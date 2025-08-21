by Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

As I’ve said many times before…

Rights are not subject to the opinions of politicians or anyone else. They are given by God and nature alone. The affirmation of Rights in the union was the culmination of the work many Liberty loving individuals and societies over millennium. This development was never meant to be validated by papers, biometric scans, or permission slips issued by bureaucrats. It was grounded in the inherent liberty of the individual and the nation born of and borne within an environment that supported liberty as a standard.

Antithetical to those principles is the advent of any intrusion into the virtues and intents of those great ideals. The REAL ID is most certainly an intrusion. It presumes state jurisdiction over identity itself, conditioning movement, commerce, and even the act of standing in public on carrying a government-approved credential. This is not innovation. It is a resurrection and furtherance of totalitarian control techniques. Techniques that have been improved upon over the centuries to become less perceivable for what they truly are.

Joseph Stalin (true name: Ioseb Besarionis dze Jughashvili (იოსებ ბესარიონის ძე ჯუღაშვილი in Georgian) created the propiska, (прописка) literally, "registration" or "recording of residence," internal passport system, which ruled citizens’ lives. It effectually limited where they could live or work and enforced ideological compliance, by forcing people to identify their residence legally, and being accountable to presence at that location.1 It also was the precursor to the Gulag’s (Main Directorate of Camps (Glavnoe Upravlenie Lagerei, abbreviated GULAG), in such that it made it possible to easily identify the Christian populations, amongst other Bolshevik/Soviet State enemies, and force them into transport and slavery, and eventual death.

Not every political prisoner was pushed into forced labor. Here, the bodies of Polish people lie dead in a mass grave. Katyn, Russia. April 30, 1943.

A Soviet militsiya officer checking an individual's propiska in a precinct—demonstrating the bureaucratic control over internal movement.

Peasants at Moscow’s Kazansky railway station, reflecting the rail-bound reality of internal migration under strict control.

Mao’s hukou, (户口, hùkǒu) literally, "household register" or "household account," register system tied people to assigned locales, controlling access to food, work, and education. The nature of this control mirrors the REAL ID control over access to airports2, federal buildings, and what will assuredly be eventually, everyday commerce.3 The nationwide verification grid that can easily be adapted for behavioral or political profiling starts with the acceptance of the ID under the premise of meretricious benefits. A pig in lipstick. A smiling knife. A poisoned chalice. Marketed as administrative modernization, the regulatory scaffolding of the REAL ID enables future legislation that can weaponize the ID system against individuals for non-criminal political or ideological reasons. This tyranny does not come as a swift blow but a subjugation, peonage and chattel slavery by attrition.

This slow implementation works by creating a soft form of confinement. Movement permission becomes contingent on government-approved identification. By tying legal employment, banking, and even healthcare access to an ID system, the state coerces participation in a government-controlled economic structure. Without the ID, economic potential is strangled. Accepting the REAL ID is equivalent to accepting State primacy over personal and societal liberty.

The Constitution is a charter of powers granted by the people to their government. All powers not expressly delegated therein remain with the people, whose liberty is the default condition and whose rights are not dependent upon that document for their existence.

Continue reading...

Have You Seen James Corbett’s Interview of Etienne? How to Leave the Cage?

Etienne recently appeared on The Corbett Report with James Corbett to discuss his new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.

It is definitely one of Etienne’s best interviews ever! If you have ever wanted to share Etienne’s work with your friends, family or colleagues, this is the interview for you. You can get a copy of To See the Cage is to Leave It (press release) by “Going Paid” on Substack AND get access to all FOUR of the Art of Liberty’s Substacks: Important News from the Art of Liberty Foundation, The Daily News, The Daily News Digest, and Five Meme Friday. By “Going Paid” you can get access to the full transcript, all the slides, memes, and videos mentioned in the interview: How to Leave the Cage - James Corbett & Etienne de la Boetie2

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.