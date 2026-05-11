The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
11h

CoVd vaccines were designed to destroy fertility and cause spontaneous abortions , there are factors like social engineering where many young refuse to have children , there is Tetrazine in the Water , there are hormone disrupters everywhere you look clothing, razors etc etc ,cost of living , stress, selfishness .

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