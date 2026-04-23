Photo by: Humble Robotics

by Iulian Dnistran

Humble Robotics came out of stealth with an electric, autonomous freight platform.

The Humble Hauler doesn’t have a cab.

It promises Level 4-capable autonomous driving in warehouses, railyards, and seaports.

Humble Robotics, a California-based startup, just came out of stealth with a cab-less, autonomous electric Class 8 truck that promises to slash costs and improve payload efficiency.

By removing the traditional semi-truck, Humble has effectively created a motorized trailer that can be tailored to suit the needs of every logistics company. The California startup claims that its electric platform can adapt to different cargo types, logistics environments, and tough obstacles.

Photo by: Humble Robotics

It uses a universal lock & twist interface that enables operators to lengthen or shorten the platform to suit all kinds of cargo. The company’s website shows various configurations, from a six-wheeled concrete mixer to eight-wheelers that can haul containers. The platform can also be towed with a traditional tractor.

Humble hasn’t disclosed technical details about the batteries or electric motors used in its Hauler, but it did mention that it has a pair of e-axles, a 200-mile maximum range, and a 55 miles per hour maximum speed. These figures likely apply to the smaller configurations, but even so, it’s clear from the get-go that this is not a cross-country cargo hauler.

The company itself says that the electric platform was designed for warehouses, railyards, and seaports. The first prototype, built in just under six months, is meant to move shipping containers and can do so from dock to dock without any human intervention, thanks to the Level 4-capable sensor suite.

The sensors work in conjunction with newly developed vision-language-action (VLA) models. The startup claims this allows its electric truck to reason about the world and take the right action even in scenarios it has never experienced, dramatically improving safety and time to market.

Humble’s Hauler is equipped with several cameras, Lidars, and radars, allowing for a 360-degree view of its surroundings. The fact that there’s no cab eliminates variables like different turning radii, lengths, and widths. It also makes the platform 20% lighter than traditional semi-trucks designed for the same job.

Photo by: Humble Robotics

The company’s founder and CEO, Eyal Cohen, has previously worked at Apple, Uber, and Waabi, developing solutions for autonomous driving, EVs, and logistics. “I have dedicated my career to building electric and autonomous vehicle technology,” said Cohen. “For the first time, freight can be fully automated all the way to the loading dock. We are making freight sustainable, safe, and efficient in a way no one thought was possible. And we’re doing it with an exceptional team of industry veterans and AV experts.”

Humble said it’s already working with market leaders in logistics and supply chain to begin autonomous testing and commercialization pilot programs. The startup has raised $24 million in seed funding led by Eclipse with additional participation by Energy Impact Partners and others.

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