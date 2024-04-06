Etienne Note: The Libertarian Party is polling Zero (0%) percent and is resorting to tricks to raise money based on the popularity of its individual candidates, and Jacob Hornberger isn’t going along with it and is blowing the whistle on their scheme. Jacob is so close to root of the problem: Liberty advocates who really look into and delve deep into the ideas of liberty eventually realize that “government” is illogical, immoral and unnecessary. There is a recurring joke that pops up in a couple of different flavors:

What is the difference between a libertarian and a voluntaryist?

What is the difference between a Free State Project member and a voluntaryist?

What is the difference between a Libertarian Party member and a voluntaryist?

A. About six months!

You simply can’t hang out with educated, enlightened students of political philosophy without coming head-to-head with the immutable logic and morality of REAL freedom!

There are AMAZING people within the party that are using the election process to educate folks on freedom BUT here are some suggestions to differentiate and build support:

Have candidates run as “privaticians” vs. politicians. Definition below. Have a presidential candidate that runs on a platform of a peaceful and orderly dissolution of the federal “government” while exposing the immorality, illogical nature, and criminality of “government.”

THAT would be “Striking the Root” Everything else is just hacking…

About the Author

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.

He is the author of The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction and Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

In a previous life, he was the campaign manager for a national Libertarian Party vice presidential campaign where he helped his candidate win the party’s nomination.

About the Art of Liberty Foundation

A start-up public policy organization: Voluntaryist crime fighters exposing inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media and academia. The foundation is the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!- How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the”Government,” Media and Academia.

We publish The Daily News, a free survey of the best of the alternative media, censored videos, and documentaries, and the Daily News Digest, a once-per-day-summary of the Daily News as a premium service for paid subscribers of any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack and Five Meme Friday - a free weekly e-mail or Telegram summary of the best of the alternative media, censored truth videos, and at least five hot, fresh, dank liberty memes every week, and “Government,” Media, and Academia Exposed! - A Telegram summary of the best mainstream and alternative news stories proving our thesis that all three are being hierarchically controlled by inter-generational organized crime interests. You can read our 2023 Annual Report here.