025, further communication from Mandelson to Epstein was published in the UK. This included an email sent in June 2008 after Epstein's conviction for soliciting prostitution from someone aged under 18 but before his sentencing, where Mandelson wrote:

"You have to be incredibly resilient, fight for early release and be philosophical about it as much as you can. The whole thing has been years of torture and now you have to show the world how big a person you are, and how strong. I think the world of you and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened. I can still barely understand it. It just could not happen in Britain. Everything can be turned into an opportunity and that you will come through it and be stronger for it. Your friends stay with you and love you."

On September 10, Starmer publicly defended Mandelson, stating "Let me start by saying that the victims of Epstein are at the forefront of our minds. He was a despicable criminal who committed the most heinous crimes and destroyed the lives of so many women and girls. The ambassador has repeatedly expressed his deep regret for his association with Epstein, and he is right to do so. I have confidence in him, and he is playing an important role in the UK-US relationship."

However, when Mandelson’s lovey-dovey 2008 email to Epstein was published the following day, Starmer finally relented to mounting pressure and fired Mandelson from his ambassador post.

Up to this point, Mandelson seems to be the only high-profile person linked to Epstein who has suffered any negative consequences. The rest of Epstein’s former ‘associates’ no doubt wouldn’t like to see this become a trend.

How fortuitous for them that a limelight-grabbing ‘assassination’ occurred around the same time and smothered the Mandelson fallout.

