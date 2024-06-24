The Radical Left’s Hypocrisy Exposed: Accusing Others of Their Own Actions
Kash Patel exposes the radical left’s blatant hypocrisy and corruption, revealing their involvement in the very election rigging operations they accuse others of perpetrating.
“The Radical Left comes in with an election rigging operation: Russia Collusion, 51 Intel Letter, January 6 Insurrection… we expose their actual corruption,” Patel asserts, highlighting the extent of their deception and the lengths they will go to maintain control.
The biggest threat to the radical left’s control over Washington and the lives of Americans is none other than Donald Trump.
“These people want to run Washington, DC, and our lives forever, just like they have. And the biggest threat to that is Donald Trump.”
The only way to hold the radical left accountable for their illegal activities is through a Trump victory.
“All the accountability you and I want, none of it can happen unless Donald Trump wins… they know if we get there… we can investigate them for using public funds illegally.”
Why the fuck are we calling them the radical left? The radical left is in the streets for Palestine and they’re working on unionization. The Establishment and its army of mouth-breathing, milquetoast idiots are the ones rigging elections. Our corporate overlords are rigging elections. Our intelligence agencies are rigging elections. Let’s be precise.
They get away with far too much blame-shifting to the left and right when it’s really a core group of people with no loyalty to either and a third, entirely different agenda that they all work towards, no matter which party they’re assigned to. The actual radical left is weak and an afterthought, and if Trump wins this election, it’ll likely be because they sat it out.
The enemy is in D.C. It’s in New York City. They’re at the City of London and Davos. The enemy is the Money Trust and its pet governments, particularly their deep states…