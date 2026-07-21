Etienne Note: Frank Bisignano also represents the same revolving door between Wall Street and the organized crime “government” that we break down in The Greatest Theft in Human History. This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Frank Bisignano, the head of the IRS and the Social Security Administration, in the Oval Office last year. Will Oliver/Bloomberg News

Frank Bisignano, the head of the Internal Revenue Service and Social Security Administration, sits atop two government organizations that store vast reams of sensitive financial data about every taxpayer.

More than a decade ago, he was co-chief operating officer at JPMorgan Chase, another perch that gave him visibility and authority over every part of a massive financial institution. At the bank, people familiar with the matter said, he spied on fellow executives. using his authority over the security department and position to access sensitive information and internal communications without an apparent business justification. The executive directed his security staff to use software to snoop in the email of rival executives, including Charlie Scharf, J.P. Morgan's then head of consumer banking, who is now the CEO of Wells Fargo, some of the people said. One executive said he suspected the spying and put a code phrase in his email, which he said Bisignano repeated back to him. Bisignano also accessed a draft complaint from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission about a questioned derivatives trade that was a confidential document only seen by a few members of the legal department, some said. He also directed his staff to use software to surveil the work of employees, sometimes seeking to track keystrokes, which can show draft versions of written material," others said. The people said Bisignano's goal was to keep a tight rein on employees and use the information to undermine his rivals as he expanded his responsibilities. No allegations are known to pertain to the improper access of customer information.

Note: The section following the introduction is a paraphrased summary based on secondary sources, not the original WSJ text.

According to reports drawing on the Journal’s original investigation, the deterioration in the relationship between Bisignano and then-JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon accelerated toward the end of 2012. Per the Journal’s account, Dimon reportedly told Bisignano to seek opportunities elsewhere. Bisignano’s attorney, identified as Forrest, disputes that account, maintaining that his client left the firm voluntarily in 2013 to become CEO of the payments company First Data. Notably, Dimon publicly praised Bisignano at the time as “a highly talented executive” — a characterization that stands in contrast to the internal narrative now described in the report.

The article also notes that after Bisignano’s departure, forensic teams within JPMorgan’s legal department reportedly found digital evidence that his security staff had accessed sensitive records and communications without apparent business justification. That discovery is said to have prompted his successor, Matt Zames, to tighten internal controls, requiring legal sign-off before any employee’s email could be reviewed going forward.

Another detail highlighted in the report is the alleged existence of a dossier Bisignano kept on staff members, reportedly held in reserve in case anyone showed signs of disloyalty toward him — described in the reporting as employees who “went native.” Bisignano’s attorney flatly denies that any such dossier existed.

The Journal frames these practices as part of a broader pattern: an effort by Bisignano to keep tight control over employees and use the information gathered to undermine potential internal rivals as he expanded his authority within the bank. None of the sources cited in the report suggest that the surveillance extended to customer information.

The report’s publication reportedly caused some unease within circles close to President Trump, according to outlets covering the story from Washington, given that Bisignano currently leads both the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service — two agencies that hold financial data on nearly every taxpayer in the country.

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Sources:

Saeedy, Alexander. “Trump’s IRS Chief Frank Bisignano Accused of Using Hi-Tech Software to Spy on Colleagues’ Emails at JPMorgan.” The Wall Street Journal, as cited in The Daily Beast, July 20, 2026.

“WSJ: IRS Chief Once Spied on His Fellow Bank Execs.” Newser, July 20, 2026.

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