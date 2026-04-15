WHAT IS THE PEOPLE VS. POISON?

Website: https://thepeoplevspoison.org

Enough is enough. We do not consent to being poisoned any longer. While we’re fighting for our health, our government is fighting for the corporations that are poisoning us. The deck is stacked against us – and it has been for too long. It’s time to send a clear message that we will not stand for this.

On April 27th, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear Monsanto v. Durnell. The court verdict could set a sweeping precedent, limiting the ability of future victims to hold chemical companies accountable in court.

Here’s what’s at stake:

Bayer – the foreign corporation that bought Monsanto – has paid over $10 billion to cancer victims linked to their weed killer Roundup (glyphosate). And there are still tens of thousands of cases pending.

Now Bayer wants to make sure they never have to pay again.

Bayer is attacking this from every angle – pushing for legislation, executive orders, and now a Supreme Court ruling – all to get one thing: a legal shield that would mean if the EPA approves their product, they’re off the hook.

A foreign corporation that has faced over 160,000 cancer lawsuits now wants a legal loophole to walk away forever – and if they get it, every chemical and pesticide company in America could get the same protection. This isn’t just about Roundup, but applies to over 57,000 pesticide products. It’s about the health of every American, now and for generations to come.

This is our moment to come together and rise up against this crisis. Let’s show Washington that enough is enough.

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