by Iain Davis

In this two-part article series, Iain Davis examines how a class of Silicon Valley oligarchs have set about destabilising the planet in order to achieve their goal of a multipolar world of interconnected smart-city states; that is, a regionalised world that they and their oligarch partners will rule as neofeudal monarchs. In Part 1, Davis focuses on the deceit this oligarch network is using to drag us all to ruin and how it is controlling the Trump administration, whilst Part 2 will focus on their neocolonial ambitions in the Middle East.

In my latest book, The Technocratic Dark State, I explore the influence of a powerful collective of Silicon Valley oligarchs. These oligarchs, as we shall see, have captured and now effectively control the second Trump administration. They like to go by many names: accelerationists, neoreactionaries, technocrats, the Tech-Bros, TechnoKings, CEO dictators, and more besides. We can now add “Praxians” into the mix. Though, personally, I prefer “Neonerds.”

The Praxians are part of a global oligarch network that is exploiting public-private partnership—stakeholder capitalism—to imprison humanity in their digital panopticon. The primarily US-based Silicon Valley-rooted wing of the global oligarchy—the Praxians—extends beyond what many call the PayPal Mafia. In addition to Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Reid Hoffman, Alex Karp, Joe Lonsdale, and other formative PayPal Mafiosi, the cast of characters propping up the current US administration, who evidently share Praxian goals, includes the likes of Mark Andreessen, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, Palmer Luckey, and others.

Both within the US and internationally, this gaggle of venture capitalists and technology entrepreneurs are seeking to exploit artificial intelligence (AI) and population surveillance technology—what the United Nations (UN) calls “frontier technology”—to firmly establish Technocracy as a worldwide governance system. At the existing global governance level, the UN, which is a public-private partnership, is equally eager to roll out Technocracy.

One of the Silicon Valley aligned oligarchs’ flagship projects is “the world’s first Digital Nation” of Praxis on Greenland. The Trump administration’s overtures to seize Greenland were no coincidence. Given the heady mix of strange new theological concepts, pseudo-philosophy and naked techno-feudal imperialism that these oligarchs seem to value, it is worth noting that the word “praxis” means the process of practically implementing a theory.

The people who support the Praxis Nation project self-identify as “Praxians.” The Praxis website claims there are more than 151,000 Praxians in 401 cities across 82 nations whose businesses are collectively valued at more than $1.1 trillion. Perhaps there are that many, but the businesses that constitute the bulk of the claimed $1.1T total valuation are controlled by a close-knit cartel of Praxian oligarchs who are relatively small in number. It is these oligarchs who are the focus of this article and whom I specifically refer to as “Praxians.”

The Praxian social engineering toolbox comprises Technocracy combined with the implementation of ideas that spring from the Dark Enlightenment—for a detailed exploration of Dark Enlightenment themes see here and here. Building on the online nation building techniques outlined in Balaji Srinivasan’s 2022 book the The Network State, the Praxians are trying to impose a network, or “patchwork,” of smart-city states controlled by the private sector. The planned redevelopment of Gaza is one among many Praxian projects currently underway—you can read more about Praxian city state projects here and here.

The Praxians want sovereign corporations (sovcorps), led by CEO dictator “TechnoKings,” to provide “governance as a service” to the people who will live as “customers” of their smart city-state “realms.” Self identifying as “neoreactionaries,” one of the Praxians’ leading neoreactionary gurus, Curtis Yarvin, proposes the establishment of a “patchwork of realms.” For example, he envisages “deterritorializing” central Europe into a privately controlled, but diplomatically recognised, patchwork of “neostates.” Described by Praxian venture capitalist Marc Andreessen as a “patron saint” of neoreaction, Dark Enlightenment author Nick Land suggests that the “deterritorialization” of nations would enable their subsequent “reterritorialization” into large business enterprises run by what he called “gov-corp.”

The Praxians are selling their schemes to libertarians who have perhaps been bamboozled into supporting the oligarchs’ plans by the oligarchs’ propagandists. In The Technocratic Dark State, I explore a persistent Praxian deceit that we might call the “decentralization-to-recentralization trick.” Though rank and file Praxian admirers may hold to the libertarian principle of decentralization, the Praxians plan is to centralize—reterritorialize—their and their oligarch partners authority over the entire “patchwork of realms.” Oligarchs couldn’t care less about libertarianism. They value digital dictatorship, Technocracy, and the Dark Enlightenment and are using accelerationism to achieve their goals in Gaza and elsewhere.

Praxian Accelerationism

First proposed in the early 20th century, it is the technology of the 21st century that makes the global constructions of Technates—societies and jurisdictions managed through Technocracy—a realistic proposition. The Praxians have used and are using accelerationism to propel the construction of an international patchwork of nascent Technates.

The Dark MAGA Gov-Corp Technate — Part 1

What does the title of this article—not to mention each unusual word in it — even mean? This is not a rhetorical question. We urgently need to understand each term. A precise political philosophy underpins each. A combination of these interrelated philosophies has been embraced — either in part or in their entirety — by some of the most powerful people on the planet. If we misapprehend how these controllers and influencers think, we risk blindly accepting whatever world order they wish to impose — and end up wondering how and why we find ourselves subjected to it.

The Dark MAGA Gov-Corp Technate — Part 2

In continuing to unpack the ideologies of the oligarchs who are part of the new Trump administration, Iain Davis examines how their ideas are being translated into policy. He considers the consequent infrastructure rollout that is preparing the US and the world for an imminent Gov-corp Technate within a multipolar world.

Accelerationism is a reliable Praxian tool. It is an aggressive investment strategy in “disruptive technology.” The objective is to use “creative destruction” to break apart markets, socioeconomic systems, associated sociopolitical systems, and nations, in order to then reterritorialize them as a patchwork of sovcorp realms. Ultimately, to be reterritorialized under a sovereign gov-corp.

In his 2017 post “A Quick and Dirty Introduction To Accelerationism,” Nick Land wrote:

In this germinal accelerationist matrix, there is no distinction to be made between the destruction of capitalism and its intensification. The auto-destruction of capitalism is what capitalism is. “Creative destruction” is the whole of it. [. . .] Capital revolutionizes itself more thoroughly than any extrinsic ‘revolution’ possibly could.

In part, this was Land’s commentary on the accelerationist approach already adopted by the Praxians. The veneration of venture capitalism as a revolutionary force appeals greatly to transnational capitalist oligarchs who view nation-states as squares on a grand chessboard.

Praxian accelerationism manifests through the use of “seed accelerators,” often called startup accelerators, which differ somewhat from startup incubators. Startup accelerators provide short bursts of startup venture capital for new ventures, often incorporating mentorship, network support, and training—usually in exchange for a sizeable equity share of the startup. Incubators are longer term investments, commonly demanding less equity from the startup. By focusing their startup accelerators on fledgling companies that specialise in disruptive technology, the Praxians seek to abruptly and irrevocably change—and thereby guide and control—technological development, resource distribution, manufacturing processes, financial and monetary systems, global markets, economies and, therefore, governments and nations.

The Praxian accelerationist investment pathway is an identifiable signature: their seed accelerators initiate “disruptive technology” startups or research projects. Praxian-linked investment houses, like Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Founders Fund, then increase investment in subsequent funding rounds to incubate promising creative destruction. Once the disruption is underway, if there is potential commercial value, Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) frequently follow to attract wider investment. The Praxians then use their private equity funds to manage expansion further or hand-off to their oligarch partners’ investment management companies, such as BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard.

The Praxians’ Y Combinator

In 2005, the Praxians’ Y Combinator (YC) formed as the world’s first seed accelerator. This was two years before neoreactionary thinker Curtis Yarvin, a close associate of Peter Thiel, started writing his Unqualified Reservations blog, and seven years before Nick Land published The Dark Enlightenment, which was influenced by Yarvin.

YC is led by investors who accelerate startups, like Paradigm, in “batches,” using a standardised accelerator investment protocol. YC is, in essence, a front in a Praxian investment shell game.

Private venture capital (VC) firms, such as Sequoia Capital, finance startups, like Paradigm, after initial “seed” investment from YC. Like all major investment houses, Sequoia Capital closely guards the identities of the individual investors they represent. Though, in Sequoia Capital’s case, it is pretty obvious they include the Praxians.

In turn, YC-accelerated companies like Paradigm, which specialises in investments in “crypto, AI, robotics, and across new frontiers,” provides another degree of separation between the Praxians’ angel investments and the projects they are actually controlling. Though the clues are there, if you look.

When Paradigm led a funding round for the “Praxis Nation” startup, the new nation’s link back to YC and the Praxians’ shell game was transparent enough:

Our team includes founders of publicly traded companies [and] Y Combinator execs.

Paradigm is led by Matt Huang, an MIT graduate and early Bitcoiner whose first startup, called Hotspot, was seed-funded by angel investors at YC.

The current president and CEO of YC is Garry Tan, who was initially pursued by Peter Thiel to be a co-founder of Palantir. Reportedly, the time wasn’t right for Tan, but he soon joined Palantir as its tenth employee. Garry Tan is prominent in the ACTS 17 Collective, which seeks to introduce a peculiar model of Christianity to tech entrepreneurs and venture capitalists. We’ll get to this grift, and its relevance to current events in the Middle East, in Part 2.

Trae Stephens is another early employee of Palantir as well as the co-founder of the defence contractor Anduril Industries and a partner in Peter Thiel’s venture capital firm Founders Fund. He is another ACTS 17 crusader. In 2025, Peter Thiel gave a fifty-five-minute lecture to ACTS 17 followers at Garry Tan’s house.

Prior to Tan, Sam Altman, the current CEO of OpenAI, served as president and CEO of YC. Like Huang’s Hotspot, Altman’s startup company, Loopt, was seed-funded by YC in 2005, when Altman was just 19 years old. Peter Thiel briefly joined the YC team in 2015, and Altman, then as President and CEO of YC, welcomed Thiel as he briefly took up his official YC role, saying, “Peter is one of the two people (along with PG [Paul Graham]) who have taught me the most about how to invest in startups.” Thiel schooled Altman in accelerationism and they remain “very close friends” to this day.

Sam Altman (left) and Garry Tan (right) in conversation during a Y Combinator event last year – Source

Altman’s OpenAI became the first affiliate of YC Research (YCR). The various YCR projects were then calved off by Altman, eventually into OpenResearch. Among its many disruptive projects, OpenResearch ran the US’ largest ever trial of Universal Basic Income (UBI).

There is no point being coy. We can be certain where all this is heading.

Writing for Unlimited Hangout, researcher and journalist Stavroula Pabst pointed out the pitfalls of UBI by examining Altman’s Worldcoin project. Worldcoin was the product of the OpenResearch UBI trials in the US. In order to access Worldcoin, “customers” have to submit their biometric identifier—iris scans—to the Praxians. Once the Praxians have created your digital “value”—there is no other kind in the Praxian universe—your digital identity is fixed to your programmable “money”, which you receive into your Praxian-approved digital wallet in the form of the founder’s Worldcoin.

The public-private state doling out supposedly “free money” (UBI) may seem like an appealing idea for some. It is never free. Pabst observed, “Worldcoin uses smart contracts, digital infrastructure key to currency programmability.” Thus, receipt of your Worldcoin UBI will be conditional. All your spending will be programmed, and your behaviour can and will be controlled. This vice-like behavioural control of populations is at the heart of Praxian ideology.

Returning to YC, Altman’s journey took flight when Loopt received additional startup capital from Sequoia Capital assisted by YC. Unsurprisingly, Matt Huang, a YC alum, later became a partner at Sequoia Capital (2014 – 2018), where he was credited with “leading the firm’s cryptocurrency efforts.” Two years after Huang’s influence and departure, Sequoia Capital heavily promoted the FTX crypto exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and subsequently invested $150 million in the Series B funding of FTX in July 2021.

In September 2022, Sequoia wrote a glowing testimonial for SBF, noting that Sequoia partner Alfred Lin had applied his “intellect” and, having diligently studied cryptocurrencies for years, decided that a large Sequoia Capital investment in FTX would make “tons of money.” While only making a relatively small investment—in Sequoia Capital terms—the firms’ public enthusiasm, evidently propelled by the YC accelerationist Praxians, contributed to the massive $32 billion overvaluation of FTX which, just a few weeks later in November 2022, precipitated its collapse. SBF was convicted of fraud and sentenced to 25 years in prison in March 2024.

FTX and the Curious History of Farmington State Bank

Since FTX’s collapse, a tiny bank in rural Washington has come under heavy scrutiny for the role it may have played in the crypto exchange’s fraudulent activities. Ed Berger and Whitney Webb investigate the history of the bank and unearth some troubling connections.

While the FTX collapse wasn’t directly advantageous to Sequoia Capital, it was certainly a boon for the Praxians. This, despite the fact that, via his Alameda Research trading firm, SBF was an early Praxis Nation investor. Spiked jitters over the unregulated crypto industry, heightened by the FTX debacle, gave further impetus to push through Trump’s GENIUS Act, which most certainly directly benefits the Praxians.

Following SBF’s arrest, Sequoia Capital informed its shareholders:

We are in the business of taking risk. Some investments will surprise to the upside, and some will surprise to the downside.

One risky “surprise to the downside” could be the Praxians’ possible culpability in the corporate manslaughter of Texan men, women and children. Alfred Lin (acting for Sequoia Capital), Peter Thiel, and Marc Andreessen were among the leading investors in Long Journey Ventures, which backed the geoengineering firm Rainmaker.

Rainmaker was busy flying drones, cloud seeding with silver iodide, in Texas Hill County on 2nd July 2025, two days before flash floods killed at least 135 people in Texas Hill and the neighbouring Kerr County. The officially approved fact-checkers were quick to deny any Rainmaker causation. The fact-kings reported their conversations with “experts” who categorically ruled out any possible connection. This authoritative truth decree was nonsense but probably understandable.

The associated risks of cloud seeding are poorly understood and far from being “known.” In December 2024, just eight months before the catastrophic Texan floods, the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) bemoaned the “unavailable or unreliable data” relating to cloud seeding and the “uncertain safety of using silver iodide.” Having “interviewed a range of stakeholder groups” and having held an “expert meeting that included academics,” the GAO investigated the risk/benefit analysis of cloud seeding and concluded:

It is difficult to evaluate the effects of cloud seeding due to limitations of effectiveness research.

What is known is that cloud seeding operations, or “pluviculture,” immediately prior to lethal flooding in the same region have happened before. In 1952, for instance, the UK government’s Operation Cumulus was cloud seeding in the English county of Devon shortly before the Lynmouth flood disaster that killed thirty-two people. Immediately prior to the genuinely unprecedented April 2024 floods in the UAE, scientists from the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reportedly stated that the NCM was engaged in pluviculture. Five UAE flood-related deaths were later confirmed.

Though there is no established link between pluviculture and deadly flood events, nor is there any basis to arbitrarily declare cloud seeding indisputably safe. A basic grasp of correlation should be enough to warrant a moratorium until the impacts of these geoengineering efforts are properly understood—or at least discussed honestly. The fact-checkers’ bold safety assurances, following the Texas disaster, notably exonerating the Praxians, were high-risk denials based on absolutely nothing.

As will become clear, the Praxians are error-prone. They are not omniscient and frequently blunder. Unfortunately, the hand of the Praxian oligarch network can be seen manipulating everything from war to economic crisis, monetary system redesign, and more. If any group is likely to explore the military application of weather modification, it is them. As we’ll see, they certainly aren’t averse to killing people in pursuit of their goals.

Journalists Mark Goodwin and Whitney Webb reported another major event that had the distinct whiff of Praxian manipulation about it. The Praxians blatantly capitalised on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB): a financial disaster which then spread a contagion to the larger and more influential Signature Bank along with the smaller, but nonetheless important, Silvergate Bank.

The Chain Of Command: How Facebook’s Libra, Bank Regulators, and PayPal Built A New World Currency

Two companies closely tied to Peter Thiel – PayPal and Facebook – have embarked on apparently unsuccessful efforts to create a “new world currency.” Yet, upon further examination, those efforts have actually been wildly successful and many recent events of significant in finance – including but not limited to the 2023 banking crisis – have arguably been orchestrated to facilitate the vision of Thiel and his early allies and the creation of a new paradigm for currency, one where privately issued money meets surveillance.

All three banks, most crucially Signature Bank, were key players in financing the crypto industry. Goodwin and Webb reported that “[t]he day before the SVB collapse, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund pulled out funds and advised clients to do the same, triggering deposit flight.”

In response to the March 2023 collapse of SVB—and the seemingly inevitable implosion of Signature and Silvergate that followed—in July 2025, Palmer Luckey, partnered by Joe Lonsdale and Peter Thiel, formally launched Erebor Bank. The openly stated purpose of Erbor is to fill the liquidity and financial services gap vacated by SVB, Signature and Silvergate. It appears the Praxians were involved in triggering the takedown of SVB and then pounced in the chaos to set up Erebor, thereby consolidating and extending their influence over the crypto industry.

A fictional rendering of Erebor Bank that pays homage to the bank’s Tolkien-inspired name, produced by Blockchain Magazine – Source

Erebor was given the full approval to go operational by the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) less than three months later, in October 2025. As reported by FirstPost:

Erebor, in its filing, said it aims to become “the most regulated entity conducting and facilitating stablecoin transactions”, to increase “broader acceptance of stablecoins”, and to accept cryptocurrencies as collateral for some loans.

“Most regulated” is a highly misleading Praxian claim because oversight of the Praxians’ stablecoin and crypto ventures is murky to say the least. As I noted in The Technocratic Dark State, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), despite being a bureau within the US Department of the Treasury, is uniquely independent of the US government:

The selection of the OCC as both the issuing authority and the “federal regulator” for the NEONERDS’ [Praxians’] “payment stablecoins” further distances them from any kind of public scrutiny.

Being able to issue their own digital currencies is essential for the Praxians. The instigators of the Praxis Nation project, nearly all of whom are linked to YC, include Pronomos Capital (conspicuously backed by Peter Thiel and Marc Andreessen), Balaji Srinivasan (author of the Network State), Patri Friedman (another Thiel protégé embedded within Pronomos Capital alongside Srinivasan), Joe Lonsdale, Sam Altman, SBF and other neoreactionary accelerationists.

It is a constant, unremitting feature of this Trump administration: a public-private partnership between the Praxians and the US government, under Donald Trump, delivers exactly what the Praxians want. This could all be a massive coincidence, or we could take the Praxians at their word.

Praxians In Control

The Praxians are extremely fond of using metaphor, Aesopian language, in-jokes and symbolism. Fans of sci-fi and fantasy, trying to be ironically “cool,” the names they choose for their companies reveal their characteristic nerdiness. For example, Erebor, Anduril, Palantir, Mithril Capital, Sauron Systems, etc., are all Praxian corporations pithily named in homage to J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings.

The Praxians are doubtless familiar with the famous Tolkien quote that could so easily serve as a fitting Praxian adage:

One Ring to rule them all, one Ring to find them, one Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them.

As soon as the Dark MAGA Republican team came into office, it started serving the interests of the Praxians. To begin with, this was largely at the expense of the American people, but now it is to everyone’s detriment.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), established by Trump, restructured the federal government, providing private contractors access to sensitive government data, including federal spending plans and citizens’ financial, employment, and social security data. Trump issued an Executive Order (EO) to eliminate information silos empowered the oligarchs’ tech companies, like Palantir and Oracle, to create unified datasets, centralising control over the personal data of millions of US citizens, including their health data. Trump also committed US energy supplies to power the oligarchs’ planned “Stargate” AI data-centre expansion. Trump pressurised America’s defence manufacturers to prioritise rapid innovation and hi-tech warfare systems, opening the door for the Silicon Valley oligarchs’ consortium bid to increase their foothold in the US defence sector. Through the GENIUS Act, the Trump administration has effectively given these oligarchs the power to issue their own US dollar-backed currencies, which is perfect for the Praxians’ network state startups.

The Praxians’ sprawling web of commercial empires is mutually reinforcing. They invest in each other’s technology “startup” ventures, unwaveringly maximising the impact of their accelerationism.

On the 5th of November 2025, the official X account of the Trump White House posted a meme depicting Trump at the centre of the proposed flag of the Praxis Nation. It is a peculiar choice for a national flag, ominously dark and foreboding.

Coincidentally, in the early 20th century, a secret occult group in Germany called the Thule Society adopted the “Black Sun” motif that bears a striking similarity to the flag of the dreamt-of Praxis Nation. The land of Thule, depicted in the 2nd century on Ptolemy’s World Map as the northern extremity of the Greco-Roman world, was referred to by Augustan poet Virgil as “Ultima Thule,” meaning “farthest Thule.”

The Thule Society was so named because its devotees believed Thule to be the site of a great, lost Aryan civilisation and the ancestral home of the assumed Aryan master race. The Thule Society contributed funds to the Deutsche Arbeiterpartei (DAP—German Workers’ Party), which Hitler later renamed the National Socialist German Workers’ Party—NSDAP, or Nazis. There is considerable debate, but many believe that the Thule Society strongly influenced the Nazi leadership, especially Rudolf Hess, Hans Frank, Dietrich Eckart, and Alfred Rosenberg, who were all said to be members.

In 1946, the US and Denmark established a weather observation installation in Greenland which was secretly a planned staging point for US long-range bombers. The base was built near a trading outpost established by Danish Arctic explorer Knud Rasmussen in 1910. In keeping with the local Thule culture, Rasmussen called it “Thule Station,” and the military installation took the name Thule Air Base.

In December 2019, during its first term, the Trump administration created the United States Space Force (USSF). In 2023, the Biden administration changed the name of Thule Air Base to the Pituffik Space Base to honour the original inhabitants of the Pituffik region who were forcibly displaced in 1953 to expand construction of the base. The Inuit inhabitants were relocated to the small town of Thule, later renamed Qaanaaq. The Pituffik Space Base, and its sophisticated early warning radar and satellite tracking systems, is considered crucial to the Trump administration’s envisaged “Golden Dome” missile defence—explored in Part 2.

Of course, the Inuit people of Thule were referred to as ‘Thule’ because they lived in what was commonly called ‘Thule,’ not because they were occult Nazis. The Praxian Nation flag, on the other hand, is reminiscent of the Thule Society’s Black Sun and nothing like any Inuit symbolism.

That the Praxis Nation flag looks like the Black Sun is possibly the result of a remarkable string of coincidences that just happen to coalesce in Greenland. It is also not unthinkable that it is another example of diverting Praxian tomfoolery. Nonetheless, the apparent unpalatable symbolic reference exists.

The idea that a gang of multi-billionaire tech oligarchs think the Thule Society is funny, or worse, cool, is alarming because they appear to have a firm grip on the United States government. No sooner had the White House tweeted the image of Trump on their dark flag than the official X account of the Praxian Nation reposted it.

Their simple but stark message, the words symbolically positioned above the image of Trump surrounded by their flag, read:

Praxian Control In Operation

The brazen audacity of the Praxians is remarkable. They are not hiding their power and influence from anyone who cares to look.

In 2024, Marc Andreessen, co-founder and general partner of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, bluntly revealed that the only reason he and his fellow Praxians were supporting Trump was that they thought him “more favourable” to their tech startup interests. On October 16th 2023, Andreessen published The Techno-Optimist Manifesto. Referring to Nick Land as one of the Manifesto’s “patron saints,” Andreessen boldly declared “[w]e believe in accelerationism”—the Dark Enlightenment.

Following Trump’s second election victory, Andreessen bought a role as a key US government official. The unelected Marc Andreessen reportedly set about vetting, recruiting, and directly appointing individuals into positions within the Trump administration. Coincidentally, again, Trump’s picks for his President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) read like a who’s who of neoreactionary accelerationists and tech mogul technocrats. Trump, or more likely Andreessen, appointed David Sacks, Larry Ellison, Sergey Brin, Jensen Huang, and Mark Zuckerberg—oh, and Marc Andreessen—among other accelerationists, to serve in PCAST and thrust the US into their own “Golden Age of Innovation.”

Marc Andreessen in an undated photo – Source

Apparently this splattering of Praxians, representing tech industry companies with a combined market cap of more than $12 trillion, will “harness the full power of American innovation by empowering entrepreneurs, unleashing private-sector creativity”—the essence of neoreactionary accelerationism. What it really means is that they will be regulating their own aggressive acquisition of US territory for their energy-intensive AI data centres and smart-city projects in Ohio and elsewhere. But that’s not all.

PCAST will be guiding economic policy, fiscal policy, national and homeland security and any “other topic” they wish to intervene in. They will engage with whatever “stakeholders” they choose to engage with and pick who wins and who loses in the startup investment monopoly game. They will also “provide advice and analysis regarding classified matters.”

The task of transforming the US government, indeed its entire polity, to a neoreactionary control mechanism is already well underway. On July 14th, 2025, Anthropic, led by CEO Dario Amodei, agreed to a $200 million contract with the then US Department of Defence (DOD) to deploy its Claude AI to “critical mission challenges” that were allegedly jeopardising US national security. The contract formed part of Anthropic’s “accelerated mission [to] impact across U.S. defence workflows with partners like Palantir.”

Anthropic’s Claude was the Large Language Model (LLM) AI chosen by the Pentagon to scour the data catalogued by Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) held on the supposedly “top secret” national security cloud storage provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle. So Anthropic’s working relationship was primarily with Praxian private sector intelligence and technology contractors, not public sector procurers.

Less than two weeks after Anthropic signed the contract, on July 23rd, 2025, Trump issued Executive Order (EO) 14319, defining “woke AI” as any AI that sacrifices “truthfulness and accuracy to ideological agendas.” As we’ll see in Part 2, there is an openly expressed Zionist ideology apparently underpinning everything the US government is currently doing in the Middle East. Though whether the Praxians’ stated commitment to Zionism is genuine is highly questionable. EO 14319 was closely followed by EO 14347, changing the DOD designation back to the more belligerent Department of War (DOW).

We are told that Anthropic became alarmed by what they had accidentally got themselves into when their Claude AI was used by the US military-intelligence complex to target Venezuelans for extermination. Anthropic was really angry when the US government capriciously took it upon themselves to kidnap the elected president Nicolás Maduro and extraordinarily renditioned him to a US prison.

We are supposed to believe that all of this came as a complete shock to Anthropic. In his open letter, dated February 26th, 2026, YC alum Dario Amodei wrote that his YC-accelerated company could not “accede” to the new, never-discussed-before contract terms. The new terms meant that “any lawful use” of Claude AI included “mass domestic surveillance” and “fully autonomous weapon” deployment, not to mention targeting foreign nationals for summary execution and kidnapping. His company has red lines it won’t cross, Amodei demurred.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei – Source

Two days later, on the 28th of February, OpenAI, led by YC-alum CEO Sam Altman, immediately seized the $200 million contract. The same day, the 28th, the Trump administration launched “Operation Epic Fury”—approved by Trump on the 27th—and started an unprovoked war with Iran.

Upon stepping into Anthropic’s shoes, Sam Altman issued a reassuring statement to Americans saying that OpenAI would definitely not be used for “domestic surveillance” nor “to direct autonomous weapons systems,” and will never make “high-stakes automated decisions,” such as designating an American’s “social credit” score. That is, unless it does, which it reserves the right to do.

All of these activities are allowed within OpenAI’s new agreement. Mass surveillance will not be “intentionally used” unless it is “consistent with applicable laws.” As I highlighted in The Technocratic Dark State, US corporations spying on the US population is already consistent with applicable laws like the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) and the PATRIOT Act.

Whether or not OpenAI is “used to independently direct autonomous weapons” is entirely at the discretion of the DOW, whose national security considerations are now “informed” by PCAST. It will all depend upon whatever “operational requirements” PCAST and the DOW judge as necessary. Of course, this decision-making process will “undergo rigorous verification, validation, and testing” by the DOW before it authorises “deployment” of OpenAI to independently kill people.

OpenAI will only be used for “unconstrained monitoring of U.S. persons” or for “domestic law-enforcement activities” when it is “permitted” by the “Posse Comitatus Act [PC Act] and other applicable law.” For starters, the PC Act defines precisely when the US government can engage in “unconstrained monitoring” and “law enforcement,” but it does not rule it out.

Not only does the US government already have “applicable laws,” such as FISA, that “permit” practically unconstrained state surveillance, the US government doesn’t give a damn about things like the PC Act constraints anyway. The Trump administration is appealing a federal court ruling determining that it breached the PC Act by deploying National Guard troops to police Californian neighbourhoods. Laws change, and relying on “applicable laws” as civil rights safeguards is like using ice sculptures as a defence against flamethrowers: you are going to get burnt sooner or later.

Tucked away in Altman’s Pentagon contract is a safety measure that was not in the original Anthropic deal. In order for effective data guardrails to keep Americans safe, it is now essential that the data gathered by any Praxian AI in “classified environments” is subsequently shared with “all [Praxian] AI companies.”

A big and very public brouhaha has ensued, as Anthropic and the Pentagon duke it out in the media for suitably distracting entertainment purposes. Bizarrely, the Trump administration has designated Anthropic a “supply chain risk” while continuing to use Claude AI to select “mission-critical” targets in Iran.

Anthropic’s well-publicised stand against tyranny has seen it gain massive public approval, propelling it to become the most successful AI on Apple’s global platforms. At the same time, arch-Praxian Sam Altman is now being handsomely rewarded to operate in “classified environments” and then to share whatever data he acquires with “any” Praxian accelerationist he wants to hand it to.

The Praxians most assuredly are “in control.”

The Genocide of the Palestinians

Calculating deaths caused by conflicts and punitive government policies is a notoriously difficult and contentious process. Nonetheless, at the time of writing, it is evident that at least 17,000 Palestinian children have been slaughtered in the Israeli government’s obliteration of Gaza. Total numbers of around 100,000 murders, indicating potentially higher numbers of child killings, are a horrific but realistic estimate.

The Israeli government and its Praxian partners cannot pretend they were solely targeting Hamas. When at least 1.3 million Gazan Palestinians fled to refugee camps, they were still subjected to relentless Israeli attacks. Official accounts of a minimum of 1.6 million Palestinians being forced to the brink of starvation as a result of Israeli food aid blockades are also painfully plausible. Since the so-called ceasefire came into effect in October 2025, more than 630 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,600 injured.

Despite the recent, relative respite, the Palestinian people remain in a dire situation. As they return to try to rebuild what’s left of their lives, should any Palestinian approach the unmarked and seemingly fluid demarcation “Yellow Line,” they are targeted by the Israeli government air strikes. They are effectively squeezing surviving Palestinians into an ever-diminishing coastal strip—the “red zone.”

With few homes to return to, Gaza’s Palestinian survivors suffer chronic overcrowding and housing shortages, heightening the risk of disease. As they are corralled into what remains of “Hamas-led” territory, they face a severe scarcity of medical supplies, fuel, food, water, energy shortages, and spiralling prices. Thanks to the Praxians and their oligarch network, this is something we might all soon become accustomed to, as we’ll discuss in Part 2.

In Gaza, the Israeli government continues to attack North Gaza, Gaza City, the Bureij refugee camp, and Khan Younis and, indeed, any location—at evidently varying distances vicariously judged to be near the Yellow Line. Israel retains strict control of the border crossings and continues to throttle essential supplies to the Palestinians.

Aerial footage showing the scale of destruction of Gaza in late December 2023, just a few months into what is now a multi-year armed conflict – Source

Though the Israeli government is ultimately responsible for its crimes, it has committed atrocities in Gaza with the aid and support of its international government partners. In addition to the arms flowing to Israel from individual European Union (EU) member states, more than €1.3 billion has been funnelled to the Israeli defence sector through the EU’s Horizon Europe fund. The UK government has exported weapons and has provided intelligence, surveillance and logistical support, as well as giving Israeli defence contractors and weapons system manufacturers an overseas base for operations. While all of these genocide-complicit national governments, and more besides, have supported Israel’s war-machine and its determination to flatten Gaza, the US government is by far the biggest public sector supporter of Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people.

US taxpayers have given the Israeli government approximately $22 billion in direct military aid since October 7th, 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel. As almost universally expected, the unbridled violence of the Israeli government’s retribution has sparked a wider Middle East military conflagration. The US taxpayer has contributed at least another $10 billion in military aid, ostensibly to advance the Israeli government’s regional ambitions.

There are many aspects of Gaza’s destruction that benefit the Praxians. Beyond effectively wiping it from the map, one of the most notable is that Gaza’s cash supply, upon which Palestinians were heavily reliant for their day-to-day survival, and its entire banking and monetary infrastructure, has been annihilated.

Reportedly, Gazan citizen Raed Fares described this as “a different kind of war”, adding:

Our daily struggle is simply finding money and figuring out how to pay, especially since many shops only accept cash.

The people of Gaza are extraordinarily resilient and resourceful. Faced with monetary collapse, they have self-organised bartering systems of exchange. Sadly, many have also fallen victim to the so-called “money menders” who smuggle cash into “the red zone” and then charge exorbitant exchange rates—usury.

The broader systemic monetary response is depressingly predictable and most advantageous for the Praxians. As we’ll discuss, the Praxians quite possibly played a major role in starting the conflict, so no one should be particularly shocked.

Palestinians in Gaza are being prepared for the behavioural control of digital identity linked to programmable digital currency. As reported by Al Estiklal:

With banks shuttered or destroyed and ATMs out of service, salaries are either delayed, cut, or funnelled through newly created local e-wallets born out of wartime necessity. [. . .] In place of cash, Gazans are now paying by transferring money from one e-wallet to another using phone numbers. Even the elderly, once hesitant to embrace digital finance, have adapted—driven by the sheer lack of alternatives.

The Praxians Gaza sovcorp project is being engineered through the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) based outside of Gaza in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel. A leaked CMCC staff presentation reveals that those plans involve subjecting carefully selected Palestinians to biometric surveillance, checkpoints and financial monitoring through the use of Israeli-authority-controlled digital identity-based exchange and digital payment systems. The Palestinians can look forward to their programmable digital Shekel wallets.

The Israeli government’s direct military actions, forced displacement, and blockades, combined with the total destruction of Gaza’s health care system, its water supply, and infrastructure, mean it is utterly ridiculous to describe Israel’s mass culling of the Palestinians as anything other than genocide. The International Criminal Court’s (ICC’s) issued warrant for the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu, on suspicion of committing the crime of genocide, is valid. Though it probably won’t amount to anything.

The Israeli government’s claimed justification for the genocide of the Palestinians—the Hamas October 7th attack—is irrelevant. There is no possible excuse.

That excuse is, in any event, highly dubious.

A History of Dubious Violence

One of Israel’s founders, its first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, was instrumental in organising the 1948 ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians known as the Nakba. Ben-Gurion was a leading member of the so-called “advising council” that orchestrated the enforced expulsion of most of the indigenous Semitic people from, what was, Palestine.

Daniel Malan (left), the Prime Minister of South Africa and architect of South African apartheid, converses with David Ben-Gurion (right), first Prime Minister of Israel and also an architect of its apartheid policies – Source

It is common for Western historians to look favourably on Ben-Gurion’s role, suggesting he was some sort of restraining influence, though it should be noted that many of the same claim there was no organised ethnic cleansing at all. Rather, the Palestinians supposedly vacated their homeland of their own free will. While many certainly fled, they were running for their lives, not out of choice.

There is no doubt that Ben-Gurion understood what the initial objectives of the nascent Israeli state were. In 1947 he gave an address where he said:

There can be no stable and strong Jewish state so long as it has a Jewish majority of only 60 per cent.

A year later, while Ben-Gurion and other installed Zionist Israeli officials publicly condemned the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians, they simultaneously instituted the policies and operations to facilitate it. With more than eighty per cent of the Palestinian population driven out of the new nation of Israel, in 1949, the “Green Line” established Gaza—the Gaza Strip—as one of the two allowed Palestinian territories.

In 1954, by chance just after Ben-Gurion briefly resigned as prime minister and defence minister—he held both offices—Israeli military intelligence undertook Operation Suzanna. This was a strategic and political disaster, but, luckily for Ben-Gurion, he temporarily wasn’t in charge at the time and so could remain blameless.

Bombs were planted in civilian targets in Egypt with the intention of blaming the bombings on the Muslim Brotherhood. The strategic objective was to convince the British military to maintain its regional defence of the Suez Canal, but the crimes of the Israeli assets were exposed. It was a botched false flag terror operation, in other words.

The disclosure of Operation Suzanna led to “the Lavon Affair.” The Israeli minister of defence, Pinhas Lavon, was held accountable, forcing his resignation. As the Israeli government faltered, Ben-Gurion returned in 1955 to save the day, serving first as Lavon’s replacement and then as prime minister once more. In 1961, when Lavon was exonerated by the Knesset—Israel’s parliament—Ben-Gurion’s government collapsed. Israeli internal power struggles rumbled on, and Ben-Gurion eventually stepped down for the final time in 1963.

Operation Suzanna and the resultant Lavon Affair were a total fiasco for the Israeli administration. From that point onwards there would never again be any admissions of Israeli false flag terrorism. But that hasn’t stopped the Israeli state from using the tactic. The Israeli government has a long history exploiting Islamist terrorism as a tool for achieving its own desired policy outcomes.

For example, Sabri Khalil al-Banna, better known as Abu Nidal, formed the Abu Nidal Organisation (ANO) as an “extremist” wing of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO). The ANO was held responsible for hundreds of terrorist murders and attacks from the mid 1970s to the early 1990s.

Many ANO attacks, such as the 1988 bombing of the Greek ship The City of Poros, were prejudicial to the Palestinian cause. At the time of the bombing, the Greek government was one of the European governments most sympathetic to independent Palestinian statehood. Clearly, driving a wedge between the Greek government and the Palestinians benefited Israel’s policy objectives.

An investigation by Middle East analyst and journalist Patrick Seale revealed that more than half of ANO attacks targeted Palestinian and other Arab organisations that supported the Palestinians. Intelligence officers from France, Jordan, the PLO, and even senior ANO operatives concluded that the ANO was practically run by Mossad—Israeli Special Operations Intelligence.

In 1992, Israeli arms dealer and intelligence operative Ari Ben-Menashe discussed how Israeli intelligence financed and manipulated Palestinian terrorist attacks:

The slush fund helped finance the intelligence community’s “black” operations around the world. These included funding Israeli-controlled “Palestinian terrorists” who would commit crimes in the name of the Palestinian revolution but were actually pulling them off, usually unwittingly, as part of the Israeli propaganda machine.

Over the decades, Israeli governments have not restricted themselves to using Islamist proxies to kill their own or allied personnel. In June 1967, during the Six-Day Arab-Israeli War, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) and Navy attacked an American reconnaissance vessel, the USS Liberty, killing thirty-four crew and injuring more than 170. The official account, from both the US and Israeli governments, is that this was a case of mistaken identification by the Israelis, a so-called “friendly-fire incident.” Supposedly the Israelis thought the USS Liberty was the Egyptian ship, the El Quseir.

The offered explanation makes no rational sense. The El Quseir was a small, low profile coastal ferry, whereas the USS Liberty was a much larger US Navy signals intelligence ship with many tall radio masts and antennas visible on its decks. The only visual similarity the Liberty had with the El Qusier was that they were both boats.

The USS Liberty shortly after the Israeli attack in June 1967 – Source

The attack lasted for forty minutes, first the IAF carried out multiple airstrikes and then Israeli torpedo boats fired on it. Following the attack, then US Secretary of State Dean Rusk sent a communique to the Israeli Ambassador to the US, Avraham Harman. Rusk said:

At the time of the attack, the U.S.S Liberty was flying the American flag, and its identification was clearly indicated in large white letters and numerals on its hull. It was broad daylight and the weather conditions were excellent. Experience demonstrates that both the flag and the identification number of the vessel were readily visible from the air. [. . .] The silhouette and conduct of the U.S.S. Liberty readily distinguished it from any vessel that could have been considered as hostile.

In 2004, retired US Naval Attorney Ward Boston, who was the chief counsel to the Naval Board of Inquiry that investigated the attack on the Liberty, issued an Affidavit. Boston stated, as a point of law, that then US President Johnson and Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara, in the certain knowledge that the Israeli attack was deliberate, ordered the truth to be covered up.

Ward Boston further attested:

The evidence was clear [. . .] that this attack [. . .] was a deliberate effort to sink an American ship and murder its entire crew. [. . .] [T]he Israeli attack was planned and deliberate, and could not possibly have been an accident.

The US government has never rebutted Ward Boston’s Affidavit in a US court of law. His written testimony stands as an uncontested legal fact.

The precise reason for the Israeli attack is disputed. US Admiral Thomas H. Moorer (former Chairman, US Joint Chiefs of Staff) believed it was carried out to stop the US spy ship alerting the Johnson administration to the Israeli government’s imminent attack on the Golan Heights. Others suspect it was designed to draw the US into the Arab-Israeli conflict. Whatever the Israeli government’s motivation was, the established fact is that the Israeli government attacked a US navel vessel, killing and wounding US servicemen, for some political or strategic reason.

A Highly Dubious Excuse

The Israeli government cited the 2023 October 7th Hamas attack on southern Israel as a supposed justification for its obliteration of Gaza. The evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the Hamas attack was an Israeli state “Let It Happen On Purpose” (LIHOP) false-flag operation. The Israeli state, or elements within the Israeli state, appeared to deliberately remove defences, wilfully ignored intelligence warnings and stood down the military response to ensure the Hamas attack proceeded.

While an Israeli false flag is unthinkable for many, that doesn’t change the evidence. Given Israel’s demonstrable history of using false-flag terrorism, the evidence isn’t surprising either. In addition, the Israeli government not only played a significant role in the creation of Hamas but has also funded Hamas for decades.

In 2021, IDF Major General Gershon Hacohen, a close associate of Benjamin Netanyahu, explained how the Israeli administration sought to use Hamas to sabotage Palestinian cohesion and thus diminish the prospect of Palestinian independence.

Hacohen reportedly said:

The truth must be told: Netanyahu’s [the Israeli government’s] strategy is to prevent the two-state option, and therefore he has made Hamas his closest partner. In the overt dimension, Hamas is an enemy; in the covert dimension, it is an ally.

Israeli government support for Hamas is openly discussed in Israel. In the wake of October 7th, many have questioned the wisdom of the strategy, but discussions are limited to the disastrous consequences of the policy failure—the so-called “blowback”. Contemplating the possibility that the Hamas attack benefited the Israeli government is distantly placed outside the Overton window.

Much of the early reporting of the October 7th Hamas attack has been consigned to the memory hole. Nonetheless, in the first few days following the attack, the Israeli Defence Force’s (IDF’s) own public relations team reported the statements of IDF officers like Lt Col Barak Hiram and Lt Col Yaniv Barot, who gave accounts of gun battles between people who looked like IDF troops and IDF units.

One of the survivors of the attack on the Nova music festival, Raziel Tamir, gave the following eyewitness account:

Hamas terrorists were masquerading as IDF rescue forces during the bloodbath, tricking Israelis into thinking they were running toward their saviours only to be gunned down instead.

It was alleged, at the time, that Hamas terrorists had disguised themselves as IDF soldiers. This is particularly surprising in respect to the festival attack because the official Israeli account is that Hamas stumbled upon it by chance. Obviously, if Raziel Tamir is to be believed, wearing disguises to lull victims into a false sense of security requires planning.

If Hamas wore IDF uniforms, that would have potentially constituted a breach of Article 37 of the Geneva Convention—a United Nations (UN) designated war crime. The Israeli government could have used this apparent war crime for propaganda purposes. Yet, no Israeli official has ever formally made that allegation. There is no mention of this potential Hamas convention breach in any IDF investigation reports, nor in the UN’s account of the October 7th attack. Certainly, in order to make the charge stick, Israel would have to recognise Hamas as an enemy combatant, rather than a terrorist group. Nevertheless, if the official story of Hamas wearing disguises is true, the failure not to use the fake uniform narrative for propaganda purposes seems an odd omission.

All we are left with are unverified eyewitness accounts, some from serving IDF officers, of people wearing IDF uniforms engaged in attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF units. This raises the possibility that a LIHOP false flag may have strayed into a “Make It Happen On Purpose” (MIHOP) false flag.

Analysis of the video footage of the Hamas attack—especially that shown on various news channels around the world—suggests much of it was manipulated using AI. Though the overall picture is unclear, Hamas also posted its own videos showing graphic images of both Israeli military and civilians dead. In a sense, this footage also potentially served Israel’s propaganda purposes. Nonetheless, it was posted by Hamas, not Israeli sources. Hamas’s own filming and its admitted history of targeting Israeli civilians leave little doubt that Israeli citizens were murdered by Hamas on October 7th. As things stand, however, it is not possible to ascertain how many Israeli civilians were killed by Hamas and how many by the IDF or Israeli police.

To give just one illustrative example: on October 15th, Israeli state-owned radio broadcaster Kan 11 aired an interview with Yasmin Porat, one of the few Kibbutz Be’eri survivors. She said Israeli civilians were killed by the IDF. In her words, “They fired on everyone there, including the hostages.” A month later, Porat was invited to give another interview. Her story remained consistent, and, recalling a conversation she had with another survivor, she expanded on her own previous eyewitness statement:

For three hours I was at a very intense battle, but now I am on the side of the supposed good guys. [. . .] At a certain point a tank arrives at the house. I think it was about 19:00 or 19:30. [. . .] I think to myself, why are they shooting tank shells at the house [Kibbutzim]? The girl [12-year-old Liel Hatsroni] did not stop screaming all those hours, but when those two shells hit, she stopped screaming. [. . .] That is pretty much when everyone died. [. . .] I estimate, based on what happened in other houses, she [Liel Hatsroni] apparently burnt completely. [ . . . ] The house [kibbutz] is burnt full of people.

Israeli officials admitted that the number of these so-called “friendly fire” incidents on October 7th was “immense”. To date, there has been no serious investigation into any of them. Therefore, relative culpability remains another unknown.

Obscuring the “truth” further, the Israeli media fabricated “war atrocity” propaganda to initially capitalise on the terrorist attack. For example, Israeli i24 News “journalist” Nicole Zedeck was the first to claim that Hamas had killed and mutilated forty infants and babies at Kfar Aza Kibbutz. Politicians, such as US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were joined by many other propaganda outlets, CNN and the BBC among them, in spreading this propaganda internationally. In reality, ten-month-old Mila Cohen is the only infant known to have been killed during the Hamas attack. Sadly, Mila died at Kibbutz Be’eri and may have lost her life to the IDF shelling of the Kibbutzim.

Not only has Gaza been destroyed as a result and Palestinians murdered, maimed or displaced, but the turmoil has spilt beyond Gaza’s borders. The October 7th Hamas attack has, in effect, triggered a Middle East conflict. The US administration, under Donald Trump, is now in a direct military alliance with Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israeli government, and both are waging war on Iran. As ever, it is civilians and those thrown into unnecessary combat who suffer.

Irrespective of Hamas’s stated reasons for its October 7th attack, the consequences could not have been worse for the Palestinians. Conversely, the longer-term ramifications could not be better from a Zionist US and Israeli government perspective.

If October 7th was an Israeli LIHOP false flag, it plainly worked as presumably intended. Once again, the Praxians are the chief beneficiaries.

A Praxian Excuse for Genocide?

Not only has the Praxian mob been instrumental in the ongoing Palestinian genocide, it seems highly likely they were, to some extent, responsible for the “intelligence failures” that supposedly allowed Hamas to conduct its October 7th assault without facing any notable IDF resistance. Just as we saw with the suspicious collapse of SVB, Israel’s purported failure to respond has all the hallmarks of another Praxian-inspired subterfuge.

If that is the case, the Praxians have manoeuvred themselves into prime position. Having contributed—in the most brutal manner imaginable—to the “deterritorialization” of Gaza, they now aim to “reterritorialize” it as a “sovcorp realm” and have set their sights on repeating the process across the Middle East and, bluntly, the world.

The Israeli government claims that its intelligence capabilities failed almost completely in the lead up to October 7th. Unquestioningly accepting the Israeli government’s faux pas narrative, the US Combating Terrorism Center (CTR) produced analysis of a totally unbelievable procession of Israeli mistakes and errors. Essentially, the CTR accepted Israel’s assertion that its intelligence community is hopelessly inept:

[I]t seems likely that Israel’s inability to detect the impending attacks was not the result of a single glaring failure but rather the result of multiple problems at different levels and across the various intelligence services. [. . .] Some of these problems may be more crucial than others, but it is likely that their combined effect caused the Hamas attack to unfold as it did. [F]ailures and negligence hampered Israel’s [. . .] collection, analysis, and dissemination at the intelligence level.

To reiterate, and to be clear: the Israeli government’s official explanation for allowing the Hamas October 7th attack to proceed is the failure of its intelligence gathering and analysis. This is truly staggering because Israeli citizens living near the Gaza border not only knew about the impending Hamas attack; they accurately predicted when it would occur.

Menachem Gida led a group of 26 Israeli hobbyists, routinely monitoring Gaza’s communications network, who were openly discussing the imminent Hamas attack on their “Field Security Operational Monitor” WhatsApp group before it happened. Yifat Ben Shoshan, a tour guide for Israeli towns and Kibbutzim on the Gazan border, speaking a few days before the Hamas assault, said:

I hope Hamas isn’t planning a second Yom Kippur. [. . .] They’d been training for weeks right up against the border, sometimes in massive numbers. I tried to warn the officers, but they told me I didn’t know anything about it and that I was safe.

If we accept the Israeli government’s failure story, as the US CTR has, it appears that ordinary Israeli citizens are much better at intelligence gathering and analysis than Israel’s entire military-intelligence complex.

The responsibility for the signals-intelligence (SIGINT) trail of blunders primarily falls to the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate (AMAN). AMAN oversees Israel’s digital surveillance, cybersecurity and cyberwarfare corps within the IDF, called Unit 8200. To be fair to Unit 8200, it did raise the October 7th alarm. It just didn’t do so with sufficient vigour to convince any AMAN commanders to alert anyone else. At least, that’s what we are encouraged to accept.

Israeli Intelligence personnel in Unit 8200 – Source

The Praxians are extremely influential within the orbit of Israeli intelligence, particularly digital surveillance, cyberwarfare and SIGINT. To appreciate this fact, we need to first look at the wider historical context.

Starting its SIGINT role as Unit 848, AMAN renamed it Unit 8200 after its SIGINT spectacularly failed in 1973. Just as Unit 8200 didn’t sufficiently notice the years of Hamas planning prior to October 7th, Unit 848 was similarly oblivious to the intense strategic build of Egyptian forces in the months leading up to Egypt’s “surprise attack” on the then Israeli-held territory of the Sinai Peninsula. The resultant 1973 Yom Kippur War, which Israel won after a bloody 19 days, is sometimes called the “October War”, and it had some notable effects.

The Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), which comprised the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plus Egypt and Syria, united against Israel’s US-backed war effort and imposed a global oil embargo. Oil prices went stratospheric, and this almost instantly ended the post-WWII economic boom in the West, including in Israel. Interest rates rocketed and production collapsed, leading to the ultimate economy killer: stagflation. The political impact, partially triggered by Israeli “intelligence failures,” was also transformative, especially in Israel.

Prior to the war, Israeli politics had been dominated by various left-wing coalition governments: the “Alignment.” Just before the “October War,” in September 1973, Menachem Begin and Ariel Sharon united the hitherto fractured Israeli right to form Likud—the National Liberal Movement. Despite losing the December 1973 election, throughout the post-October War period, Likud’s political fortunes soared. Israelis, like other “democratic” nations, struggled to cope with the “Lean Years” of austerity that were initially sparked by Egypt’s “surprise attack.” Likud, currently led by Benjamin Netanyahu, consequently won Israel’s 1977 “upheaval” election and has largely dominated Israeli politics ever since.

As a result of the war with Iran, tectonic global shifts are again upon us. History is repeating, with a notable twist.

The Israeli government’s war with Iran, which the Praxians have evidently compelled the US government under Donald Trump to join—see Part 2—is having exactly the same effect as the OAPEC oil embargo. Instead of Egypt igniting a Middle East conflict that caused an enormous global upheaval, this time the US and Israeli governments have taken a more direct route and are doing it themselves. Much to the delight of the Praxians—Part 2.

In 2007, Forbes observed that “Israel’s high-tech world is flooded with Unit [8200] alumni.” Retired UNIT 8200 commander Brig. Gen. Hanan Gefen told journalists:

Take Nice, Comverse and Check Point, for example, three of the largest high-tech companies, which were all directly influenced by 8200 technology. [. . .] Comverse’s main product, the Logger, is based on the Unit’s technology.

Unit 8200 is both a “tech-and-intel spy unit” and an incubator for young Israeli mathematical, cryptographic and computing talent. Many Unit 8200 alumni have gone on to become the founders of successful tech startup ventures. Avishai Abrahami, for example, used the skills he acquired as a Unit 8200 operative to startup the Israeli cloud-based web development service Wix. According to Crunchbase, since its inception in 2005, the single leading investor in Unit 8200 startup tech firms has been Y Combinator. The Praxians have been accelerating the “startup nation” of Israel for decades.

Successive Israeli governments have been touting the country as the “startup nation” since the 2009 publications of Dan Senor’s and Saul Singer’s book Start-up Nation: The Story of Israel’s Economic Miracle. The name stuck—primarily as PR branding—to promote the growing economic significance of Israel’s “Silicon Wadi.”

Silicon Wadi is a region that stretches across Israel’s Levantine coastal regions, with Gaza sitting at the Wadi’s southern tip. Many of Silicon Wadi’s hi-tech firms are clustered in Tel Aviv—70km north of Gaza—and its surrounding suburbs. In a recent Ynetnews interview, Shiri Vax, CEO of Israeli recruitment firm Gotfriends, claimed that war with Iran hadn’t notably impacted Silicon Wadi businesses because “the startup nation knows how to work remotely at full capacity.”

For a country with a population estimated to be less than ten million, Israel’s technological prowess, and resultant economic success, is phenomenal. Hi-tech startup industries, and the financial technology (fintech) development that supports them, are Israel’s primary economic drivers. Former MIT Associate Professor Douglas C. Youvan wrote:

Israel has earned a global reputation as a “start-up nation” due to its remarkable achievements in technology and innovation. [. . .] Israel’s mandatory military service, particularly in elite units like Unit 8200, provides young Israelis with advanced technical training and experience, which they often leverage to launch successful tech startups. [. . .] Israel has firmly established itself as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. [. . .] Israel’s strategic focus on AI has positioned it as the third-largest generative AI venture capital ecosystem globally, following the United States and China. Over the past three years, more than $2.2 billion has been invested in Israel’s generative AI sector.

Unit 8200 operates in a similar fashion to the US National Security Agency (NSA) or the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ). The working partnership between US and Israeli SIGINT intelligence is solid and extensive. Many of the private firms contracted by the US security and intelligence public sector bureaucracy, such as Anthropic, are Praxian YC startups, just like many Unit 8200 startups.

As part of AMAN, Unit 8200 is the largest single unit within the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). Israel’s government is very tight-lipped about its activities. Nevertheless, plausible intelligence analysis reveals that Unit 8200 was involved in the Stuxnet cyberattack that disabled Iran’s nuclear material centrifuges in 2010 and the exploding pager attack—Operation Grim Beeper—that killed twelve in 2024.

Through Y Combinator, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and other investment powerhouses they control, the Praxians have enthusiastically supported Israel’s startup revolution. Consequently, they have a symbiotic relationship with Israel’s defence/intelligence apparatus.

Palantir, for example, the Praxians’ flagship company, initially struggled to get investors and was bankrolled almost entirely by Peter Thiel until, in and around 2003-2004, it received $2 million in startup investment from In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture capital arm. It has a close relationship with US intelligence and cut its teeth by “providing data analysis software to intelligence-focused government agencies such as the National Security Agency (NSA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).”

In 2013, Palantir set up shop in Israel as Palantir Engineering Israel LTD. By 2014, it had entered into a number of “contracts with the Israeli government” and, in 2015, planted its headquarters in Tel Aviv. In 2018, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund was a major investor in Carbyne, a global Israel-based surveillance, cybersecurity and cyber-warfare technology firm. Carbyn was previously inaugurated in 2014 with heavy backing from former Israeli Prime Minister (1999–2001) Ehud Barak and Jeffrey Epstein. Carbyne was co-founded by two former Israeli military intelligence-linked operatives, Lital Leshem and Amir Elichai.

As reported in 2019 by journalist Whitney Webb, Carbyne is “no ordinary tech company”. Providing an abundance of evidence to substantiate her report, Webb wrote:

[Carbyne] is deeply connected to the elite Israeli military intelligence division, Unit 8200, whose “alumni” often go on to create tech companies — Carbyne among them — that frequently maintain their ties to Israeli intelligence and, according to Israeli media reports and former employees, often “blur the line” between their service to Israel’s defence/intelligence apparatus and their commercial activity.

Carbyne was succeeded by Toka, another intrusive private sector Israeli-linked spy firm headed by former AMAN head Ehud Barak. Andreessen Horowitz were among its leading investors and were advised, at the time, by former US Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summer who was also a close associate of Epstein.

Meet Toka, the Most Dangerous Israeli Spyware Firm You’ve Never Heard Of

The mainstream media’s myopic focus on Israel’s Pegasus spyware and the threats it poses means that other companies, like Toka, go uninvestigated, even when their products present an even greater potential for abuse and illegal surveillance.

Peter Thiel’s and Alex Karp’s Palantir are far from the only common link between the Praxians and Unit 8200. In June 2023, shortly before the Hamas attack, co-founders of OpenAI, Sam Altman and Ilya Sutskever, visited Israel where they held talks at Tel Aviv University and conducted a series of meetings. The pair reportedly discussed “opportunities and challenges facing the world” with Benjamin Netanyahu.

OpenAI has a close working partnership with Microsoft. In 2019 Microsoft announce a $1 billion investment to develop OpenAI’s “artificial general intelligence” (AGI), with OpenAI using Microsoft Azure cloud storage for its data environment. In 2021, Microsoft executives met with Unit 8200 commanders in Seattle to discuss Unit 8200’s use of Azure. Subsequent leaked documents from Microsoft show that, by 2022, Unit 8200 was using Azure servers in Europe to store an enormous quantity of Palestinian communications data.

The Unit 8200 surveillance data was supposedly highly secured and inaccessible to OpenAI developers using Azure, there was said to be no collaboration. Yet, prior to October 2023, Unit 8200 was developing an OpenAI ChatGPT-like tool to analyse the Palestinian private communication data stored in the Azure cloud. In June 2023, just after Altman and Sutskever had met with Israeli officials, Ronen Bar, Director of Shin Bet—Israeli domestic intelligence—said that “AI technology was naturally embedded in Shin Bet’s counterterrorism mechanism.” Bar added that Shin Bet was intent upon “cooperation and openness between technology giants and security bodies.”

Despite official denials from Microsoft and OpenAI, the leaked documents show that Microsoft executives knew the purpose of the Azure Unit 8200 data. Following the October 7th attack, Associated Press (AP) reported that the “use of Microsoft and OpenAI technology skyrocketed.” Obviously, the comments of Ronen Bar, and other evidence, indicates that his sudden explosion of admitted technological collaboration didn’t suddenly emerge from a vacuum.

AP also noted the comments of Heidy Khlaaf, an AI scientist and former senior safety engineer at OpenAI, who said that this was “the first confirmation we have gotten that commercial AI models are directly being used in warfare.” Though official acknowledgment only emerged after October 7th, the evidence clearly reveals that collaboration between the Praxians and Israel’s military-intelligence complex predates the Hamas attack.

Hamutal Meridor was the head of the web intelligence division at Verint Systems, which was a subsidiary of Comverse Technology. Both Comverse and Verint were founded by former Israeli intelligence officer and convicted fraudster Jacob “Kobi” Alexander. Hamutal Meridor is reportedly “a graduate of Unit 8200″—a report she hasn’t denied—and served as the General Manager of Palantir Engineering Israel for six years.

While Meridor was at Verint, it was implicated in the widespread hacking and surveillance of Americans’ private communications, an illegal public-private spying operation evidently run out of the NSA’s Signals Intelligence Automation Research Center (SARC). As extensively reported at Unlimited Hangout and elsewhere, Palantir’s first notable achievement, if you can call it that, was to advance the Pentagon’s struggling DARPA project called Total Information Awareness, hence the CIA’s startup investment. That, too, was a population spying and surveillance programme.

More leaked documents reveal the scope of the US intelligence community’s partnership with Israeli intelligence, especially in the field of SIGINT:

[The] NSA routinely sends ISNU [Israeli SIGINT National Unit – Unit 8200] minimised and unminimised raw collections [. . .] as part of the SIGINT relationship between the two organisations. [ . . . ] Raw SIGINT includes, but is not limited to, unevaluated and unminimised transcripts, gists, facsimiles, telex, voice and digital network intelligence metadata and content.

In 2017, during Trump’s first term, his assistant for homeland security and counter-terrorism, Tom Bossert, joined a joint US State Department, Homeland Security and FBI delegation to Israel. At a “high level” conference convened in Tel Aviv, Bossert stressed that the US would support Israel in every aspect of its security, especially with regard to supposedly thwarting Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic State. Focusing on strengthening ties between the US and Israel, Bossert said:

The agility Israel has in developing solutions will innovate cyber defences that we can test here [in Israel] and bring back to America.

As an integral part of the US defence establishment, Palantir has been a central pillar of the working relationship between the US and Israel for many years. As Bossert intimated, Israel’s regional conflicts provide a perfect testing ground for technology that can then be brought back to the US.

Palantir’s leading software products are Palantir Foundry, Apollo, Gotham and its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Palantir Gotham is specifically designed for “AI-enabled defence, intelligence, and law enforcement operations”. Gotham can take data from any source, no matter what the data format might be, and uses AI agents to “visualise and analyse information from multiple systems in real time [. . .] across the operating environment to achieve successful mission outcomes.”

Gotham has undergone continuous development since first becoming operational in 2008. It effectively homogenises so-called “disparate datasets”, rendering them “interoperable” and, for all practical purposes, turning huge unwieldy “data lakes” into a single, AI-searchable data environment. Gotham represents the global technological cutting-edge of interoperability.

OpenIntel is a Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement-linked Open Source Intelligence (OSI) outfit. It is biased. That said, it scrupulously cites the evidence to support its claims, and those discussed here are verifiable.

OpenIntel reports:

The “Unit 8200 Stack” refers to the vertically integrated ecosystem of Israeli technology firms—founded predominantly by veterans of the IDF’s signals intelligence unit—that dominate the global cybersecurity and surveillance markets. [. . .] Palantir functions as the “Integration Layer” for this stack, ingesting data from specialised Israeli tools to generate holistic intelligence.

As we have discussed, Palantir’s relationship with the Israeli government reaches back to at least 2013. The “Unit 8200 Stack” is also a well-established fact, and Palantir, alongside other Praxian companies like OpenAI, are plainly embedded within it.

In 2022, Eran Witkon, former CTO for the Israeli government’s Prime Minister’s Office and a Palantir Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE), based in London, discussed how Palantir was using Foundry—the commercial variant of Palantir Gotham—to promote “positive disruption across an organisation.” In early 2023, months before October 7th, Palantir was actively recruiting for FDEs to take up positions in Tel Aviv.

There is, therefore, independent corroboration for the OpenIntel’s observation that Palantir software serves a central “role in the surveillance architecture, data integration, and the broader ‘Unit 8200 Stack’ that enforces control over the Palestinian population in the West Bank and Gaza.”

And further:

Since 2014, Palantir has provided “predictive policing” tools to the Israeli security establishment. In the occupied West Bank, this capability manifests as the backend for the “Wolf Pack” and “Blue Wolf” systems. The Wolf Pack [is a] massive database of Palestinian profiles, including biometrics, security ratings, and movement history. Blue Wolf [is a] mobile app used by soldiers to scan faces and retrieve these profiles. [. . .] Managing a database of millions of profiles with real-time updates and “entity resolution” (ensuring the face scan matches the right file) is Palantir’s core competency.

So close are the Praxians’ tech firms to the Israeli government that, regardless of its denials, it is extremely likely that their corporations were integral to the military intelligence gathering and analysis, heavily reliant on the Unit 8200 Stack, that supposedly failed to detect the mounting threat from Hamas in October 2023. There is the distinct possibility that the Praxians played a part in those barely plausible “failures.” There is certainly no question that their companies are part of the Unit 8200 stack today.

Following the Hamas attack, the Praxians publicly nailed their colours to the Israeli mast.

A Praxian Genocide

The Hamas attack served as a foreign direct investment catalyst for Israel. For instance, after October 7th, Andreessen Horowitz suddenly became very active in Israel. However, before that point they had mostly avoided direct investment in Silicon Wadi, preferring to invest through partners such as Sequoia Capital. Lux Capital was another who entered the Israeli defence-tech sector in response to the Hamas attack. Lux co-founder and general partner Josh Wolfe said that post-attack Israel was at a “pivotal moment” as US VC firms competed for “Israeli defense tech” opportunities.

The genocide of the Palestinians represented the VCs with an opportunity not only to accelerate technological development but, for the largest foreign investors, to consolidate their control. In the year leading up to the Hamas attack, $8.8 billion of private venture capital was directed into the tech-based Israeli startup economy. In 2024, hostilities reduced new inward investment considerably. However, established foreign VC firms, including some of the largest, like Andreessen Horowitz, increased their tech investments to more than $10 billion.

As soon as the October 7th attack on Southern Israel occurred, the Praxians and their oligarch partner-led network started ramping up support for Israel. On 12th October, Keith Rabois, startup investor at PayPal and Palantir as well as a general partner of Thiel’s Founders Fund—and an educator for Y Combinator—suggested that October 7th constituted an “act of war” against the US. Incidentally, Rabois was a campaign fundraiser for Trump and, in particular, current Vice President J.D. Vance. Evidently in return, Vance appointed Rabois’ husband, Jacob Helberg, as US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment .

Again, on 12th October, virtually the entire US/Israeli transnational venture capital (VC) clique committed to unconditionally support Israel’s disruptive technology sector. They issued a collective declaration:

We stand united in our support for the nation of Israel, [. . .] we also acknowledge Israel’s right to defend itself from Hamas. [. . .] Israel has been an enduring partner to the global innovation ecosystem, fostering groundbreaking technological advancements and startup innovation. [. . .] [W]e encourage the global venture community to support and engage with Israeli startups, entrepreneurs, and investors as they navigate through these challenging times.

On October 15th, Palantir took out a full-page ad in the New York Times declaring, “Palantir stands with Israel.” The Palantir board then committed to, and duly held, their first 2024 board meeting in Israel. On October 16th 2023, Anduril founder and CEO Palmer Luckey said Israel had his “unqualified support.” However, he couldn’t talk about what Anduril was already doing in Israel, though he subsequently denied he’d ever raised the issue.

In January 2024, Peter Thiel and Palantir CEO Alex Karp established a “strategic partnership” with the Israeli Ministry of Defence (IMOD) and signed an agreement to “harness Palantir’s advanced technology in support of war-related missions”—genocide. This was just the formal ratification of the existing strategic partnership.

In September 2024, Operation Grim Beeper, supposedly targeting Hezbollah “terrorists” in Lebanon and Syria, initially killed twelve, reportedly including two children and four healthcare professionals, and injured an estimated 2,800 people. The operation continued, and a follow-up attack on digital communication devices killed another twenty-five and injured an additional 600. This was a variation on the “double-tap” tactics the Israeli government frequently orders in Gaza. Having struck once, when Palestinian first responders rush to help any survivors, the Israeli government kills them too. British surgeon, Professor Nizam Mamode, told a UK parliamentary International Development Committee how, following air strikes, smaller Israeli drones would swoop in to “pick off civilians [and] children.”

Despite Israeli government claims that Operation Grim Beeper specifically targeted known terrorists, UN investigators described its indiscriminate nature and the total absence of “any indication that the victims posed an imminent lethal threat to anyone.” Former CIA Director Leon Panetta (2009 – 2011) called Operation Grim Beeper “a form of terrorism.”

Operation Grim Beeper was exactly the kind of “war-related mission” the Praxians are assisting the Israeli public-private government to execute. The Israeli intelligence community boasts about its ability to spread Operation Grim Beeper-style terrorist attacks internationally. Speaking in October 2025, the former head of Mossad—Israel’s Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations—Yossi Cohen said, without naming Unit 8200 directly, that it had “booby-trapped and spy-manipulated equipment [in] all the countries you can imagine.” If true, this can only have been achieved with international collaboration.

In Gaza, Unit 8200 AI mission capabilities include “Lavender,” which harvests data on human beings, and “Gospel,” which pinpoints infrastructure for future destruction. Possibly, an alert system called “Where’s Daddy?” then informs Unit 8200 and, thus, the IDF offensive forces where and when the “Hamas” target is in residence. This supposedly enables so-called “precision strikes.” But even if the “target” is at home, the AI systems and its Israeli operators apparently don’t even try to ascertain who else might be at home; rather, they wish to inflict maximum casualties on families, not just alleged terrorists.

An extensive investigation by the Israeli outlet +972 included speaking to an IDF intelligence officer who told them:

We were not interested in killing [Hamas] operatives only when they were in a military building or engaged in a military activity. [. . .] On the contrary, the IDF bombed them in homes without hesitation, as a first option. It’s much easier to bomb a family’s home. The system is built to look for them in these situations.

There is very little to corroborate that Unit 8200 does possess anything called “Where’s Daddy.” But Lavender and Gospel alone couldn’t possibly enable any kind of directed targetting. The datasets harvested by Lavender and the Gospel must be inputs to a larger, more comprehensive AI targeting system.

In order for the data from Lavender, for example, to be used to target people for assassination, that data has to be attached to a specific individual, moving around in the physical world, who can then be surveilled using some mechanism. An “AI-enabled defence [and] intelligence” system, like Palantir Gotham, is designed to assist that task. It can produce the necessary entity resolution:

Entity resolution does not just organise existing data. It creates new data. When Gotham ingests records from multiple sources and determines that the same person appears across them, it creates a unified person-object. That object contains everything from each source system, plus new inferred attributes that appear only in the combined view [via Gotham]. Your pattern of movement, inferred from combining licence plate reads with phone records[, etc.]. [. . .] Your social network, inferred from combining contact records across multiple carriers. None of these exist in any source system. All of them exist in Gotham. [. ..] The derived data is a product of the federation itself. No legal framework governing any individual source system applies to it.

As the war with Iran continues in the Middle East, the US government has just announced another $10 billion consolidation contract with Palantir. Google pulled out of the Pentagon’s Project Maven in 2019 after its engineers openly protested that the Maven project was inconsistent with Google’s purported “don’t be evil” morality. Palantir stepped in without hesitation. Palantir’s Maven is an “AI-powered surveillance platform” that enables precise mapping and target identification by coordinating drone flights that send the targeting data, gathered by their digital sensor arrays, back to Maven’s digital mission control.

Working in partnership with Israeli military intelligence, Palantir Gotham almost certainly does take data collected using systems like Lavender and the Gospel and constructs, for instance, targeting identification “person-objects” that can then be isolated and tracked using Palantir command module systems like Maven. If “Where’s Daddy” exists, it is highly likely to be Palantir Gotham combined with Maven or a Unit 8200 AI system based squarely upon Palantir’s technology.

When we consider how such systems will be applied domestically—to track political dissidents or unruly journalists, for example—it is important to note that the newly “derived data,” created by Gotham, is not subject to any data protection, privacy laws or restrictions. Palantir and its clients own the separately derived data, despite it potentially being drawn from nothing but private information.

Following its exposure for the role it has observably played in the genocide of the Palestinians, Palantir issued an appalling, nonsensical rebuttal:

Palantir’s presence in Israel predates the October 7th attack [. . ..] Both [Lavender and Gospel] capabilities are independent of and predate Palantir’s announced partnership [January 2024] with the Israeli Defence Ministry. [. . .] We have no relationship to these programmes and their use but are proud to support Israeli defence and national security missions.

Palantir went on to speak about its exemplary human rights record, love for freedom and democracy, fluffy toys and more dross besides. That does not change the fact that its proffered self-exculpatory statement was ridiculous.

That Lavender and Gospel “pre-date” Palantir’s “announced partnership” is irrelevant if its “presence in Israel,” with its government contracts commencing in 2014, also pre-dates that formal partnership agreement. And what on earth did Palantir imagine the IDF would use its “AI-enabled defence [and] intelligence” systems for?

Palantir’s AI “defence” systems are specifically designed to “analyse information from multiple systems in real time [. . .] across the operating environment to achieve successful mission outcomes.” Palantir is the world’s leading tech firm in this regard. In the Israeli government’s case, the mission Palantir unequivocally agreed to assist was the obliteration of Gaza and the forced displacement and extermination of its Palestinian residents.

It is utterly absurd for Palantir, the Praxians’ gold-standard global corporation, to claim it didn’t know how its AI systems would be used and that it has nothing to do with the Israeli government’s war crimes. The only way anyone could believe the Praxians’ tripe is to completely ignore all the evidence that emphatically highlights their deception.

What makes their disavowals even more stomach-churning are the slew of comments from senior Palantir officials who have repeatedly celebrated the commercial value of their company’s “digital kill chain.”

A Praxian Digital Kill Chain

The Dark Enlightenment proposes using a technique the neoreactionaries call “neocameralism” to transform the political state. I explore neocameralism in detail in The Technocratic Dark State, but, in a nutshell, it is the process of breaking down power structures into their constituent elements and then converting them into “fungible shares.” Neocameralism is a process enabling the unimaginably wealthy to buy sovereignty and power.

Earlier we noted that it is the technology of the 21st century that makes the notion of a digital Technate feasible. Similarly, it is AI that provides Praxians with the potential ability to apply neocameralism to a nation as vast as the United States and beyond. Karp is obviously eager to explore this possibility.

Speaking at a Palantir event on March 8th, 2023, Karp laid bare his affinity for the Dark Enlightenment and explained how he wanted to use technology to apply neocameralism to the US:

There are a lot of co-dependencies and ways in which the economy is intertwined that are only possible to untangle with [Praxian] software. [. . .] You would need datasets on IP [intellectual property] and on production and supply chains. You could analyse that and could, say, generate a lot of understanding with human analysis and then with algorithms.

Karp said he runs “around Congress and the Senate,” influencing budgeting decisions, and argued that the Praxians should have access to at least 5% of the US $1+ trillion defence budgets. Since 2023, Karp and his fellow Praxians have taken almost complete control of it. Palantir’s Maven has recently been officially added to the US arsenal. Deputy Secretary of War Stephen Feinberg said it would be used to “detect, deter, and dominate” US adversaries, who, presumably, are whomever the Praxians want to attack.

Over the years, lead Praxian and Palantir CEO Alex Karp has seemingly taken delight in his companies’ barbarism. He has rhetorically asked, “How do you defend your country and kill your enemies? Our product is used on occasion to kill people.” At other times, he has said that Palantir’s AI systems are used to “scare enemies and, on occasion, kill them,” and so on. It was perhaps his discursive account of the “digital kill chain” at the 2023 event that was the most chilling and most revealing.

Karp discussed how Palantir has made its AI digital version of kill chains operational across the globe:

What we built is what war fighters call a kill chain. You can use algorithms to identify targets from any data source. [. . .] In the context of building a kill chain, another thing that is not quite understood is ethics for AI in the military.

Throughout the excruciatingly sycophantic staged interview with the “profound” Alex Karp, Karp kept emphasising how important morality supposedly is in Palantir’s digital kill chain. This is typical of the neoreactionaries’ habitual deception, usually employed to dupe people into going along with their inhumane agenda.

As Karp well knows, his systems are just technological weapons, and there are no ethical considerations programmed into AI targeting decisions. None are evident in the Israeli government’s application of Palantir’s digital kill chain in Gaza, and they are absent from the US’s current use of Palantir-guided weaponry in Iran.

Karp is nothing if not a salesman. Pushing the idea that Palantir’s weapons systems are somehow moral, he added:

You can’t have the algorithm decide when to engage. When is the human in the loop? Who decides what targets are allowed? What distance from a hospital or a school can a target be taken?

Yet, programming the algorithm to decide when to engage and who to kill is exactly what the Praxians are doing.

Even without this rapidly emerging AI autonomy, Palantir’s system was clearly used, not just to destroy nearly every hospital in Gaza but to eradicate its entire healthcare system. This included targeting aid and rescue workers and whatever emergency medical provisions the Palestinians could cobble together in the ruins and the refugee camps.

Generally speaking, Karp was right to highlight that targeting decisions are ultimately the responsibility of human beings. The Praxians’ weapon system are just dumb tools, incapable of any ethical decisions, but if you supply advanced weaponry to murderous zealots, appalling carnage will be the outcome.

AI is over-hyped and over-sold. For instance, companies like Anthropic are using AI to write AI code, and the result has been described as an AI-generated “bug-filled mess.” When AI developers at CodeRabbit examined the quality of the commercial code produced by AI, they found that AI was 75% worse at coding than humans and commonly delivered:

[B]usiness logic mistakes, incorrect dependencies, flawed control flow, and misconfigurations. Logic errors are among the most [. . .] likely to cause downstream incidents.

“Downstream incidents” range from the false imprisonment of pensioners based on faulty AI facial recognition to AI chatbots spewing out ridiculous lawsuits that no one can make sense of. Problems like catastrophic forgetting—when machine learning modules overwrite their own code—and AI hallucination—when AI perceives patterns or objects that don’t exist and produces total garbage as outputs—are persistent problems the industry has yet to resolve.

It is, however, the deployment of AI systems like Gotham and Maven in defence and law enforcement that gives rise to the most acute concerns. The use of this flawed technology further removes human decision-makers away from the violence they inflict. Commanding enforcers are increasingly reliant on automated systems, and they are often trusted with horrendous consequences.

On February 28th, the day its attack commenced, the first atrocity the US government committed in Iran was the murder of at least 110 children among approximately 168 fatalities at the Shajareh Tayyebeh primary school in Mina. Fed outdated data inputs and tasked with targeting more than a thousand buildings, Maven spat out inaccurate trash, and young children were blown apart when their school was hit twice by Tomahawk cruise missiles.

This wasn’t “precision targeting;” it was more akin to firing a monstrous scattergun. The Military Times reported:

Maven can correctly identify objects at roughly 60% accuracy overall — compared with 84% for human analysts. But that rate drops below 30% in adverse conditions, such as bad weather or poor visibility. [. . .] In 2021, an experimental U.S. Air Force targeting AI scored roughly 25% accuracy in real conditions, despite rating its own confidence at 90%; then-Maj. Gen. Daniel Simpson, the Air Force’s assistant deputy chief of staff for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, [said], “[Maven] was confidently wrong.”

The Praxians’ “digital kill chain” is already a disaster for the Palestinians and the Iranians. However, it is set to become a global catastrophe.

Via its Joint Warfare Centre (JWC), NATO’s Task Force Maven is “accelerating across the Alliance.” Adopted as the “warfighting command and control system” for the whole of NATO, the project has been “[d]eveloped, delivered, and implemented by Palantir Technologies Inc.” Training using Palantir/NATO Maven Smart System (MSS) is underway, and the Praxians are now dangerously close to using their confidently wrong AI systems to control NATO operations and NATO “decision-making.”

It gets worse: contrary to Karp’s equivocation, the Praxians are intent upon removing humans from the AI decision-making “loop.” They want to unleash their unthinking AI to “make the decisions” and maximise the cold, distant, and seemingly random slaughter dealt out by their new, fully automated, and frequently inaccurate “kill chain.” Removing humans from the lethal loop is already happening across NATO.

Anduril’s YFQ-44 Fury, developed in partnership with the US and Dutch governments—both NATO member states—is an autonomous aircraft that can independently “loiter in a combat zone.” Using Anduril’s AI operating system called Lattice OS, the YFQ-44 can supposedly “identify threats, prioritise targets, plan routes through defended airspace, and recommend or execute engagement options — all at machine speed, far faster than a human operator could process the same information.” In other words, the YFQ-44 is designed to remove human decision-making completely.

Back in 2023, Karp made what has turned out to be an extremely prescient prediction. The Praxians exploited the war in Ukraine as an AI weapons development testing ground, and Karp said:

[The Ukraine war] will change how everyone fights wars. If a country can spend a couple of billion dollars [. . .] and can beat a large country, it is very similar to a startup destroying a large company, and it just shows you what the power of these things is. […] The good news is that these weapons of war are now in our hands.

What we are witnessing now in Iran is the end of the 20th-century model of warfare. We’ll cover this in some depth in Part 2.

With the war in Iran underway, in a more recent interview, Karp said:

[W]hat makes America special right now is our lethal capacities, our ability to fight war, both because we’ve been doing it for 20 years [. . .] and because the AI revolution is uniquely American.

Really? The praised “AI revolution” is global, not “uniquely American.” Does a nation’s propensity to kill and its enthusiasm to fight war make it “special”? Countries like the US and Israel are “special” to Praxians because the wars they fight are used by them as their testing grounds.

Karp is far from the only Palantir executive to view the worst aspect of humanity, our despicable tendency to wage war, as useful. In November 2025, the head of Palantir UK, Louis Mosley, spoke to Bloomberg journalist Tom Mackenzie about how Palantir viewed the technological advances it made by using the war in Ukraine as its “R&D lab.”

Louis Mosley is the aristocratic grandson of reviled British fascist Oswald Ernald Mosley. Louis’ father, Oswald Alexander Mosley, married Charlotte Diana Marten in 1975, and Louis came along in 1983. As an interesting aside, Louis’ grandmother by marriage was Diana Guinness (née Mitford), one of the notorious Mitford Sisters.

In conversation with Mackenzie, Mosley said:

Ukraine has been the R&D lab for AI in a military context for the last three years. It is the absolute bleeding edge of military technology. There is no substitute for a real battlefield. You can build things in the laboratory; you can test them, but you don’t know whether they really work until you’ve seen it on the battlefield.

Karp’s and Mosley’s comments are indicative of the Praxian mindset. Speaking at Pepperdine University in Malibu in October 2024, by which time the genocide of the Palestinians was widely acknowledged, Anduril CEO Palmer Luckey described himself as part of a “warrior class [. . .] that is enthused and excited about enacting violence on others.”

Safely tucked away in their fortified bunker compounds, nowhere near the front lines, Paxians are detached from humanity. It is not them or their loved ones who will be vaporised by their weapons in their wars. For the Praxians, the “weapons [in their] hands” kill people from a very comfortable and safe distance. They evidently see war and mass slaughter as a stratagem, extending their use of “creative destruction” and accelerating kinetic warfare to achieve their objectives.

In a separate interview with UK Times Radio journalist John Pienaar, Mosley said:

The war in Ukraine has driven, if you like, a new arms race where these technologies have improved immensely. [. . .] And that’s happening across that whole stack from the hardware in the drones all the way up into software and models. [. . .] I think we’re moving in a direction where much of the process can be automated. [. . .] The big question that we’re all going to have to confront is, where do you insist on having a human in the loop? I think in the West, we’re very clear about the importance of maintaining that. My concern is that adversaries may not be.

Like Karp, Mosley was making a baseless sales pitch. Evidently their AI-based autonomous weaponry is removing humans from “the loop;” they are not better, or even more sophisticated than any trained human observers, quite the opposite. If you want to simply carpet bomb a country, the Praxians’ “advanced” weaponry is ideally suited. If you want to isolate and assassinate a specific enemy target without murdering school children, you definitely need cautious human decision makers in the “digital kill chain.”

Louis Mosley in front of the Palantir logo – Source

The “new arms race,” like nearly all arms races before it, is first and foremost a marketing ploy. Mosley was utilising the same old tired flimflam: we have to do it first because, if we don’t, the enemy will.

That is not to say that there is no surge towards the transformation of militaries the world over. The Chinese public-private partnership government is progressing along Praxian lines as it too seeks to transform its military, emphasising technological warfare. As we’ll explore in Part 2, there are good reasons why Supreme Leader Xi Jinping has earned the disparaging nickname “Accelerator-in-Chief.”

The sole purpose of any arms race is to generate huge defence budgets that can then be raided by the Praxians and their oligarch partners. This is the same in East as it is in the West. Arms races are a great way to transfer wealth from all of us to their little oligarch cartel: the parasite class.

As the world spirals out of control, thanks to the war in Iran that sprang from the genocidal levelling of Gaza, the Praxians are among the chief instigators of the chaos from which they are poised to profit. Their manipulation is visible everywhere, and, in Part 2, we will examine how they and their oligarch partners are engineering probably the last major conventional war in history. Their objective is to bring about the end of the US empire and usher in a multipolar world order of private smart-city states “and in the darkness bind them.”

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