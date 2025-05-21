By Tracy Beanz & Michelle Edwards

Plastic pollution has become one of the most critical environmental issues of our lifetime, contributing to numerous human health concerns. In addition to microplastics, one of the most disturbing types of plastic is black plastic, commonly used in food packaging, electronics, and household items. Even though it might seem like just another type of plastic that, for example, carries to-go food, black plastic has other serious hidden dangers, as it is often made from recycled electronic waste (e-waste) that originates from discarded electronic devices such as computers, televisions, and cables. Even worse, it often contains dangerous flame retardants. All of humanity should be extremely concerned about its widespread use.

As mentioned, black plastic is frequently made from recycled materials and is pigmented with carbon black to achieve its dark color. Most commonly used to color and reinforce automobile tires, carbon black is a material produced by the incomplete combustion of hydrocarbon fuels like coal tar and petroleum products, including oil and natural gas, resulting in a fine black powder consisting of tiny carbon particles. Essentially, it is a form of soot.

Because of this, unlike clear or white plastics, black plastic cannot be quickly sorted using conventional optical scanning systems in recycling plants, making it difficult to recycle. As a result, black plastic ends up in landfills and incinerators or contaminates the recycling of other plastics. Many black plastic products, especially food containers (like that tray your favorite sushi roll comes in) and utensils (black plastic spatulas and spoons), are manufactured from mixed or recycled plastics containing toxic chemicals, heavy metals, and flame retardants. How in the world can these items be safe, particularly when used in products involving food and drink?

Indeed, one of the immediate dangers of black plastic lies in the fact it is more than likely composed of hazardous chemicals, including brominated flame retardants (BFRs), phthalates, bisphenol A (BPA), and heavy metals such as lead and cadmium. These substances are associated with a range of health risks, from hormone disruption to neurological damage. Many chemicals in black plastic, including BPA and phthalates, are endocrine disruptors, interfering with hormone function. As previously shared on numerous occasions, exposure to these chemicals has been linked to reproductive problems, early puberty, and developmental issues in children.

Moreover, heavy metals like lead and cadmium, occasionally found in black plastic, are neurotoxic and can impair cognitive development, particularly in children. Chronic exposure to these heavy metals likely contributes to neurological disorders such as ADHD and Alzheimer’s disease. Even worse, some black plastics contain polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which are known carcinogens. Studies have shown that these dangerous chemicals may leach into food, particularly when containers are heated in microwaves or exposed to hot liquids. This is particularly problematic for takeout containers, coffee cup lids, and microwaveable trays because the combination of heat and fatty or acidic foods accelerates chemical migration. For example, research has found that black plastic food trays can release elevated levels of harmful compounds such as styrene, which is classified as a possible human carcinogen. When black plastic is scratched or damaged, the risk of chemical leaching increases even further.

Many are completely unaware that a significant portion of black plastic is created from electronic waste (e-waste) and other discarded materials. In addition to old televisions, computers, and cables, black plastic is also made from other unknown and hazardous sources because it cannot be readily sorted and recycled. Ultimately, these toxic substances, including flame retardants (the most hazardous ones found in electronic enclosures on TVs and other electronics) and other poisonous additives, persist in the final black plastic product, which, besides food packaging, also means children’s toys. This fact is incredibly concerning. The lack of strict regulation and oversight means that consumers may unknowingly be exposed to chemicals never intended for human contact. Highlighting how black plastic can poison kids, Megan Liu, science and policy manager for Toxic Free Future, shared:

“A product with one of the highest levels of flame retardants were black plastic pirate coin beads that kids wear—they resemble Mardi Gras beads but more for costume wear. That particular product had up to 22,800 parts per million of total flame retardants—that’s almost 3% by weight. Kids will often play with toys multiple days in a row until they tire of them.”

Beyond direct human health hazards, black plastic also contributes to broader environmental contamination, thus indirectly impacting human health. Because it is hard to recycle, black plastic often ends up in landfills, where it breaks down into microplastics. These tiny plastic particles enter our soil and water supplies, eventually contaminating the food chain. Again, studies have discovered microplastics in drinking water, seafood, and even human blood, raising serious concerns about its impact on the health of all species. When black plastic is burned, instead of ending up in a landfill, it releases toxic fumes, including dioxins and furans—highly destructive pollutants that can cause respiratory diseases, immune system damage, and cancer.

Given the potential risks, we must take measures to reduce exposure to black plastic, particularly when it comes to food packaging and household products. Importantly, avoid black plastic food containers. Instead, use glass, stainless steel, or, if there is no other option, clear plastic options when picking food storage containers. If black plastic must be used, never microwave food in it, as heat increases the threat of chemical migration. If you must use plastic, check the recycling symbols and avoid plastics labeled #3 (PVC) and #6 (polystyrene), as these are known to leach deadly chemicals. Additionally, selecting BPA-free and phthalate-free labeled products can reduce overall exposure to endocrine-disrupting substances.

To many, black plastic may look sleek and offer convenience, but its hidden dangers make it a significant health and environmental problem. Unlike other countries, the United States has neglected to conduct studies examining food contact materials made of black plastic. This is very troubling because there is no safe level of exposure to some flame retardants, and, again, studies have shown that they can leach from kitchen utensils into food and children’s saliva through the mouthing of toys. Frightening! From chemical contamination to its ties with e-waste—which, by itself, is troubling enough—black plastic presents extremely dangerous risks that cannot be overlooked.

Continue reading...

New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

See the Press Release with more details HERE.

Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com

Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.