The scam of the Trump indictment is much different from what most people think that it is. Trump is obviously part of the “Deep State” (The inter-generational organized crime system running “government” on the population to rob and control them) as evidenced by his participation in Operation Warp Speed, his encouragement for his supporters to take the “vaccine” (bio-weapon), his longtime friendships and business dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, George Soros, Roy Cohn, Wilber Ross, and others.

Trump is an actor whose theatrical agent is Ari Emanuel, the brother of Obama’s Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, who famously said: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.” and Ezekiel Emanuel, a eugenicist who is/was part of Biden’s Covid-19 task force.

The world is watching a giant stage play in which Trump plays the part of the “outsider billionaire” under attack from the “Deep State.” Rothschild Inc. rescued Trump from bankruptcy in the 1990s. The head of their bankruptcy restructuring team, Wilber Ross, renegotiated terms with lenders and provided financing at better terms for Trump. Have they had Trump by the short hairs ever since? Trump will go on to make Wilber Ross the Secretary of Commerce during his administration.

Trump and Biden Have Essentially the Same Policies When it Comes to What Really Matters to the organized crime bankers at the top of the pyramid.

The folks at the top, puppeting both sides, are making him look like the underdog to conservatives who are wasting their time and treasure by watching the play and donating to the person who just poisoned them (or tried to poison them).

It worked; there has actually been an uptick in support for Trump since the verdict. More chumps than ever want Trump to be their ruler and spend their money for them.

In my opinion, the entire trial was scripted to waste everyone’s time.

Remember where you heard it first: He will win on appeal, or the case will be dismissed.

Meanwhile, the entire manufactured courtroom drama has distracted the population away from the real issues of the day: The illegitimacy of “government” on its face, the Covid-19 eugenics program that just killed 20 million people and injured 1-2 billion more, and an open genocide going on in organized crime Israel.

Trump’s Scripted Courtroom Drama Similar to Brett Kavanaugh’s Scripted Courtroom Drama

Vince Foster, the Clinton’s attorney and an official in their administration, is found dead in Fort Marcy Park in 1993 in what appeared to many observers as a staged suicide. On the right is his widow’s testimony to the FBI that the only gun he owned was silver vs. the black gun photographed at the scene. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh helped cover it up.

The whole stage play reminds me of the time the organized crime “government” had to distract the population away from the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a judicial puppet who would have potentially been questioned by the Senate on the two major defining acts of his career:

1. His participation in authoring the Patriot Act, which stole American’s civil liberties after the False Flag terrorism of 9-11

and

2. His coverup of the Vince Foster “suicide” (murder) during the Clinton administration, where Kavanaugh was brought in as a replacement Assistant Independent Council after the US federal prosecutor handling the death investigation at the outset, Miquel Rodriguez, had resigned from the Starr investigation after a bitter dispute. His resignation letter – later leaked – said he was prevented from pursuing investigative leads, that FBI witness statements did not reflect what witnesses had said, that the suicide verdict was premature and that his grand jury probe was shut down just as he was beginning to uncover evidence.

In a 30-page memorandum, Rodriguez stated that he did not think Foster committed suicide at Fort Marcy Park and that park police staged the "suicide," placing a gun in Foster's hand and re-photographing the crime scene.

An informed source told journalist Ambrose Evan Pritchard that his work had been sabotaged by his own FBI agents.

So obviously, the organized crime “government” didn’t want their Supreme Court appointment, which smelled like a payoff for helping to cover up the Vince Foster murder, to be questioned about the two heretofore defining issues of his career, so they cocked up some worthless, trivial “he said-she said” accusations that divided (and conquered!) the country between men and women and distracted the public for months with another salacious courtroom drama. Kavanaugh was ultimately elevated to the Supreme Court.

Trump Quotes and Facts - What They Are Distracting You From? Does this guy look like an “Outsider”?

See the Art of Liberty Foundation investigation: Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline, which breaks down the evidence for 13-20 million dead from the “vaccine” and our companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction

“But I recommend taking the vaccines. I did it, it’s good. Take the vaccines.” — Donald J Trump, August 21st, 2021

"I hope everyone remembers when they're getting the COVID-19 Vaccine that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful 'shot' for five years, at best, and probably wouldn't be going getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!" — Donald J Trump, February 28th, 2021

"I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly." —Donald J Trump, March 1,6th 2021

"We have our freedoms and we have to live by that, and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine, and it is something that works." — Donald J Trump, March 17th, 2021

"Get those shots, everyone!" — Donald J Trump, December 17th, 2020

“I guess in a certain way, I’m the father of the vaccine because I was the one that pushed it. To get it done in less than nine months was a miracle.” —Donald J Trump, April 29th, 2021

"Everybody, go get your shot." — Donald J Trump, February 28th, 2021

"It works incredibly well. 95%, maybe even more than that...and it is really saving our country and it is saving frankly the world." — Donald J Trump, March 9th, 2021

"It will save millions of lives, and soon end the pandemic once and for all. These vaccines are also very safe." — Donald J Trump, December 11th, 2020

"The Vaccine and the Vaccine rollout are getting the best of reviews. Moving along really well. Get those shots, everyone!" — Donald J Trump, December 17th, 2020

"Well, I got the Pfizer, and I would have been very happy with any of them. I thought a very bad statement was when they did a pause on Johnson & Johnson. I think that frightened That was a bad thing to do. At that time, when they did the pause, they had six people that may have had some difficulty out of millions that received it. But I think the pause was a very bad thing to do." — Donald J Trump, October 2nd, 2021

"During my administration, everybody wanted the vaccine. There was nobody saying oh, gee, I don't want to take it. Now they say that. And that's because they don't trust the Biden administration. I can think of no other reason. But they say we don't want it, we aren't going to take it. When I was there,everybody wanted it and we were doing great. Well, the military did a fantastic job." — Donald J Trump, October 7th, 2021

"I'm very proud of the vaccine, I've taken it, and you’ve probably taken it. But I'm very proud of it. I think we could have another situation with the Spanish Flu, 1917, where up to 100 million people were killed." — Donald J Trump, August 18th, 2021

Pfizer gave Trump a donation of $1 million to his inauguration while he lied about NOT taking donations from pHARMa (Nov 20th, 2020)

Trump's Son-in-Law and Secretary of State go to Bilderberg and the WEF!! Ivanka is a Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum! Some outsider!

Trump is a friend and business partner of George Soros. The pair’s relationship goes back more than a decade. In 2004, Soros lent Trump $160 million to help with the construction of the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported. The two were also named in a lawsuit over the sale of the General Motors building, which alleged that the two (and others) were working together, alleging a widespread racketeering and fraud conspiracy by the defendant group, which also includes Deutsche Bank, Cerberus Capital Management LP (Dan Quayle), Lazard Ltd., Freres and Co. Inc. and Kirkland and Ellis LLP.

Trump and suspected Mossad agent and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Partying Together

The New York Post reported in 2009 that Trump spent Christmas Eve that year at a private party with George Soros, Steve Schwartzman, a billionaire, fellow Bilderberg Group member, and member of Skull and Bones, who is partnered with Pete Peterson, the former Secretary of Commerce in the Nixon administration and Chairman Emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, and liberal Hollywood director Oliver Stone, among others.

Rudi Giuliani, a cross-dresser who helped cover up 9-11, Donald Trump, Mike Bloomberg, and Bill Clinton… Golfing…

The Trump administration gave $1.16 billion to Bill Gates' organization GAVI.

Trump personally donated between $100K - $250K to the Clinton Foundation

- Trump tried to hire Bill Gates as a Science advisor in 2018

-Trump signed the PREPS Act, which gave indefinite liability immunity to all the BigPharma companies.

- Trump was behind orchestrating the push for the dangerous, failed drug Remdesivir as the only recommended treatment for hospitalized patients

-Trump signed the CARES Act, which gave governors the unprecedented ability to shut down their individual State economies indefinitely and at will, but more importantly, his National Emergency Declaration, in conjunction with the CARES Act, gives FEMA and the CDC federal executive authority over the federal government.

-The combination of the CMS override and the CARES Act incentives enabled and coerced hospitals to make a COVID-19 diagnosis and follow a (lethal) federally mandated COVID-19 protocol or be forced to pay back the funding. As a result, hospitals from coast to coast received payments such as:

A “free” required PCR test in the Emergency Room or upon admission for every patient, with a government-paid fee to the hospital.

Added bonus payment for each positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Another bonus for a COVID-19 admission to the hospital.

A 20 percent “boost” bonus payment from Medicare on the entire hospital bill for use of Remdesivir instead of medicines such as Ivermectin.

Another and larger bonus payment to the hospital if a COVID-19 patient is mechanically ventilated.

More money to the hospital if the cause of death is listed as COVID-19, even if the patient did not die directly from COVID-19.

A COVID-19 diagnosis also provides extra payments to coroners.

-Trump called for Red Flag Gun laws during his administration and said, "Take the guns now, then have due process later," and over 100 Republican representatives voted for a Red Flag law in the House, and it passed. Trump banned bump stocks.

-Trump renewed the NDAA, which is the sole reason many of his own supporters are currently being held for Jan 6th.

-Trump hired Alex Azar, a former BigPharma executive who tripled the price of insulin as an executive of Eli Lilly, as his Secretary of Health.

Trump Era Officials and Their Ties to the Companies Who Made Billions from the “Pandemic”

Trump issued an Executive Order (13887) on September 19, 2019, that militarized “vaccine” production in the US before anyone had even heard the word “COVID.” Also, Trump’s Secretary of Health, Alex Azar, is only one of the big pharma rats appointed by Trump who had lead roles in this. Stephen Hanh and Scott Gottlieb also played roles. Two of those three went back to big pharma after “The COVID” kicked off.

- CDC changed COVID reports under political pressure from Trump administration, panel finds - Jeannie Baumann, Bloomberg News, Oct 17, 2022

-Centers for Disease Control ‘bowed to the Trump administration’s demands to change the editorial process’ of its weekly scientific journal after warnings from then health secretary Alex Azar to “get in line,” a House investigation found.

-The pressure faced by the CDC to change the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report’s procedures ‘was one of several instances of political interference by former President Donald Trump’s aides’ that the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis identified in a report. ⎯ Bloomberg Law

-Trump allowed the FED to print more money than any administration in recent history - 90% of the paper money currently in circulation was printed in 2019-2020 during the last half of his presidency.

-Trump and the RNC raised a combined total of $250 Million with the whole Stop The Steal Campaign and set up their own supporters to get into trouble with the Federal Govt on January 6th, the ones dumb enough to go there and show up for him when it was clear, it was over, and Pence could really do nothing but certify the votes.

-Trump was instrumental in joining Bayer and Monsanto, creating a conglomerate of corruption while destroying GMO oversite and threatening third-world countries like Thailand with economic ruin if they do not go along with GMO distribution

-Trump pardoned Aviem Sella, the handler of convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, a bunch of his Big Banking, Big Pharma buddies and Lil Wayne instead of Julian Assange, Ross Ulbricht or Edward Snowden

-It has come out that the “government” was paying $2.4 million to rent space in Trump Tower in 2017 for the White House Military Office. The state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China paid him an estimated $7 million to rent space in Trump Tower. My own favorite Trump scam was the three penthouse suites in Trump’s hotel in Washington DC, where special interest could rent up to three rooms for $25,000 per night each. Officials from six countries spent over $750k at Trump's DC hotel in 2017 and 2018 alone, not including other special interests.

