By Paul Craig Roberts

Have you ever heard of the Noahide Laws? Probably not. Here they are:

No, they are not an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. You can find them in H.J. Res 104, a joint resolution passed by both the House and Senate and then signed by President George W. Bush, making it a public law. The article referenced above concludes that the law places Americans under Jewish law which takes a dim view of gentiles.

According to the article referenced above, in Jewish doctrines associated with Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, the advocate for H.J. Res 104, gentiles are inferior to Jews and exist only to serve Jews. Gentiles only have animal souls, unlike Jewish souls that “have an actual fragment of the Divine.”

The author of the article sees civilizational incompatibility between the Noahide laws endorsed by the US government and Christianity:

“The core theological conflict between Christianity and Judism is this: Classical Protestant Christianity teaches that the nations are accountable directly to Christ. The Great Commission sends disciples to all nations to teach them to observe everything Christ commanded. Christ has all authority in heaven and on earth. Noahide theology teaches that the nations are accountable under the rabbinic interpretation of Torah. Gentiles are bound by laws mediated through Jewish covenant categories. Rabbinic authorities define what constitutes a violation. (So much for the historic myth of “Judeo-Christian values.”)

“This is a fundamental sovereignty dispute. Who has the authority to define universal moral law? Christ or the rabbis? Christian theology or Talmudic jurisprudence? You cannot accept both Christ’s authority and a parallel covenantal legal system that bypasses Christ to bind the nations under rabbinic jurisdiction. When your civilization’s moral foundations are redefined as having always been Talmudic, when Congress declares it, when presidents proclaim it, when it is embedded in federal law, you are not dealing with a hypothetical future threat but with accomplished ideological conquest.” See this.

Fascinated by the article’s claims, I researched the Noahide laws. They exist and so does the joint resolution of Congress endorsing them, as does their endorsement by presidents Carter, Reagan, both Bushes, Clinton, Obama, Biden, and surely by Trump, as a resolution endorsing the laws is required by the Israel Lobby every year.

Here is some of the information turned up by my research:

Public Law 102-14 (H.J. Res. 104), enacted March 20, 1991, designated March 26, 1991, as “Education Day, U.S.A.”. Signed by President George H.W. Bush, this joint resolution recognized the importance of ethical values, specifically referencing the Seven Noahide Laws as a foundational basis for civilization, while honoring the educational efforts of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

The government of the United States under Presidents Reagan, Bush and Clinton, has provided, under the euphemism of education (for example, House Joint Resolution 173 and Public Law 102-14), a groundwork for the establishment of Talmudic “courts of justice” to be administered by disciples of Shneur Zalman’s Chabad successor, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson .

Public Law 102-14 originated as H.J. Res 104, a joint resolution passed by both the House and Senate, then signed by the President, making it a public law. Joint resolutions can become public laws when enacted, carrying the same legal weight as bills. The designation ‘Public Law’ confirms its formal enactment. Discrepancies arise from misunderstanding legislative processes or terminology. Reviewing official congressional records or government websites clarifies the bill’s status and legislative history.

Have the Noahide Laws been recognized by any governments? The Noahide Commandments are acknowledged by leaders in a number of countries.

The universality of these principles and global import was recognized in 1982 by President Ronald Reagan when he spoke of “the eternal validity of the Seven Noahide Laws [as] a moral code for all of us regardless of religious faith” (Proclamation on the National Day of Reflection, April 4, 1982).

Seven years later, in 1989, President George H.W. Bush not only proclaimed that these “Biblical values are the foundation for civilized society,” but he also recognized that “A society that fails to recognize or adhere to them cannot endure.”

He understood how these “principles of moral and ethical conduct that have formed the basis for all civilizations comes to us, in part, from the centuries old Seven Noahide Laws.” And, in doing so, he noted their origins: “The Noahide Laws are actually seven commandments given to man by God, as recorded in the Old Testament. …” (Proclamation 5956-Education Day, USA 1989 and 1990, 102 Stat. 3016, April 14, 1989)

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives of the United States Congress in 1991, on a [unanimous] bipartisan basis, further recognized how this “historical tradition of ethical values and principles…upon which our great Nation was founded … have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, when they were known as the Seven Noahide Laws.” The American Congress understood how “the most recent weakening of these principles … has resulted in crises that beleaguer and threaten the fabric of civilized society.” Thus, they warned us that “without these ethical values and principles the edifice of civilization stands in serious peril of returning to chaos.” (Public Law 102-14, 102d Congress, 1st session, H.J. Res. 104)

Other world leaders have joined the call for further observance and knowledge of these laws. For example, Herman Van Rompuy, President of the European Union wrote (in July, 2014) that he seeks greater “dissemination of the universal values known as the Noahide Laws,” and Major General Michael Jeffery, Governor General of Australia, lamenting family breakdowns and drug and alcohol abuse in modern society in a 2008 letter, wrote that he believed that observing the fundamental values of the Noahide Laws can be an antidote to such ills of society. We only need to look at the havoc in which we find ourselves living today in order to recognize the validity of these truthful assertions.

102nd U.S. Congress (1991-1992)

House Joint Resolution H.J.RES.104.ENR

Designating March 26, 1991, as Education Day, U.S.A.

The Seven Noahide Laws:

“Congress recognizes the historical tradition of ethical values and principles which are the basis of civilized society and upon which our great Nation was founded … these ethical values and principles that have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, when they were known as the Seven Noahide Laws.”

PCR comments:

To me, it is unclear whether the Noahide laws are independent of their sponsor’s views of Jewish superiority.

It seems clear that a number of US governments have acknowledged that the United States is founded on the basis of Jewish laws. Did these presidential administrations understand what they were signing, or did Jewish campaign contributors say sign this petition and it will bring you enormous Jewish campaign contributions and the reliable Jewish vote? Did the Zionist representation–the dual citizenship neoconservatives in the Reagan, Bush and other administrations–take advantage of the propaganda that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East and America’s faithful ally to have Congress and American presidents pass a law that implies Israel’s moral rule over America?

Have Congress and American presidents declared that America is based on Jewish law that defines gentiles as servants of Israel? If so, were our presidents maneuvered into this without understanding it?

The question that remains is: Do religious pronouncements whatever their source any longer mean anything? Do we have to worry how a religion in our days of religious disbelief sets us up for domination and oppression by Jews? Do the Jews even need religious belief to rule us when they have the holocaust, their carefully cultivated victim status, and the incredible power of their money to finance American political campaigns that determine who sits in Congress and the White House?

Hasn’t religion like everything else, been supplanted by the power of money?

In the 12th century Alain of Lille declared, “Not Caesar now, but money is all.”

Isn’t this our situation today?

