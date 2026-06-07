The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Rob Harrington's avatar
Rob Harrington
8h

Good night Saigon? That was a loss. With this bill, America is over. We are conquered by Isreal and our bribed or blackmailed Congress just sold all of us out … we side with a genocidal war criminal state so we are a war criminal state.

Our great experiment in a glorious system failed by corruption inside.

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
8h

Israel = communisme..

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