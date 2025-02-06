Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Michael, theeconomiccollapseblog.com

A free and independent press is absolutely essential. In fact, Thomas Jefferson once warned that “our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.” Sadly, we have just learned that some of our most prominent media outlets have been receiving enormous amounts of money from the government. The New York Times, Politico and the Associated Press were being absolutely showered with money during the Biden administration, and it is no coincidence that their coverage of the Biden administration was extremely favorable. This is a scandal of epic proportions, and there is no way that these media outlets will ever recover from this because their credibility is totally gone.

What has been happening at Politico is particularly egregious.

It is supposed to be an independent media entity, but it has been receiving millions of our tax dollars.

In fact, it has received more than 8 million dollars from USAID alone.

But that money from USAID is just the tip of the iceberg.

Overall, Politico has received more than 34 million dollars from the federal government.

That is a tremendous amount of money.

Politico has a subscription option called Politico Pro, and it costs about 10 grand per year.

For some reason, a whole bunch of government agencies were shelling out giant piles of money for such ridiculously-priced subscriptions.

The Biden administration was certainly very good to Politico.

Are we supposed to believe that it was just a “coincidence” that Politico was also very good to the Biden administration?

The following quote from Sean Davis really hit home with me…

It was Politico that maneuvered to have the Hunter laptop story banned and everyone discussing it censored. Politico peddled the illegal Supreme Court leak that led to the near-assassination of multiple Supreme Court justices. And now we find out the regime was funneling tens of millions of dollars of our money to Politico?

This is rampant corruption.

Thankfully, the DOGE team is working on ending all payments to Politico right now…

Karoline Leavitt speaks out on USAID spending millions of taxpayer dollars being spent on Politico subscriptions. “The DOGE team is working on canceling those payments now.”

Interestingly, staffers at Politico “did not get paid for the latest pay period”…

Staff at Politico did not get paid for the latest pay period. The company just sent several emails to employees saying it believes there was a technical error, and is looking into how to fix the issue.

Could it be possible that their staff did not get paid because the gravy train from the federal government is drying up?

Of course Politico is not the only media outlet that has been getting showered with cash.

It turns out that the “independent” Associated Press has also been raking in millions of dollars.

