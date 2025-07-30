The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yvonne Renee's avatar
Yvonne Renee
15m

"Land of the fee home of the slave." We stopped paying taxes when they called us unessential. Already awake to their scams, that was the final drop. Not buying their plate stickers, not licensing my dogs....we're back in Coloradical. It actually is much better, but still the NWO head quarter wannabe. The people here are definitely more awake and not obeying their hot garbage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
2h

Everything that is wrong in this World comes down to one thing

WORLD GOVERNMENT

Identify the Reason and you find the Solution

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/everything-that-is-wrong-in-this

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture