Four Independent AI Systems Confirm: Fractional Reserve Banking + Government Taxes + SS COLA Manipulation = 147% of Lifetime Earnings Extracted

By Etienne de la Boetie2

MEMPHIS, TN / PETERBOROUGH, NH — The Art of Liberty Foundation today releases The Greatest Theft in Human History, the most comprehensive public accounting ever attempted of how the fractional reserve banking system and government systematically extract wealth from ordinary American workers — documented with primary-source evidence, independent calculations from four separate AI systems, and quantified in specific dollar figures for workers at every income level.

KEY FINDINGS

▶ $938,000 – $1.89 Million: The amount the median American worker ($60K/yr) loses over a 40-year career to the fractional reserve banking system alone in inflation + Cantillon Effect + Compound Trap — confirmed independently by Claude (Anthropic), Grok (xAI), Gemini (Google), and GPT-5.2 (OpenAI).

▶ $3.52 Million (147% of lifetime earnings): The total extraction when banking inflation, government taxation ($818K), and Social Security COLA underpayment ($810K over 20-year retirement) are combined for the median worker.

▶ $190 Billion Per Year: The amount the federal government saves annually by using manipulated BLS inflation figures to suppress Social Security and pension COLAs — a four-model AI consensus finding.

▶ 116% to 148%: The percentage of lifetime earnings extracted across all income levels, from $35K to $10M annually. Every American worker loses more than they earn when the full extraction architecture is accounted for. Why over 100%? Under honest money of a gold standard, they would have had greater purchasing power each year under the benign 1-2% deflation from innovation & productivity improvements.

▶ 97% Purchasing Power Destroyed: The dollar has lost 97% of its purchasing power since the Federal Reserve was created in 1913 — confirmed by the BLS’s own CPI Calculator.

▶ 1,380×: The expansion of the M2 money supply since 1913, versus only ~100× real GDP growth. The difference — 43× — represents pure monetary dilution transferred from wage earners to money creators.

“The system claims more than a full career from every American worker, then continues extracting through manipulated retirement benefits. These are not independent mechanisms — they are interlocking components of a single extraction architecture designed to transfer wealth from those who earn it to the banks who create the medium of exchange and, largely, fund/install the politicians who “legalize” it and the media monopolizers, academics and economists who have been covering it up.” — Etienne de la Boetie², Founder, Art of Liberty Foundation

THE THREE MECHANISMS OF EXTRACTION

The report documents three interlocking mechanisms through which the banking system transfers purchasing power from workers:

1. The Inflation Tax: Every dollar created by banks out of thin air dilutes the purchasing power of every existing dollar — a hidden tax requiring no vote and no legislation.

2. The Cantillon Effect: Banks and their borrowers receive newly created money first, at pre-inflation prices. Workers receive wages last, at post-inflation prices. The 500,000+ single-family homes purchased by private equity since 2012 using QE money — while median workers were locked out of the market — is the Cantillon Effect made visible.

3. The Compound Trap: Inflation forces workers to borrow at interest — from the very institutions that created the inflation — to afford assets whose prices were inflated by the money-creation process. A home that cost $25,000 in 1971 now costs $400,000+. Not because the home is 16× better, but because the money supply expanded 1,380×.

METHODOLOGY & VERIFICATION

The report’s findings were independently calculated by four AI systems — Anthropic’s Claude, xAI’s Grok, Google’s Gemini, and OpenAI’s GPT-5.2 — each prompted identically and without coordination. All four models converged on the same order of magnitude for median worker losses ($500K–$1.2M under the conservative official CPI baseline) and on the $190 billion annual government savings from CPI manipulation. The convergence of independently calculated estimates from models with different corporate owners and different training data is itself a central finding of the report.

All figures are sourced from primary data: FDIC Quarterly Banking Profile, Federal Reserve H.6 money supply releases, BLS CPI Calculator, GAO audit reports, SEC filings, and peer-reviewed academic literature. The report distinguishes between confirmed figures (audited hard data), calculated figures (derived from confirmed inputs), and modeled estimates (clearly labeled as such).

ABOUT THE ART OF LIBERTY FOUNDATION

The Art of Liberty Foundation is dedicated to exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of monopoly government and central banking and promoting voluntaryism — the only system of social organization based entirely on consent — as the alternative. The Foundation publishes books, investigative reports, the Art of Liberty Daily News, and Five Meme Friday. More information at ArtOfLiberty.org. Download the full report with links at ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation.

MEDIA CONTACT

Julie Marie

PR Manager, Art of Liberty Foundation

Email: Media@ArtOfLiberty.org

Website: ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation

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