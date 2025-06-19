The salary a single person needs to live comfortably in all 50 U.S. states—it’s over $120,000 in 2 places
Americans earning a regular salary may have trouble living comfortably in all 50 states.
by Kamaron McNair, www.cnbc.com
Americans earning a regular salary may have trouble living comfortably in all 50 states.
The median annual wage for individuals was just below $62,000 at the end of 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But it takes a salary of at least $80,829 for a single adult to live comfortably in West Virginia, the most affordable state, according to a recent SmartAsset study.
SmartAsset defines “comfortable” as earning enough to follow the 50/30/20 budget method, which recommends putting 50% of your income toward essentials like rent and food, 30% toward discretionary spending and 20% toward debt repayment and savings. It used the latest estimates from Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage calculator to estimate individuals’ cost of necessities in each state.
On the other side of the spectrum from West Virginia, residents in Hawaii need to earn a minimum of $124,467 a year to live comfortably, SmartAsset finds. That’s the highest of any state and one of two states — along with Massachusetts — where individuals need to earn at least $120,000 a year to afford a comfortable lifestyle.
Here’s how much money it takes for a single adult to live comfortably in every U.S. state 2025.
Alabama
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $85,280
Change from 2024: 1.74%
Alaska
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $100,298
Change from 2024: 3.65%
Arizona
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $101,587
Change from 2024: 4.36%
Arkansas
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $81,078
Change from 2024: 2.04%
California
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $119,475
Change from 2024: 5.12%
Colorado
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $105,955
Change from 2024: 2.58%
Connecticut
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $105,165
Change from 2024: 4.77%
Delaware
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $97,469
Change from 2024: 3.54%
Florida
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $97,386
Change from 2024: 4.37%
Georgia
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $99,590
Change from 2024: 2.79%
Hawaii
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $124,467
Change from 2024: 9.48%
Idaho
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $96,429
Change from 2024: 8.67%
Illinois
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $98,010
Change from 2024: 3.06%
Indiana
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $86,570
Change from 2024: 1.81%
Iowa
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $86,902
Change from 2024: 4.24%
Kansas
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,610
Change from 2024: 3.49%
Kentucky
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $83,574
Change from 2024: 3.56%
Louisiana
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $85,322
Change from 2024: 3.48%
Maine
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $96,595
Change from 2024: 5.35%
Maryland
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $108,867
Change from 2024: 5.78%
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Massachusetts
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $120,141
Change from 2024: 3.55%
Michigan
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,235
Change from 2024: 3.40%
Minnesota
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $91,728
Change from 2024: 2.80%
Mississippi
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $86,320
Change from 2024: 4.32%
Missouri
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $86,819
Change from 2024: 3.32%
Montana
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $92,851
Change from 2024: 9.57%
Nebraska
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,318
Change from 2024: 4.32%
Nevada
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $99,216
Change from 2024: 6.19%
New Hampshire
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $103,085
Change from 2024: 5.09%
New Jersey
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $108,992
Change from 2024: 5.82%
New Mexico
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,402
Change from 2024: 4.53%
New York
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $114,691
Change from 2024: 2.64%
North Carolina
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $93,766
Change from 2024: 4.55%
North Dakota
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $82,285
Change from 2024: 2.17%
Ohio
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $84,781
Change from 2024: 5.05%
Oklahoma
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $84,282
Change from 2024: 4.81%
Oregon
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $104,666
Change from 2024: 3.54%
Pennsylvania
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $95,306
Change from 2024: 4.37%
Rhode Island
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $101,338
Change from 2024: 0.50%
South Carolina
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $92,144
Change from 2024: 4.33%
South Dakota
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $82,160
Change from 2024: 0.87%
Tennessee
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $91,478
Change from 2024: 5.87%
Texas
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $90,771
Change from 2024: 4.30%
Utah
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $99,466
Change from 2024: 6.17%
Vermont
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $99,632
Change from 2024: 4.04%
Virginia
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $106,704
Change from 2024: 6.74%
Washington
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $109,658
Change from 2024: 2.97%
West Virginia
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $80,829
Change from 2024: 2.59%
Wisconsin
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,194
Change from 2024: 3.66%
Wyoming
Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,942
Change from 2024: 0.33%
While the 50/30/20 budget can be an effective tool to manage your money, it can also be difficult to follow if you have high fixed costs. And though data suggests wage growth nationwide is actually outpacing price inflation, many Americans don’t feel that way.
About 7 in 10 Americans feel stressed about their finances, according to a CNBC/SurveyMonkey online poll conducted in April. Plus, President Donald Trump’s tariffs threaten to push prices up even further.
Boosting your income by switching jobs or getting a side hustle may be easier said than done, but it can help give you some breathing room in your budget, especially if you’ve already cut out as much discretionary spending as you can.
Are you ready to buy a house? Take Smarter by CNBC Make It’s new online course How to Buy Your First Home. Expert instructors will help you weigh the cost of renting vs. buying, financially prepare, and confidently navigate every step of the process—from mortgage basics to closing the deal. Sign up today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $97 (+taxes and fees) through July 15, 2025.
Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It’s newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life, and request to join our exclusive community on LinkedIn to connect with experts and peers.
New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.
The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.
See the Press Release with more details HERE.
Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com
Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yep, but I would like to see a more comparable breakdown of the seven nations including the USA. Because that is somewhat like kicking someone who you hate, when they are going through tough times. Remember that if America didn't exist you wouldn't have the freedom to write.