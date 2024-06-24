By ungathegrea

Kash Patel exposes the radical left’s blatant hypocrisy and corruption, revealing their involvement in the very election rigging operations they accuse others of perpetrating.

“The Radical Left comes in with an election rigging operation: Russia Collusion, 51 Intel Letter, January 6 Insurrection… we expose their actual corruption,” Patel asserts, highlighting the extent of their deception and the lengths they will go to maintain control.

The biggest threat to the radical left’s control over Washington and the lives of Americans is none other than Donald Trump.

“These people want to run Washington, DC, and our lives forever, just like they have. And the biggest threat to that is Donald Trump.”

The only way to hold the radical left accountable for their illegal activities is through a Trump victory.

“All the accountability you and I want, none of it can happen unless Donald Trump wins… they know if we get there… we can investigate them for using public funds illegally.”

