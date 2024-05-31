By Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

The defense of our society rests on every individual in our society. But what is our society?

Here is the definition of Society from Bouviers Dictionary 6th edition, 1856.

From Etymonline.

Thus, a society is composed of the those people who, in fraternity or allyship, voluntarily form a union amongst themselves in common purpose. When I speak on the tyranny of the government, one of the common responses is, “why don't you just leave then?” But that's just the thing. There is really nowhere in the world that is truly free from government and false authority. The slaves of the USSA willfully ignore the perversions of and oppression by their plutocratic overlords, while anyone who sees beyond the veil struggle against the ignorant mob and the tyrants. The same people who claim to live in the land of the free pay their taxes like good slaves, and obey every unjust order given by the invisible hand, and happily surrender their sovereignty for the heavy handed protection of their masters. Besides, why ought I leave my homeland? It is only us, the people, that can make a difference where we are. I could leave, but honor demands a righteous man to stand his ground against evil and protect those he loves and has a duty to protect. His family and society rely on him.

Any real patriot of the uSA would see that government itself is the enemy, because a real patriot is part of that society. When the blind slaves simply obey the government and claim they are serving the people, they are lying to themselves. The US government and the state governments and the local mayor and commissioners of the county are NOT the peoples society. They are not the people in voluntary allyship, but the servants of the people. They surrender their private lives for public service. There is no American society anymore. There is only the American tyranny. Only coercion, fraud, theft, lies, and other criminal acts adhere the people of the several States in a loose union. It is not voluntary. Birth certificates and social security numbers at birth prove this. Road pirates feeding the coffers of the States on the backs of innocent people proves this. Mandatory taxation of income proves this. Federal control of schools and mandatory attendance proves this. Statutory laws that violate the natural rights of man prove this.

Within the several States of the union, there are innumerable societies. I am in allyship and fraternity with any man who recognizes his sovereignty and takes action to secure it. Even more so with those who lend themselves to the effort to tear down the plutocracy and governemnt in general. My society includes all the peacefully free beings of Earth. My society includes those who live by the principles of agorism and voluntaryism/Anarchy. More intimately, my society includes those that I associate with at regular intervals to do the things that we share interest in, all while sharing basic principles and values.

I am not part of the society of willfully ignorant slaves who vote for masters, send their money to extortionate agencies of tyrannical government, or of the agents of evil that dress in costumes intended to frighten their victims while they violate their rights. These types of people are of a society or societies of their own. We have no union amongst us.

This thought process brings us to the importance of secession, which you can read about here.

Secession in a nutshell is the the ability for any number of people to remove themselves from a society/civil society/government that does not represent them or simply because they volunteer to do so for any reason. If this is disallowed by the laws of man (such as legislative law) with threat or use of force, then the people are under a tyranny. If a group of any size or even an individual can remove themselves freely, then they are truly free.

Where does the governments ability to use force come from? The willfully ignorant slaves. They utilize the most vile or suggestable people of a population to oppress the others. Military and police forces are the strong arm, the axe, of tyranny, hovering above the heads of anyone who challenges the authority and position of those who wield power. Remove standing armies and police, what is left? Militias.

The concept of a militia goes back into the middle ages at least. It is the idea that the people of a society are the military of that society. Rather than a standing army composed of loyal servants of some tyrant, warlord, or even a beneficent ruler, the people are the army, but while they train in peacetime they are only called up when they are threatened by an enemy. The loyal soldier in a standing army might be conditioned and indoctrinated and separated enough feom the rest of the people that they become willing to harm those people, like police do. The people themselves on the other hand are counted on holistically to protect themselves and the realm.

Going back to at least the 7th century, rather than a right to keep and bear arms, there was the duty to keep and bear arms. This was due to the people being the military, rather than a standing army. From the Saxons in the middle ages to the colonists that protected themselves from tyranny with their personal arms, the use of militias has been successfully employed by many different societies.

The most ignorant and lazy arguments are those that take for truth what has been said or done in the past. Simply because something has been said or done does not simply make it truth. We can find examples from the past to fit almost any bias, and thus it is not enough to just parrot what was. It is left to those of us with the capacity to think independently and creatively to discover truths from the examples of the past and the lessons of the present. To be able to have an original thought seems to be extraordinarily rare today. We have the benefit of historical record, to analyze and interpret what has been. That only has meaning when we gain wisdom from that contemplation and take action to increase and prosper.

Today, we find our world, let alone our nation, or the societies that compose it, to predominantly be completely ignorant of the past and its lessons, or to be aware of the present. Distractions everywhere are breeding docility, vanity, lust, envy, and psychopathy. The big questions are not considered and thus principle, virtue, honor, integrity, accountability, and righteousness are fallen along the wayside. Perhaps the biggest question that must be considered in the frame of this article is, is there anything left worth fighting for? I think this question leaves people feeling hopeless and miserable. It is easy to answer no. Everyone knows there is corruption in everything around us. The modern world is disgusting and shameful. When faced with this, I understand if the average person might look around and say no, because who would want to sacrifice anything for the spiritual desert of modern “society.”

But this is foolishness and cowardice. There will be no savior that arrives and drains the swamp. There will be no apocalyptic event that resets our souls so we might become innocent once again. There will be no divine intervention. There is only us. The people. Either we will enjoy a Renaissance, an enlightenment of the masses, or there will be only a continuation of hell on Earth.

The Renaissance must include the acceptance that the people are individually Sovereign, that voluntary associationn is the only just and honorable way to live in a society, and that We the People are the first and last line of defense against tyrants and criminals of all types. An armed and capable population is unbreakable by any standing army any nation could throw together. The Militia is the people working together to defend their homes, their families and society, and their culture from violence, both internally or externally.

To expand upon the need for using our brains and having original thought, it is important that we recognize that militias and the right to bear arms, amongst all of our other inherant rights, are not born from the constituion or any other document or dictates of some group or some king. Without the historical reference, we can still conclude that a militia is superior to a standing army by simply analyzing the dynamics of each. We can understand that power corrupts and whoever has control of the army can use it with beneficence of malevolence. We can understand how arming the and training the general population can provide an extremely defensible society. When we banish illogical and fallacious fears, we can see that we are safer when everyone is armed.

A militia isn't simply a ragtag group of citizens that come together only when a foreign army is on the doorstep. Militias train regularly, organize and plan for every eventuality, and secure the prosperity and future of their society by fortifying it against aggressors. A militia protects against foreign and domestic threats. The psychopathic and parasitical politicians, bankers, and globalists and their lackeys and thugs, like the police, would be hamstrung in their efforts to centralize power and dictate to the world if a militia were to form in the several States of the union. Many states have legislative laws prohibiting militias from forming. But this would not be the case if they were serving the people and securing them from threats foreign and domestic. The public militia would exist and the people of the States would be securing themselves. Instead, people are forming private militias, to do what the States refuse to do. We Americans do not have a representative government. Never have. We have a corporate entity reigning over slaves.

So, get off your ass and join or form a militia, which in other words means…. Get together with like minds and get armed. Train. Organize. Strategize. Take action. This is our shared world. Let's remind the psycho globalists of that.

If you don't wish to join a military outfit with your neighbors, at the very least you can arm and train your family. Teach your children how to and when to use firearms. Educate them in philosophy and history (especially the classics), and show them the truth of the status of the society and enviroment they have been born into. Teach them how to properly use the tools of defense and prosperity and peace.

The rifle and the pistol are not tools of war in an armed population. They are tools of peace. They deter violence before it has the chance to creep in. They banish fear and provide an equal playing field.

Take the power back.

Blessings!

