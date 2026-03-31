The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Charla Star's avatar
Charla Star
3h

My mother’s first baby’s neck was broken by a doctor who killed many babies. Other MDs would not bring charges against him but eventually forced him out of obstetrics and back into general practice.

I have multiple friends and relatives whose babies were permanently damaged by hospital intervention births.

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