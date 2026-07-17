The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
4h

Just Sent to multiple government offices at the federal and state levels:

LINK: https://dailynewsfromaolf.substack.com/p/the-most-corrupt-presidency-in-american?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Dear US DOJ/AG Community Relations Service Staff:

You have to see this article below.  I also point out that Biden was no different - just a little smaller scale.

Have you all figured out what's going on under the trashy "Baal Room?"

06/15/26  Youtube:  The Drey Dossier: "I found a second Vote.gov and it's registered to the White House" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgJIxsSQZV8   (see NDStudio.gov's certificate listings on SH.CRT)

This one looks like it will come back to bite - and not just the general public.

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And never forget, Mr. Trump is a sadistic pedofile with lifetime standing:

01/17/26 These interviews recount activity from 30 years ago when Trump was Epstein's client/boss.  They used to go to farms and ranches to stage illegal bare knuckle fights, cock fighting, and other sketchy activities over several days time.  The bulk of the crowd would be gone after the first couple of nights, and then they would get down to raping, torturing and sacrificing kids.

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William Sascha Riley interviews - events from 9 - 13 years old: https://substack.com/home/post/p-184417365

or William Sascha Riley interview:  

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84PHEMLab6g

The full 6 video set: "Don't worry, boys are hard to find."  The William Sascha Riley interviews: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNBQenti5B4CRp4eJ-WIsf5it4HLZ4Ugg

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01/31/26 Congressional Members:

-Jim Jordan

- Raping

-Andy Biggs

- Beating to the point of breaking bones

-Lindsey Graham - Weird voice; observer? - DEAD

USSC:

-Clarence Thomas - Observer?

President:

-Donald Trump - Torturer; see people or animals suffer gets him off.

The information this man/soldier describes, has now been written about in articles, interviews, books, and other recorded accounts by survivors groups. The media should be all over it - but the media is controlled by the people who do this.

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I spent part of yesterday fighting Todd Blanche's confirmation because of his failure to provide the rest of the Epstein documents as required by law. So am I to believe that Todd Blanche doesn't want to sink this purely evil and disgusting little ship floating on it's lake of expensive adrenochrome?

Is Todd Blanche part of the Epstein Class or what? Why is he protecting them? Why did he even take that job if he isn't going to do it?

The Epstein issue is NEVER going to go away. That ship has sailed. Too many people woke up when their friends died from, or were maimed by, the C19 bioweapon injection. We're talking half the country. And now the survivors who can fight are on the warpath. These people see the Epstein issue as front and center corruption of a type that is so soul destroying that it MUST be stopped. Yes or YES.

Best Regards,

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