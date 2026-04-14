The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Austin Stanley Mark Sikora's avatar
Austin Stanley Mark Sikora
4h

Not chaos.

Not accident.

Infrastructure.

The War Nobody Voted For.

#Infrastructure #WarMachine #Geopolitics #MilitaryPower Strategy https://austinsikora.substack.com/p/built-by-democracies-used-by-two?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=32cg97

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