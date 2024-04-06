The Libertarian Party's Manipulative Fundraising Scheme
Value-added with some thoughts of HOW the LP could Differentiate Themselves from "Politicians"
Etienne Note: The Libertarian Party is polling Zero (0%) percent and is resorting to tricks to raise money based on the popularity of its individual candidates, and Jacob Hornberger isn’t going along with it and is blowing the whistle on their scheme. Jacob is so close to root of the problem: Liberty advocates who really look into and delve deep into the ideas of liberty eventually realize that “government” is illogical, immoral and unnecessary. There is a recurring joke that pops up in a couple of different flavors:
What is the difference between a libertarian and a voluntaryist?
What is the difference between a Free State Project member and a voluntaryist?
What is the difference between a Libertarian Party member and a voluntaryist?
A. About six months!
You simply can’t hang out with educated, enlightened students of political philosophy without coming head-to-head with the immutable logic and morality of REAL freedom!
There are AMAZING people within the party that are using the election process to educate folks on freedom BUT here are some suggestions to differentiate and build support:
Have candidates run as “privaticians” vs. politicians. Definition below.
Have a presidential candidate that runs on a platform of a peaceful and orderly dissolution of the federal “government” while exposing the immorality, illogical nature, and criminality of “government.”
THAT would be “Striking the Root” Everything else is just hacking…
Last time Ron Paul ran for president I spent some time with libertarian mind sets. One such mind set I heard for instance is that people should be allowed to move around where ever in the world they want to. Let the market decide where a person should go. How is that working out for you USA? Trouble is for libertarianism is that there are entities that have billions and trillions of dollars. The rich are not happy to have a voice. They can buy and control every market judge and politician. And they can and have done so for centuries. Whatever stripe or color your politician they will gladly take money from the highest bidder. RFK Jr is a good example. At first he seems an intelligent man with some principles but all of a sudden he was more than happy to democide a whole group of people because he apparently believes they are all terrorists. Trump same tune, "got to get it done". Biden "hurry up I am running for reelection." All this is said to keep the politicians campaign coffers full of jewish money. Finally I was reading somewhere that libertarianism is just another jewish construct. If an idea is jewish it probably does not bode well for the rest of us. I do like the red white and blue porcupine though. So cute and cuddly.
First of all, Jacob needs another microphone. Or a producer who makes sure his talk sounds right.
It's so low I need to download the video and use vlc's preamp magic and a headset to listen. and yet I'm missing most of what he say. It's a pity.
But I know how to do that. And I'm somewhat interesting in what he says, because I like the guy. But I doubt anyone could find 100 people who would do that.
I just don't think they do funding right. In order to get people's money you have to throw a big populist show. Yet, that only works with econ innumerate muggles. Not many of those in this bizarre space of libertarian politics.
Look. Let's just follow H.L.Mencken adage: Every election Is an advance auction sale of stolen goods.
Therefore, just tell your targets that they will get twice or thrice compensation once Hornberger becomes the POTUS. Why not? It's not immoral to do reparations to libertarians. Maybe it is immoral to make an impossible promise, but if you frame it as raffle and you make it funny, even libertarians would donate.
But, alas, Jacob Hornberger is too uptight for that.
After listening. The problem is that it's too incredible. Many libertarians know there was no covid disease, much less a virus. These people are too underinformed to do any good in as a candidate because of their ignorance of the scam that is western medicine in general, germ theory in particular, and the myriad of scams of the State based on that. Even the people who are minarchists are aware of the scam. At least some of them are.
The system must be destroyed, attacked at the roots, and the criminals must pay back. There is no way for Hornberger, who is totally and willfully ignorant of all this, to be elected for anything. I think people don't give him money because the correctly conclude that it's not worth it. Principles are good, but being misinformed about the THEME OF OUR TIME is a finisher of any campaign.