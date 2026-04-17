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FYI:

This is all a moot point because the scientists at La Quinta Columna have found that the poison is also in IV fluids / IV saline (besides also being in ALL vaccines; and anesthetics: local, general and dental; & insulin; and of course the hep shots, flu shots, tetanus shots, etc.).

One is routinely put on IV fluids /IV saline before and/or during surgery, etc.

Therefore, one is still receiving the poison this way.

I did bring this to the attention of Dr. Ferrante, but I got no response.

Video: https://odysee.com/@SpiritMedicine:e/Graphene-Poisoning-and-the-Magnetic-Phenomena:5 (9.33)

The date listed with this video is: August 1, 2021.

This is the videos outline (note that the video links included with this outline are no longer working):

The mystery behind people who are magnetic without being inoculated or wearing masks is explained.

Join me on Odysee here:

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SpiritMedicine:e

Aqueous solutions containing graphene oxide for medical purposes have been causing magnetism in non-inoculated individuals. Following the discovery of a number of patents for the use of graphene oxide in different areas, it has been discovered that Chinese online stores such as AliExpress sell it in different formats (powders, aqueous solutions, sheets, among others). Many of these products are indicated for medical use, which explains why many people who have not been inoculated or used masks express the magnetic phenomenon.

During Friday night's Dirección Correcta radio show, La Quinta Columna shared some of the research it has been conducting on Info Vacunas Telegram channel.

Orwell City has prepared the video in English and its respective transcript. Link:

https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/aqueous-solutions-and-magnetism.html?m=1

"This video that I'm going to show now is a great piece of research done by Dani from the Info Vacunas Telegram channel. In this research, he talks about the aqueous bases with graphene oxide. Marketed for medical treatments nowadays."

"Magnetic graphene oxide powder. An aqueous solution with magnetic graphene oxide nanoparticles. Because the graphene oxide inside the body, in addition, transforms and becomes magnetic. This is the reason why people express magnetic properties. It's not that the person has greasy skin, as they would have you believe that it is sweat. "

"Used as a liquid base in the manufacture of medical products. At least, here in Spain since 2012, but invasively since 2019 in the anti-flu campaign. That's how they introduced this nanomaterial in nursing homes. They vaccinated everyone with the flu vaccine and caused COVID-19 with the subsequent electromagnetic irradiation ―when they turned on the 5G antennas―, causing clinical pictures where 80 to 90 people died in one night. See? It was by the intoxication of graphene oxide converted to reduced graphene oxide. "

"With what you're seeing here on the screen. An aqueous solution with graphene oxide nanoparticles. The same ones that Dr. Campra found in the preliminary analysis of the vial. The same ones Dr. Cabezas found in the rain. They're in Pfizer, Vaxigrip, AstraZeneca, and in Moderna vaccines.

"So it says it very clearly. Magnetic graphene oxide. MAG-NET-IC.

Loaded with magnetic nanoparticles and, here, in addition, they write ferric oxide in it, I think. Magnetic responsiveness. Look how important that is. Magnetic responsiveness inside the body."

"This explains why other people express magnetism without have been inoculated now. They may have got jabbed during the 2019/2020 anti-flu campaign, or they may have worn masks for a long time, or because of certain medical treatments, or even because of the rain. Or chemtrails."

"You can find this thing is everywhere. It's even in the water. Now, we're going to see how they want to introduce graphene for weight loss and cosmetic treatments, etc. This is unbelievable. Can you see all the products out there? Most of them come from China."

"But look at how magnetic graphene oxide for dilution in aqueous solutions is used in physiological saline. There are people admitted ―even for one night―, to the hospital and are discharged the next day. But you know that when you are in bed, the first thing they give you is an IV. They open an IV and put the saline in. Well, after that, they came back home, and they had magnetic phenomena. Now we found the explanation. Graphene oxide has been used in saline and saline salts in general. There are patents."

"Now. Water-based. You know that they want to use graphene, graphene oxide, for water purification now. Claiming, lying, and telling the population that it has antibacterial properties. What's more. Now we're going to see a study on how they're going to use the disease-causing agent.

They're going to use it on devices. Graphene oxide nanoparticles to detect, supposedly, SARS-CoV-2 which, as I say once again, doesn't exist. Imagine how far the lie goes. "

"It's important what it says there. High conductivity graphene. Remember that graphene is a superconductor. And it makes the vaccinated persons not only magnetics but also superconducting."

"The research work by Info Vacunas Telegram channel is fantastic. Knowing and pointing out, once again, what La Quinta Columna initially said. That is, they're marketing this type of product. Aqueous solutions. You've seen them. Graphene oxide aqueous solutions. You can find the websites by searching on Google."

The fact-checkers deny the evidence. They deny the existence of graphene oxide and its application in various medical treatments.

Source:

https://www.orwell.city/2021/08/aqueous-solutions-and-magnetism.html?m=1

Please support Orwell City,

https://donorbox.org/orwell-city

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