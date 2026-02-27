The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DRK's avatar
DRK
4h

All parents must take care that their own children learn what they need to know.

How to read, how to write clearly and effectively, how to look things up in actual books- whose contents cannot be changed on a whim, how to do basic arithmetic without a calculator, the basic scientific process, (observation, hypothesis, experimentation, theory, testing of theory by replication of experimental results by others), enough history to have a sense of how the problem of the world today came to be - and, above all *how to think critically*; how to evaluate what they are told, or read, or see.

This is easier if children are not allowed access to unsupervised tools of entrainment deployed by corporations to addict our children to screens- to social media, to shorter and shorter videos, to video games... while implanting ideas and beliefs that can cause them great difficulty IRL.

Exposure to porn, 'normalizing' violence in sex acts, the sexualization of children, and encouraging children to think that certain of their interests or aptitudes, or that the normally uncomfortable process of transitioning from childhood to adulthood, might be 'proof' that they were "born in the wrong body", or that a person's sex can actually be changed - these are among the most obvious examples.

The solution is not to require I.D. for internet access - but for parents to prevent unsupervised internet access. If a child must have access to an electronic tracking & surveillance device, parents would be wise to choose a flip phone.

It would be simple for to limit all pornographic material to on the internet to be posted with a '.xxx' url extension, and require proof of age to access sites with that extension.

It is difficult for many parents with work and other obligations to find the time to supervise their children's education- but it ultimately is their responsibility. The education of our children is also our Right to supervise- and all school personnel ,from school boards to principals, to teachers & counselors, etc - are legally answerable to the parents of the children entrusted to them each school day.

When more parents know this, and act on it, the massive amounts of money the government takes from our hard-earned, and constantly shrinking, dollars to fund the public school system will be more effectively use to actually educate our children.

Basing school budgets on performance, or awarding bonuses over a greatly trimmed budget based on the school's performance, could be effective steps toward this goal.

For any teacher's union to funnel money taken from members INVOLUNTARILY to either lobby government, or to support political candidates is unacceptable.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture