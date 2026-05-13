by Tim Truth

There are two layers of a large-scale poison operation happening at once, in service of the NWO depopulation agenda.

The first layer is the more obvious one: mainstream media, institutional messaging, and conventional consumer culture encouraging people to harm themselves through medical interventions that shorten lifespan. Mainstream systems push people toward dependency, weakness, illness, and premature decline.

BUT escaping the mainstream does not automatically mean escaping manipulation.

The same mainstream sources can manage both groups by using opposite psychological levers. For the mainstream audience, the mechanism is direct instruction: “trust the experts,” “follow the guidance,” “take the recommended intervention,” “do not question the institutions.” This works on people who still accept institutional authority as legitimate. But for those who have lost trust in mainstream messaging, the same system can use reverse psychology: “they don’t want you to know,” “this is suppressed,” “the banned poisons must be the real cure,” “if the establishment attacks it, it must be good.” In that second case, the person believes they are rebelling, when in fact their rebellion has been harnessed and hijacked.

Reactive rejection of the mainstream is in no way the same thing as independent thought. A person can escape one system of control, only to be captured by another. The first system controls through obedience to authority; the second controls through reflexive opposition to authority. In the first system, people are trained to trust whatever comes from official institutions. In the second, people are trained to trust anything that appears rejected, banned, mocked, or suppressed by those same institutions. Both systems bypass real discernment. One exploits trust; the other exploits distrust. Both can pull people away from direct observation, careful testing, and evidence-based judgment.

Once people wake up to mainstream propaganda, they enter a second battlefield: the so-called alternative media ecosystem. This second layer appears to offer freedom, truth, natural healing, and hidden knowledge. But in actuality, it functions as a controlled trap for people who left the first system.

The alternative media space becomes a catch basin for people who no longer trust mainstream health messaging, rerouting them into another stream of increasingly dangerous advice and toxic substances. These are not milder than the mainstream harms. They are worse because they are marketed to people known to reject mainstream systems who don’t partake in the typical life shortening protocols.

Mainstream systems already push people toward shorter, sicker lives. But if a significant group leaves that system and becomes healthier, more fertile, more independent, and longer-lived, that group becomes a problem. They become a comparison/control group. If one group continues following mainstream guidance while another group opts out and becomes visibly healthier, then the harms of the mainstream system become more obvious.

The system cannot afford for the people who left the mainstream to become healthier than the people who stayed. So the escape route itself has to be contaminated. The existence of a thriving dissident health population would expose the first layer.

The products pushed by the alternative media cult the hardest: ivermectin, fenbendazole, chlorine dioxide, cholecalciferol (“vitamin” d3), bitter nuts, etc.. are for even stronger depopulating of those of us who left the mainstream. Along with the other products that amplify their negative effects (K2, curcumin, quercetin, grapefruit, etc), these products are pushed relentlessly by leveraging people’s deepest fears: parasites, viruses, cancer, contamination and death. The messaging often leans on fear-based implications: that you may be infected, harboring parasites, suffering from hidden cancer, or being denied a cure by powerful interests.

A toxic substance is promoted as a panacea. It is framed as suppressed or hidden. It is attached to a terrifying condition, such as parasites, viruses, or cancer. The risk profile is minimized, ignored, or inverted into proof that “they don’t want you to know.” The same phrases, talking points, and emotional appeals appear across many accounts and influencers’ posts. Social media algorithmic and bot amplification makes the claim appear more organic than it is. Critics are attacked, mocked, ratio’ed, or buried by coordinated-looking comment activity.

Not everyone repeating the message is malicious. Many are victims of the same trap. Some are frightened. Others are desperate. Some are trying to save loved ones. Some have seen testimonials in comments sections and believe the message is true. Some have been conditioned to think that the more “suppressed” something appears, the more likely it is to be real. But the damage they do is still proportionate to how many they convince to poison themselves.

Axioms of my argument:

A large number of people have lost trust in mainstream health messaging. This group is highly motivated, fearful, and searching for alternatives.

The alternative media space repeatedly pushes poisonous substances and protocols as miracle solutions. Their messaging is repetitive and formulaic. Criticism to their poisons is met with conspicuous hostility: agent-like and bot-like behavior, swarms of negative comments, discrediting replies, threats, downvotes, and attempts to control the comment section.

The economics do not appear to fully explain the scale of promotion: the money made from selling these poisonous products are dwarfed by the level of promotion, reputational risk and liability involved. This is not merely merch grifting. When highly risky products are promoted at scale despite substantial liability exposure, and when there is no clear profit case that exceeds the advertising expense, it leads me to conclude that these actors are pursuing an agenda of depopulation.

The alternative health space has become a hunting ground for people who already know the mainstream is lying. Real discernment means refusing to be manipulated by either side: the official narrative or the counterfeit rebellion.

Continue reading…

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