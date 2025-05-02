The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
1h

Everyone needs to hear this:

https://ia601901.us.archive.org/14/items/david-goldbergs-final-words-deadly-project-zyphr/David%20Goldberg%27s%20FINAL%20WORDS%20-%20DEADLY%20Project%20Zyphr.mp4

And then go listen to these:

Links:

Allreadable.com: https://www.allreadable.com/d6fe4hkA

• Gene 1P36: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hf35cDnBxKf6/

• Gene 1P36 Source Info: https://www.bitchute.com/video/n9VjdFkCHfws/

• Prather Point: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hu0tysRPuFhg/

And remember, the US Emergency Broadcast System network was synced on 10/04/2023 for 40 minutes. If you have a smart phone, are near a slaved antenna, a 5G mast, or even in satellite range - you could be irradiated with specific frequencies.

Were Spain's recent black outs the beginning of the Zionist's global destabilization program?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture