Etienne Note: There are a lot of good 100% heterosexual men in the military… I know a lot of them, including many who are now openly voluntaryists, including ex-SF, SEALs, and Rangers. The thing the author leaves out is that many good men are tricked into the military by a MULTI-BILLION dollar propaganda system that is weaving propaganda into OVER ONE THOUSAND+ movies and ONE THOUSAND+ tell-a-vision shows as exposed by the award-winning documentary: Theatres of War, compounded by the indoctrination system of the mandatory “government” school, government-affiliated youth programs including Young Marines, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Explorers, JROTC, and ROTC AND the lure of money for scholarships. So many good people are tricked into “the system.” The article is still an excellent overview of many of the unethically manipulative techniques used on the troops.

by Sotiris Rex

The fetishization of the military is the homo-erotic fantasy of weak males with crippling insecurities and no conviction in their masculinity. Theirs are unresolved daddy issues with internalized abuse and humiliation from other males - such that the abused end up identifying with and justifying their abuse (and even enjoying being abused). Self-loathing works this way.

The military is the false caricature of true masculinity by those who don’t understand what masculinity is. The “military man” is a twisted caricature, badly cosplaying as a man. It comes from a psyche that is irredeemably damaged from systematic abuse by “authority” figures. It’s a type of Stockholm syndrome, by which the victim justifies and glamorizes his abuse, thus creating a false image of a supposed “benevolent” abuser. His loves his tyrant because the tyrant is sporadically kind to him in between brutal abuses. Gay.

Since the whole structure of the military is based on delightfully welcoming relentless abuse, disrespect and humiliation rituals in the form of sadistic hazing - but calling it “discipline” like any undignified masochistic gimp would - we can safely conclude that anyone choosing to be in the military cannot have dignity, integrity, or self-respect - not one bit.

There cannot be masculinity in systems of “justified” and welcomed abuse like the military because masculinity is about dignity and integrity. You cannot trust a grown male who tolerates - and even enjoys - being systematically disrespected.

Military people, and those who admire them, glamorize and coom over a misunderstood and misinterpreted version of the warrior male archetype, which they desperately view as their surrogate fantasy-daddy authority figure. Such is the result of internalized abuse by “authority” figures (fathers, mothers, teachers, clerics, coaches, etc.). This twisted archetype becomes the domineering military “man,” the try-hard macho dude, the fake bravado guy, the pretend warrior, the faux-masculine “all-bark-no-bite” showman, the Rambo wannabe, the over-hyped and useless Navy Seal, the gimp-suit-wearing bragger, the uniformed boy scout pathologically making excuses for his pederast instructors.

There’s a prevailing myth that the military is allegedly manly and Giga-Chad-level straight. It is not. Only the weakest, most twisted and most insecure males enlist, since they, more than anyone, need to “prove themselves” in the delusion of manhood that is the military. Only the most twisted of women fall fall for the military man, because they don’t understand nor value true manhood.

The military is marketed as manhood to those who don’t know any better, so this is what they think they’re doing. But here’s the thing: true men don’t need proof of manhood. They dispense with the proving, and just are. They don’t need a gimp suit with silly childish stripes to measure their manhood. Men don’t advertise because they already have proof and conviction, unlike the delusion of the military.

Fantasizing about being a “military man,” or glamorizing anything “military” or “tactical” in nature - to the point of twisted obsession - is just retarded and homo-erotic. Violence is meant to be a last resort for defending oneself. To use violence is to confess that you failed in everything else - reason and negotiation by offering an exchange of value. There is no glamour in violence. Moreover, having a man-crush on weak males who willingly choose to dress up in military gimp costumes with good-boy stars and glitter cannot be manly.

Note:

Before you accuse me of “homophobia,” please know that your opinion doesn’t matter. Also, to provide context, I don’t have care about people being gay. What I do take issue with is dishonesty and hypocrisy: that of pretending that the military is peak “straightness” or alpha-male bravado. It’s not. The military is just gay.

“Who are you to dare talk about muh military?”

I’ve achieved army Second Lieutenant rank as a conscript (shocker, I’m not American). My special forces training was nothing compared to my elite rescue-under-fire specialization. I've held positions in army intelligence and intelligence liaison with the UN. Served during ceasefire but on fronts in a state of conflict nonetheless - against a vastly superior enemy, I might add. Didn’t see any direct combat; was however part of a skirmish (fire exchange) and two very real red alert deployments. Took part in countless army exercises, including baptism-of-fire drills with live machine-gun fire swooshing centimeters from my head, and heavier weapons like rifle-launched grenades and RPGs going off close enough to cause permanent hearing damage.

This is not to brag. There is nothing to brag about the passive unmanly undignified obedience of the military, or the self-destructive, demeaning and pointless activities therein. I share my background to show that my criticism of militarism comes from a place of insider experience. So, spare me the “but have you served?” passive-aggressive gayness.

The gushing military fanboy

The core gayness of the military begins with the obedience and admiration of circumstantial daddy figures in gimp suits - people who also obey and admire others like that. Worshipping those who acquiesce the abdication of their will, individuality, dignity and morality to an arbitrary tribal power structure - that of the retarded military - is undignified and pathetic. To surrender to the military is to deny your self-ownership and your integrity - regardless of nonsense appeals to idealism or moralism they evoke to justify the Stockholm syndrome of the gimp-wearing sadomasochist soldier. The military is thus undignified, immoral, and quite embarrassing.

For all their pretentious barking and unimpressive physical performance, military “warriors” are likely to make no significant contribution to a war effort before they are blown up by an OnlyFans-subscribing nerd with a drone. And when they end up in a ditch like roadkill, or worse, survive without bodily or mental integrity, they imagine that people’s condescending pity for them is somehow “glory,” whatever ‘glory’ means.

Glory is just fantasy; an insecure little boy’s obsession with being admired by his peers. Grown men don’t need it. They are above it. Adult males who still need that are irrevocably insecure.

First impressions from the military

From the moment I entered my first training camp, I knew there was something off. I was brainwashed with Hollywood images of hero soldiers and epic military commanders that inspired awe and admiration, people who would honour you with their mentorship, and who would motivate you to charge to your death for them. I was expecting to see officers and military professionals that were at least worthy of my respect.

Instead, I saw a bunch jumpy spastic sissies with bellies, a lack of physical prowess, and an ability to squeal frantically like old hags every 5 minutes in an estrogen-fueled hysteria episode of unhinged temper tantrums. Not cool at all. Men don’t lose their cool like that. Even then at the age of 17, I was physically and emotionally stronger. I could keep my cool under pressure, unlike those twitchy sensitive manlets erupting in uncontrolled emotions, screaming like bitches with hormonal imbalances. I couldn’t help but wonder how they’d possibly maintain composure under fire. I had no respect for these military types, because their out-of-control faux outrage was just an excess of estrogen in a flabby male’s twitchy sickly body bereft of testosterone and self-respect.

You act tough only when you wear that uniform, gramps. You can afford to be macho only when you have a systemic position of power. In the real world, in your civilian clothing. you’re nothing but a coward, a pushover, a cuck, a bitch. And you know this. This is why you take out your frustration from being a cuck on other people. It’s venting of your self-loathing on others, desperately trying to make them loathe themselves as much as you loathe yourself, in hopes of soothing your pain.

I was also more intellectually refined than the so-called officers and military pros: Their speech patterns made your average dock worker sound like a Harvard academic of literature. Swearing is one thing; being disgustingly vulgar is another. Pathetic, really. What kind of man would respect himself so little as to present himself thus? The answer came to me years after: no man would. They were not men. They were pathetic weak males whose only “power” was institutional faux authority backed by the biggest gang in the world: the government. In the real world, in their civilian clothing and domineering unsatisfied wives, you saw a completely different person: a weakling, a gamma male, an emasculated manlet, a cardboard cutout of a man.

“You'd better fear me cause my wife always uses a strap-on dildo on me. Not that I'm complaining.”

All military induction processes involve some kind of systematic humiliation ritual, or rituals. The point is to rob you of your dignity and self-respect so that you become obedient and subservient. The military deliberately robs you of your manhood. The military can only be held together by undignified weak males without self-ownership nor self-regard.

My first day in the military involved hundreds of us new recruits being ordered to stand completely naked in attention in front of officers who deliberately made a point of making fun of us, shaming us, mocking our manhood, belittling us in our vulnerable nakedness. If you think it cannot get any gayer than that, an acquaintance of mine who went full military pro was violated by a broomstick as part of his military induction process (he admitted as much, so I can’t imagine what he was too embarrassed to mention). And the funny thing is that, the creeps that did that also had to go through that. And on and on the cycle of gay abuse turned. He was sodomized with a broomstick as part of a humiliation ritual in his officers’ school, yet he chose to remain there to become an officer, and to ostensibly do the same to others.

That first day in the army I noticed gay military officers - in extra tight pants and steroid-pumped waxed chests - make a fetish out of watching teenage boys run around in their underwear. Only years later would I realize what those degenerate leers of there were all about. They were just aggressively gay.

“Let me see you jump around in your underwear, son.”

The months that followed involved all kinds of derogatory verbal abuse, relentless shaming and gross insults, physical abuse, threats of greater violence, and even threats of sexual abuse. And I have heard of peers who endured way worse than that. Thankfully, I was a reluctant insubordinate conscript who got away with a lot of insubordination simply because I called their bluff of authority. Because I was defiant, I believe I saved myself a lot of pain, since abusers target the weak. I just laid low and reluctantly obeyed just enough as to not extend my required service time (prison time).

Looking back on my experience in the army

During my years in the army, I kept to myself. I wasn’t interested in making friends. I didn’t care about anyone there because I never chose to share that space with them, and I never chose them. I was a bit naive with regards to what was really going on. I never quite realized the gayness that was running rampant in every corner of the military.

I remember that each professional officer kept at least one conscript “under his wing,” if you will. These soldiers were very close with their officers, and they enjoyed favoritism. I never gave us much thought; I always knew that nepotism ran the world. But looking back, it was the scrawniest, the nerdiest and the gayest soldiers that were chosen for these positions of privilege. Year later I’d realize that the concept of the gay officer protecting his male concubine was a common secret. Yes, the military is fundamentally gay. How can it not be, given such sick power structures being enforced?

I mean, who willingly chooses to enter a space full of dudes, sleep with dudes, shower with dudes, and then adopt a twisted sense of tight “brotherhood” that is based not on moral principles, but only on arbitrary power structures and tribalistic identities that deny dignity and individual self-ownership?

Historically, it was always the undesirables, the psychopaths, the incels who became mercenaries. They had no value to offer to society, so becoming a thug for their monarch was their only option. Plus, psychopaths who enjoy killing tend to find their way into the military or the police, because these areas provide ample opportunity to brutally kill people and get away with it.

And what kind of weak insecure little manlet has so little dignity as to worship another grown man only on the merit of wearing a gimp suit and a funny hat?

More thoughts on the military (ranting)

Admiration of militarism is homo-erotic. There is no other explanation.

“ Don't take this the wrong way. Screaming at you is my way of flirting with you. I'll take a long shower late tonight. I can scrub your back. No rush.”

I don’t know what’s gayer: the deluded self-important Napoleon-wannabe officers taking themselves too seriously? Or the worshipers of anything military, the dudes who get a hardon with khaki and jerk off to dudes in uniform?

They're called tic tacs, cock breath.

Yes, it’s easy to be in your turf and terrorize impressionable teenagers or young adults with your gimp suit and its gay rainbow glitter, childish medals, and fancy good-boy stars. It’s easy to be tough when you’ve got the monopoly of violence, as well as complete power over the kids you’re meant to “discipline,” or to tame, more accurately. Try to be this tough on an even playing field, in the gym, on the street, with total strangers. But you can’t because you are a pussy cosplaying as the caricature of the faux-man image that only a gay would have. This is the most important reason why the military is gay: its idea of masculinity is only what gays erroneously imagine to be manly: gimp suits and abusive step-daddy figures. And only gays would seek to gain the deliberately withheld approval and acceptance of such cartoon-men.

Only a <rhymes with maggot> would lack the dignity to tolerate someone disrespecting him like that.

The military depends on myth after myth, that people with funny hats, glitter and good-boy stars have some “moral authority” over others. But this is not true at all. Authority is nothing but a bluff, and authority becomes real only if enough of us fall for it.

Nothing gayer that a grown male pumped with estrogen, squealing like an old hag.

Screaming is gay. Men don’t lose their cool.

"Bro, seriously, get the fuck out of here. They're going to fuck you with a broomstick.”

“You look cute in your tight undies, Forest.”

“Wouldn't it be sick if we kissed, bro? No homo, bro. Come on bro. What are you afraid of, bro? Are you insecure about your manliness? Are you a fag or something, bro?”

Who said that males can't have periods? Here is one here.

Military theatrics = gay estrogen-fueled hysteria and hyper-drama.

“Ï think you confuse me with someone who takes you seriously, darling.”

There’s a lot of unsolicited touching and personal space violations in the military.

“I’m pretending to be tough in here cause I can get away with it only here. At home my wife wears the pants right after she fucks the neighbour. And my kids don’t respect me cause I’m a weak submissive cuck with no dignity, self-ownership or willingness to survive.

“Aaaaaah! I can shout loud! Fear me! Love me! Please!”

“Your breath stinks, dude.”

“Fear me, cause I just happen to have institutional power over you for now.”

Military “men” squealing like an unhinged leftists with TDS.

Objections

“But all this is to discipline you.”

Nonsense. Discipline is discipline to oneself. Discipline to others is slavery at best; or willing slavery in the style of Stockholm syndrome style at worst. No grown man needs another man to “discipline” him. Dudes “disciplining’ dudes is gay as fuck. You can coach and mentor someone, but this sadomasochism of the military is twisted homo-eroticism.

“But what about the physical training?”

Shut the fuck up. The military doesn’t make you the best you can be; it makes you the most obedient you can be. There are no strength and conditioning principles applied in military physical training. It’s random blanket catabolic bullshit designed to break and tame you, not get you to your physical best. Physical training requires personalized programming, which includes training frequency, periodization, rest, nutrition, and testing. If you think the military makes you fit, then you don’t know what fitness is. Join a gym, do some HIIT like CrossFit (despite the brand’s misguided worship for the military), focus on resting and nutrition, and then we’ll talk. The fittest male in any military is nowhere close as fit as an advanced (not even elite) athlete in any gym. Navy Seals are pussies - the only thing I kind of take my hat off for them is their cold underwater resilience and their work with Nordstream. That’s it.

And all this obsession with flamboyantly showing off masculine traits is not masculine at all - it’s as gay as it gets. Gays love to work to out to show off. Men work out to perform and protect. Men do it to offer value to their families and to society, to become valuable, and thus gain negotiating leverage in professional and personal matters. Then they won’t even need to use aggressive violence to get what they want. Gays, on the other hand, need to advertise their superficial masculine traits, their ridiculous beach bodies.

Insecure males screaming, bark, and bluff in their aggressive stance. Showing off unfunctional and useless physical training is just for show - not function. Their gimp suits embellished with awards and needy “proofs” of their manhood is nothing but a desperate need for approval. Is this manly?

The few times I had to wear an officer’s uniform in public I was embarrassed. It was needy, desperate, childish, and embarrassing, since it was obviously begging for attention. And I felt disgusted with the women who desperately showed their attraction to me solely on the merit of that gay uniform. I felt sorry for them, and I could see them as nothing but whores selling out their bodies to the first male with superficial faux status.

The fetishization of militarism and clingy “brotherhood” is a manifestation of repressed male homo-eroticism. What else can it be?

Blind obedience is unmanly and gay. Submission to authority kills masculinity. I cannot respect a man who makes excuses for his slavery. Yes, we all submit to the superior violence of the centralized state, but a lot of us do it reluctantly. We don’t make excuses for it like bootlicking Uncle Toms. We don’t internalize our abuse. We don’t make excuses for it, because we know we don’t deserve it.

If you internalize the abuse you get from the military, school, government, family, employer, or personal relationship, you will become an undignified gay masochist - someone who enjoys being punished, because you’ve identified more with your abuse than with your true self. You love your abusers, and you disrespect yourself the way they disrespect you. You get a kick out of disrespecting yourself, just like they get a kick out of disrespecting you. If that’s not gay then I don’t know what is. So, if you make excuses for your abusers, if you call conscription “necessary” because it’s your “duty” to serve - as if servitude was ever honourable - then congratulations… you have achieved peak gayness.

“But I know plenty of military people who aren’t gay.”

Sure. They’re repressed. What else can they be?

Estrogen episode. God, I hate those military types.

Examples of military gayness

Drag shows have always been big in the military. They’re not funny. Humor is just the cover. They’re just gay. No self-respecting man can look at a grown male dressed up and acting like a woman, and think to himself “that’s a nice show!”

Check this brilliant archive by Matthew Peek:

When WWII Was A Drag: WWII Men Performing As Women in War

I’ll leave you with some pictures that speak louder than any words I could ever put together.

The military is a self-castrating homo-erotic institution. No wonder it attracts psychos and perverts.

Before you say that only the US military is gay, since the above pictures were taken in the US, I’ll just say one thing: the US military at least is honest about its gayness, unlike the rest of them that still rest on the delusion that the military is somehow macho and uber-straight. All this propaganda is just the recruit insecure males eager to prove their non-existent manhood. Little do they know that the military will forever scar them with the indignity of “serving” like a sex slave mentally raped time and time again, even after their dismissal.

The bottom line

Subordination and blind obedience like a bottom-gimp is unmanly because it is undignified. Sucker-for-punishment passive gays love being insulted, belittled and berated by abusive step-dad figures - for whom they make all kinds of Stockholm-syndrome excuses.

The military has always been a tool for the ruling class of fat degenerate aristocrats, technocrats and the like to enforce their bluff of perceived “authority.” Do not blame the rulers; blame their mad dogs, the enforces, the gay and retarded soldiers who are the hand brutalizing their own people, their families, and even themselves. Soldiers are dumb. They have to be. They are retarded. Only an idiot would charge a trench for petty politics. Bullshit appeals to patriotism and other nonsense don’t hold. And being gay too - quite literally - helps them enjoy and excel in their destructive work in the military.

The manly thing is to not comply to the superior violence of the state forcing you to kill and die for it. No, it’s not bold nor noble to enlist and go fight in a war. If you ask any soldier, they presume they’ll survive the war. They are not willing nor ready to die in the war. They slyly assume they’ll survive because they’re either “better at fighting” or “better at hiding,” or just luckier. Not only do they expect to survive the war, but they also anticipate to be rewarded with pillage/rape opportunities, medals, money and social recognition. It is vicious, evil and cowardly to heed the call of war.

If you defy the state’s call of “duty,” you are in trouble 100% of the time. You’ll likely go to jail or executed; there is no cheating. You can’t get away with it. Plus you’ll be ridiculed by the cowardly people (and their families) who’ve already complied. But consider: if you go to war, you won’t survive even if you do survive. You will have become an obedient killer, an obedient gimp with PTSD, a self-loathing shadow with no honour, dignity or self-ownership.

Consider Mohamed Ali’s refusal to submit to the draft during the atrocious US-Vietnam war. He was branded a deserter. He was willing to go all the way: potential prison or execution even. That would have been preferable to dying in a ditch somewhere far from home, having already died inside as a submissive murderer-for-hire gimp soldier. But guess what: they did nothing to him because ENOUGH PEOPLE DID NOT COMPLY. Only the suckers went on to kill and die for their corrupt government in a needless war abroad. But they weren’t totally victims: I’m sure the rape, murder and pillage opportunities of war were in the back of their minds. They deserve no honour, no respect, no sympathy other than compassion from pity. They were victims of circumstantial brainwashing and cowardice.

The true cowards are those who submit to the draft. The brave ones valiantly defy the state’s calls to arms for wars created by fat, degenerate, pederast politicians.

What about glory and honour?

There is no honour in war. There is no honour in submitting to fat, degenerate pederast elites. There is no glory in killing hopelessly outmanned, outgunned and outclassed mullahs with your superior intel and support. That’s like taking candy from babies, then parading with your gimp suit and glitter-medals like a faggot begging for attention in a pride parade - prideful with nothing to be proud for.

What about masculinity?

There is nothing manly about the military; quite the opposite. A man does not blindly obey. A man does not blindly obey. A man does not display discipline to anyone - discipline to others is submission. A man is only self-disciplined. Manliness is self-ownership, self-respect, self-reliance, dignity, defiance, and insubordination.

A man owns his will. A man does not submit to arbitrary orders by arbitrary “authority” daddy figures. A man does not commit atrocities because “just doing muh job” like a despicable mindless weasel would. And most importantly, a man does not make money from violence. A man acquires resources by offering value, and by protecting. Yes, that protection may include DEFENSIVE violence, but defense is never an alleged “preemptive war” or a response to a false flag like the Gulf of Tonkin, or “babies in incubators.”

More objections

“You're wrong! The military is super manly. Warriors are the manliest Uber-Chads.”

No. What defines a man is not violence. His ability to protect through defensive violence only is is just a small part of what makes a man. Among other things, what makes a man is his self-ownership. A man is no fat aristocrat’s bitch to order around. A man stands for himself, and he stands for something. Blind collectivist loyalty is not a manly value to live by. Blind submission and obedience to arbitrary authority structures is not manly at all. They undignified leather-bound sadomasochism. They are pathetic and as gay as it gets.

“But what about the samurai and the Spartans?”

Spare me the shame-defined samurai who’d rather kill themselves than face meaningless childish ridicule. Don’t even mention to me the collectivist socialist braindead Spartan fanatics with their baby sacrifice and systematic child abuse.

"But what about the heroes who saved the world in two world wars?"

Who? The useful idiots who obeyed the draft because they were too dumb to decern truth from propaganda? It is this pathetic unmanliness that empowers and enlarges government, war by war. If people defied their draft and rejected their state’s propaganda, if state “leaders” knew that their gullible sheep wouldn’t fight, then perhaps the “leaders” would choose to negotiate using incentives, rather than threaten using violence.

It is their obedience to the draft that enables and perpetuates war. Those dead suckers who died in war don’t deserve honour or glory. They only deserve sympathy from pity at best, if not hate for enabling war.

“But the US Marines are different!”

The US Marines are the gayest of them all, with all that deluded self-righteousness and their obsessive solidarity and nepotism between themselves, not to mention the homo-erotic “brotherhood” they just can’t shut the fuck up about. Just like the LGBT community takes care of its own, so do the laughable US Marines who turn hazing rituals into a gay sadomasochistic delight for both the torturer and the tortured. Sick stuff.

"You’re only saying that because you are jealous of warrior men."

You’re using the word ‘men’ too generously. Really? While you’re out killing kids and getting maimed and killed for corrupt politicians, guess what; the deserters who had the balls to stand up to their government (like Mohamed Ali) stay home with your wife and your mother, taking REAL good care of them. A man protects his family; he doesn't leave them to go die in a ditch somewhere, killed by a nerd remote-flying a $90 drone.

Why do you think the most common surname in English is “Smith?” Likely because, when all the farmers and millers and “warriors” went off to kill and get killed for aristocracy, the blacksmiths stayed behind to make crafts and keep the women warm at night. The “warriors” got cucked and outwitted by the ones smart enough to stay out of bullshit wars; the ones with skill, resources and value to offer to society.

Wars are for incels. War is a way for nature to get rid of excess males, and for the real men to spread their seed. Another way for nature to take weak males out of the gene pool is gayness. The connection is undeniable; the military is gay. Always was, always will be.

So what’s a real man, if not the military man?

A man is first and foremost a resource-acquisition specialist and a protector of his immediate family. His skills put him in a unique position to offer value to society so that he EARNS resources for himself and his family. A gangster or a warlord steals unearned and undeserved resources, which grows resentment towards him and his family, which puts them in danger. His resource acquisition is way too risky, way too immoral, and relies way too much on other people’s ability to acquire resources for themselves. So, he fails as a man.

Because a man earns his resources through work and value offering to his community, he becomes valuable to them. They have every incentive to keep him safe. He earns goodwill, not resentment, like the thug does.

A man does not leave his family behind unprotected so that he can kill on demand, and then die in a ditch someone while his family gets robbed, raped and brutalized by either invading forces or his own people who see an unprotected vulnerable family.

Yes, the warrior male archetype is a manifestation of manhood. But the true warrior serves to protect himself, his family and his livelihood. He does not allow himself to be deluded by propaganda so that he fights to serve big oil, big bank and big government like a pawn. A man is intelligent. So, he does not foolishly delude himself that he is indirectly maybe fighting to somehow protect his own while actually fighting to steal Saddam’s oil and gold on behalf of rich oligarchs, or to establish Afghan and Libyan central banks for the global banking elite.

What makes a man is a complicated multidimensional topic, but nothing in manhood includes blind obedience and gay “discipline” to step-daddies.

What’s a man?

Definitely not someone who wears funny hats, a gimp suit and good-boy stars and glitter to show off his misunderstood “prowess” as deemed arbitrarily by other dudes in the same gimp suits. Showing off is needy, nerdy, insecure, flamboyant and unmanly.

A man is not unconditionally obedient nor disciplined to anyone. He is far too dignified to eagerly obey in the sleazy, slimy, subservient manner of Renfield or Janosz Poha.

Only women admire authority, because it is how they view and respect their men’s determination. A man can respect another man, but he cannot admire him, idolize him, or squirm in his presence. Weak males (not men) love to admire other males whom they deem superior to them. They love worshipping a daddy figure; it’s what excites them. This is gay. This is undignified.

Recognizing authority is what makes authority real. Stop taking seriously the claims of authority, and then authority vanishes.

Epilogue

Stop admiring the military. This goes for men and women too. There is nothing honorable about useless mercenaries blindly obeying orders from fat corrupt bureaucrats to kill innocents for cash. There is no honor or glory in war. There is no courage in obeying the draft; courage is found in valiantly defying and denying the draft, and facing its life-destroying consequences. No, enlisting isn’t brave, because every single soldier who enlists believes that he will survive whatever war he takes part in. Not only that, but he expects to brutally murder people for the excitement of it, not to mention his underlying expectations to pillage and rape. This is the motivation behind those who love the military.

The military is gay. If this offends you, then so are you.

Useful reading:

When WWII Was A Drag: WWII Men Performing As Women in War

The Origins of War in Child Abuse