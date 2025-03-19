By Cody Cook, mailchi.mp

I’m excited to share that The Anarchist Anabaptist is now available as an audiobook!

This book dives into the radical ideas of the Anabaptists—Christians in northern Europe who, nearly 200 years before the liberal tradition of religious freedom and consent, found these revolutionary concepts in the New Testament. It’s a fascinating look at how their vision still speaks to libertarians and Anabaptists today.

Here’s what people are saying about it:

“A mature and compelling reflection on some controversial and challenging ideas—ones that resonate with the Christian claim that Christ is King. I highly recommend it.”

– Preston Sprinkle

“The Anarchist Anabaptist offers our polarized world a radical political vision formed by the words and ways of Jesus of Nazareth.”

– David Ritchie

If you’ve been meaning to check it out (or want to revisit it), the audiobook makes it easy to listen on the go.

Listen to The Anarchist Anabaptist here!

I hope you enjoy it, and feel free to let me know what you think!

Peace,

Doug Stuart

Content Director, LCI

