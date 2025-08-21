The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
23m

BULLSHIT.

Absolute Bullshit mate.

The Real ID or digital ID was conceived in the Concentration camps of Auschwitz using Hollerith Punchcard system provided by IBM to and in cooperation with the Nazis!

It has nothing to do whatsoever with China or Russia.

But everything with Auschwitz... the Nazis... IBM... and the Jews!

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/why-are-jews-pushing-nazi-technology

Which side are you on mate?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture