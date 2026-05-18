Pete Hegseth coming for your money

by Ken Klippenstein

For my money (and yours), the most insane scandal today is how little anyone seems to care about the Pentagon’s $1.5 trillion budget request — an increase of more than $400 billion over last year.

Congress has barely said anything about this, instead spending precious hearing minutes arguing with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as to whether the Iran War costs 25 or 29 billion dollars — a drop in the bucket compared to what the Pentagon is poised to spend.

No need to worry, Hegseth insists, this new budget will create a cost-saving plan to innovate how the Pentagon buys things, breaking with the ways of the past.

“We have flipped the Pentagon acquisition process from a bureaucratic model to a business model,” Hegseth says, adding that the Department is “decisively moving from an acquisition environment paralyzed by bureaucratic red tape into an outcomes-driven organization focused on delivering the most for taxpayer dollars.”

We’ve been hearing the same bullshit since the Reagan years. The Pentagon’s dirty secret is that it has no business model. It’s never even passed an audit!

But this year’s request is the military’s biggest taxpayer heist ever.

Sure, we all know about the $600 toilet seats, the soldiers sent to war without proper armor, the drone threat nobody planned for. But those seem almost quaint compared to the biggest problem these days: the billions spent on the kind of business model “innovation” Hegseth described earlier, supposedly to speed things up or take advantage of “commercial” offerings.

In fact, I did a deep dive and counted at least 211 Pentagon organizations devoted to “rapid,” “innovative,” or “future” procurement. I’m not even talking about the research laboratories that have been around for decades; or the normal R&D orgs that exist; or the regular “materiel” commands of the services. I’m talking about 211 organizations created since the second Iraq War because those existing organizations obviously and evidently didn’t do their jobs.

Organizations, plural! This is duplication at an industrial scale.

Here’s the reality. Time and again, when the troops have had to go out there and fight, we’ve watched ad hoc organizations spring up to spend billions because someone didn’t foresee something or didn’t anticipate the very warfare that they’re supposedly preparing for. Or they didn’t buy enough. Or they bought the wrong thing. Or they bought too much of something and not enough of another. Or they priced themselves out.

“We’re not just buying something,” Hegseth said just before the Iran War. “We are solving life and death problems for our war fighters. We’re not building for peacetime. We are pivoting the Pentagon and our industrial base to a wartime footing.”

The irony, of course, is that Hegseth oversees the exact bureaucracy he’s decrying.

All these 211 (and counting) offices, cells, labs, experiments, agencies, and commands are part of the problem. They dole out money. And they constantly change their names, their sponsors, and their emphasis and they search for a funding source, as they keep up with the buzz words of the day, and as they shovel money to everyone from their obscure and favorite Death Inc., to the giants at Amazon.

One organization exists today, another pops up tomorrow. They are their own universe, an army that marches to its own cadence. Will Hegseth slash them? No. Instead, we’re sure to see the creation of a new Business United Thoughtful Futures Cell (BUTFUC) to spread the extra $400 billion around.

It’s almost impossible to audit the American military. It is so vast. But it can be done. Here’s a start:

75 th Innovation Command

Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT)

Advanced Battle Management System Battle Lab

Advanced Command and Control Accelerator (CDAO)

Advana (now part of Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office)

Advanced Campaign Cell (DNI)

AFWERX/AFWERX Ventures Program (Air Force Research Laboratory)

Agent Network (CDAO)

Air Force CCA Experimental Operations Unit, Nellis AFB, NV (Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA))

Air Force Concepts Development and Management (CDM) Office

Air Force Futures (formerly Integrated Capabilities Command)

Air Force/MIT AI Accelerator

Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office

Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office

Air Force Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation Office (SDPE)

APEX Accelerators

ARCWERX (National Guard)

Army Applications Laboratory (AAL)

Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM)

Army Expeditionary Technology Search (xTech/xTech Prime)

Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE)

Army Futures and Concepts Center

Army Intelligence Battle Lab (IBL)

Army Maneuver Battle Lab (MBL)

Army Multi-Domain Targeting Center (AMTC)

Army Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT)

Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (formerly Army Rapid Capabilities Office)

Army Rapid Equipping Force

Army SBIR CATALYST

Army Software Factory (T2COM)

Artificial Intelligence Integration Center (Army Software Factory)

Artificial Intelligence Rapid Capabilities Cell (AI RCC) (CDAO)

Beholder’s Gaze experiment

Catalyst Accelerator (AFRL)

Center for Advancing Science, Technology, Learning, and Engagement (CASTLE)

Center for Rapid Innovation (Air Force Research Laboratory)

Coastal Hyperspectral Reflectance Object Material Analysis (CHROMA) project (NRL)

Combined Federated Battle Laboratories Network

Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJAC2) Joint Demonstration Environment (JDE)

Commercial Capabilities Integration & Transition Division (CCIT) (Air Force Global Space Command)

Corsair Ranch (National Guard)

Counter NEXT (DIU)

Crucible Innovation Lab (Space Force)

Cybersecurity Collaboration Center (CCC) (NSA)

CYBERWORX

Defense Commercial Solutions Offering Pilot Program

Defense Digital Service (now part of Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office)

Defense Experimental Research Testbed (DHS)

Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet

Defense Innovation Board

Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)

Defense Rapid Innovation Fund (RIF)

Defense Technology Experimental Research (DETER) (DHS)

DEFENSEWERX

Department of Defense Innovation Capability and Modernization Office

Desert Guardian

Desert Spark

DEVX Autonomy (Army)

Digital Transformation Office (Air Force)

DISAWERX

Doolittle Institute (AFRL)

DoWx (DICE) (Defense Innovation Unit Community of Entities)

DreamPort

EAGLEWERX

Emerald Flag

Ender’s Foundry (CDAO)

Enterprise Agents (CDAO)

Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP)

ERDCWERX (Army Engineer Research and Development Center)

eSOF (Engage SOF) (SOCOM)

Experimentation Office (DEVCOM Analysis Center)

Falcon Peak (NORTHCOM CUAS)

FATHOMWERX (Navy)

Future Concepts Center (Army)

FutureG Office

Future Technology Division (DIA)

FUZE Program (Army)

GenAI.mil (CDAO)

Global Information Dominance Experiment (GIDE)

Golden Dome - Direct Reporting Program manager (DRPM)

Ground Vehicle Systems Center

G-TEAD (Global Tactical Edge Acquisition Directorate) (Army)

Hyperspace Challenge

IN3

In-Q-Tel (CIA)

Innovare Advancement Center (AFRL)

Innovation & Modernization (I&M) Office (USDRE)

Innovation Exchange Lab (IXL) (Army)

Innovation Foundry (SOCOM)

Innovation Oasis (CENTCOM)

Integrated Capabilities Directorate (Air Force)

Integrated Fires Rapid Capabilities Office (IFRCO) (Army)

Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD)

Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (now part of Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office)

Joint Counter‑small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) (now JIATF 401)

Joint Hypersonic Transition Office (JHTO)

Joint Innovation Outpost

Joint Interagency Field Experimentation (JFIX)

Joint All-Domain Warfighting Laboratory

Joint Production Accelerator Cell (JPAC) (now the Wartime Production Unit (WPU))

Joint Interagency Field Experimentation Program (Naval Postgraduate School)

Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (Counter-UAS)

Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell (JRAC) (OUSD(A&S))

Kelly Johnson Joint All-Domain Innovation Center (National Guard)

Kessel Run (Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control)

Laboratory for Advanced Cybersecurity (LAC)

Laboratory for Analytic Sciences

Laboratory for Physical Sciences (LPS)

Laboratory for Telecommunication Sciences

LeoLabs

Maneuver Support and Protection Integration Experiment

Marine Corps Rapid Capabilities Office (MCRCO) (Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory)

Marine Corps Software Factory

Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory Futures Directorate

Marine Innovation Unit (Marine Corps)

Maritime Accelerated Capability Office (MACO)

Maritime Accelerated Response Capability Cell (now part of NAVRCO)

Marne Innovation and Technology Center

Maven (now part of Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office)

Microelectronic Commons

Minerva Research Initiative

Munitions Acceleration Task Force (WPU)

National Advanced Mobility Consortium (DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center)

National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC)

National Security Innovation Network (NSIN)

National Security Technology Accelerator

Naval Air Warfare Rapid Capabilities Office

Naval Center for Space Technology (NRL)

Naval Information Warfighting Development Center

Naval Innovation Center

Naval Warfare Development Center

NavalX/NavalX Tech Bridge Network (now part of Navy Rapid Capabilities Office)

Navy Disruptive Capabilities Office (now part of NAVRCO)

Navy Rapid Capabilities Office (NAVRCO)

Navy SBIR Experimentation Cell

NC3 Tech Accelerator (OSW(R&E))

NetModX

Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) (Army)

Nimble Titan

NIWC Atlantic Rapid Capabilities Office

Northeast Tech Bridge (Naval Underseas Warfare Center)

NSTXL

Office of Acquisition Enablers

Open Arsenal (CDAO)

Open Technology and Agility for Innovation (OTAFI) (AFRL)

Pacific Multi-Domain Training Experimentation Capability Program Office (PMTEC) (INDOPACOM)

Pacific Northwest Tech Bridge (Navy)

Palmetto Tech Bridge (Naval Information Warfare Center)

Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT) (Army)

PEO IWS Rapid Capability Office (NAVSEA)

Program Manager Disruptive Futures (AFLCMC)

Project Capstone

Project Convergence (Army JADC2)

Project Grant (CDAO)

Project Overmatch (Navy JADC2)

Q-Station Collaboration facility and Soft Landing Accelerator

Rapid Campaign Analysis and Demonstration Environment

Rapid Defense Experimentation Reserve (RDER)

Rapid Dragon (Air Force Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation Office)

Rapid Enterprise Solutions Division (AFLCMC)

Rapid Equipping Force

Rapid Experimental Missionized Autonomy (REMA) (DARPA)

Rapid Innovation Fund (Department of the Navy)

Rapid Prototyping and Experimentation Program (RAPx) of Unmanned Systems

Rapid Reaction Branch, Space Systems Command

Rapid Reaction Technology Office (RRTO)

Rapid Integrated Scalable Enterprise (RISE)

Rapid Sustainment Office

Replicator Initiative/Replicator 2 (SOCOM/Defense Autonomous Warfare Group (DAWG))

Resilient Global Positioning System (R-GPS)

Robust Artificial Intelligence Test Event (RAITE)

Scaled Directed Energy (SCADE)

Sea Land Air Military Research Initiative (NPS)

SOF Digital Applications

SOFWERX (SOCOM)

Soldier Warrior (SWAR)

SOSSEC

Space Capabilities Office

Space Commercially Augmented Mission Platform (Space CAMP)

Space Force Rapid Capabilities Office (SpRCO)

Space Ventures (SpaceWERX)

Space Test Program (STP)

SpaceWERX/Space Spark (Space Force)

Special Operations Forces - Training and Experimentation Center

Strategic Capabilities Office (DOD) (OUSD(R&E))

Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program (SERDP)

Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) (AFWERX)

STRIKEWERX (Air Force Global Strike Command)

Swarm Forge (CDAO)

Synchronized Persistent Army Experimentation (SPARX)

System of Systems Integration Technology and Experimentation (SoSITE) (DARPA)

Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) (AFWERX)

T-BRSC

TechLink (ARL)

Technical Experimentation (SOCOM)

Technical Support Operational Analysis (Army)

Technology Operational Experimentation Exercise (TOEE) (Marine Corps)

Technology Readiness Experimentation (T-REX)

The Catalyst Accelerator (Space Force)

Thunderstorm

Tradewinds (CDAO)

Training and Readiness Accelerator (TReX) Consortium

Vanguard Prospect

Viper Experimentation/Viper Experimentation and Next-gen Operations Model – Autonomy Flying

Testbed (VENOM-AFT)

Virtual Transition Marketplace (Navy)

Vulcan Scouting Program (SOCOM)

Warfighter Senior Integration Group

Warfighting Lab Incentive Fund (WLIF)

Wartime Production Unit (previously Joint Production Accelerator Cell)

xTech/xTechSearch (Army) Continue reading…

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