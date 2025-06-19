by JW Williams, needtoknow.news

The stories surrounding Vance Boelter are incongruous and quite curious, raising more questions that providing answers. Boelter is married, has five children and lives in a 4-bedroom house on 11 acres. Yet he also lived with roommates in a small home and worked for two funeral homes.

John Carlson, the roommate of Boelter, said that Boelter voted for Trump and is a conservative who opposes abortion. Authorities are refusing to release a manifesto targeting Democrats and abortion rights activists, that was found in Boelter’s car. Yet flyers for the anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protest were also found in the car.

Boelter was appointed to state boards by Democratic governors twice.

Boelter’s wife, Jennifer, was reported to have interned with Governor Walz in 2010 when he was in Congress, but the Governor’s office said that the intern was a different Jennifer Boelter.

Authorities and politicians have labeled the shootings as political assassination and Democrats are blaming MAGA supporters and Republicans blame leftists. Most media outlets are blaming conservatives on the right.

Note that only still photos from the Ring camera footage filmed at Senator Hoffman’s house have been released; we are still waiting for the video footage.

Here is a revised timeline from US Attorney Joe Thompson that claims Boelter visited two other lawmakers’ homes after the shooting at Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman’s home, but before the murders of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband.

2:06 a.m. Surveillance video captures the haunting image of a man in a rubber mask that authorities say is Vance Boelter announcing himself as a police officer and shining a flashlight into the eyes of Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette. Senator Hoffman attempted to push Boelter out of the doorway to stop him from entering his home. Belter shot him repeatedly, along with his wife.

2:24 a.m. Boelter reportedly went to the home of Representative Kristen Bonner in Maple Grove. She wasn’t there.

2:36 a.m. Boelter is said to have gone to the home of Senator Ann Rest, and by some unexplained coincidence, a New Hope police officer had been sent there to check on Rest, and he interacted with Boelter. The policeman reportedly believed Boelter to be another cop. Senator Rest believes that because a police officer happened to be at her home, her life was saved.

3:30 a.m. At the Hortman home, US Attorney Thompson says police got there just as Boelter was rushing through the front door. Boelter repeatedly fired into the house, and when he entered, he murdered Representative Hortman and her husband, Mark. The family dog was also killed. Boelter fled on foot and exchanged gunfire with police. A creepy mask discarded outside the Hortman home.

Boelter was reported to have sometime later bought a Buick sedan from some random man at a bus stop who also sold him an e-bike. They supposedly went to the bank together so that Boelter could pay him. The random man was determined by law enforcement to have not been involved in the shootings.

Meanwhile, the DailyMail reported that eight hours after the shootings that took place on June 14, Boelter’s wife, Jennifer, and several unidentified relatives that may have been her children, were found traveling about 75 miles from where the shootings took place in Brooklyn Park and Champlin, Minnesota. Inside the vehicle, police found a weapon, ammunition, cash and passports. Mrs. Boelter was questioned, but not arrested.

A website for a company called the Praetorian Guard Security Services claims that Boelter has armed security experience in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe. Boelter is reportedly the CEO of Red Lion Group, a company operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo. In a 2023 LinkedIn post, he stated he had been working on projects in Central Africa for the past three years and was “open to work.”

The Boelters lived with each other on an 11-acre rural property in Sibley County, purchased in 2023 for more than half a million dollars. In federal court Monday, Boelter said he cannot afford a private attorney to represent him against the six federal charges he faces that includes two murder charges. Boelter said he has a part-time job earning about $540 per week and has no other sources of income. He told the judge he owns his own home and has seven cars registered in his name.

CNN reported that Vance Boelter also lived part-time at a rental on Fremont Avenue in north Minneapolis with two roommates, including David Carlson, who said Boelter had recently been facing financial problems, possibly due to his regular travels to Africa. Boelter’s security firm had failed to find traction, Carlson said, indicating that Boelter owned the company, which left Boelter scrambling to find work. The New York Post reported that Carlson said that Boelter was reported to have worked at a funeral home extracting eyeballs for an eye donation organization.

Boelter was reported to be a Christian Evangelist. In one talk he gave in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2023, he appeared sharply critical of LGBTQ rights.

MELISSA HORTMAN

Melissa Hortman was an influential Democratic State Representative and held her House seat for two decades and was re-elected 11 times. She gave an emotional speech after a recent vote on the state’s budget that included a provision to remove free healthcare from illegal aliens. She was the only Democrat to side with the Republicans in this vote and she said that her party was very mad at her. Some pundits have suggested that she was terrified after the vote.

