by Darby Jones

In The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, it took Deep Thought 7.5 million years to calculate the answer to life, the universe, and everything. I discovered the answer this year at the age of 42.* That asterisk is crucial. It’s actually the answer, but it means nothing if you don’t ask the right question.

Who’s in control?

Nothing will stop the mega-rich from controlling their political puppets and distracting us from looking up. Look around. Neighbors fighting over jobs, healthcare, housing — your brother-in-law skipped Thanksgiving … again. Half your Facebook feed has written off the other half as deplorable monsters.

The world’s a mess, but the reason your dollar can’t buy a nickel has nothing to do with the Left or Right. Follow the money. Look up at the power keeping us down.

Power /pau̇(-ə)r/: 1. Fractional reserve banking. 2. The Fed. 3. Global “mafia.”

People /pē-pəl/: 1. Everyone who gets their dollar after The Fed spends it.

Power took $350 TRILLION from the People

Look at the greatest thefts in human history. Wars. Empires. Gulags. Now look at #1. The Fed, running continuously since 1913, beats everything else on that list by 8 times.

Private bankers and their cronies profit from spending the dollar at full value before it depreciates. Then we pay the price via inflation.

$350 trillion is hard to grasp, so to bring it home:

The average American worker making $60K per year loses 2.7 million in purchasing power over a 45.5-year career and 20-year retirement.¹

That’s roughly 113.7% of lifetime earnings in this model. It’s a slow boil. We don’t question the heat if it slowly rises for 65 years. Politicians and bankers know the masses won’t keep track. They cleverly passed the scheme into law on Dec. 23, while 27 other congressmen (who opposed the racket) had left for Christmas break.

“The Federal Reserve system was designed by bankers, for bankers. The 1913 Federal Reserve Act was drafted at a secret meeting at Jekyll Island, Georgia, attended by reps from J.P. Morgan, the Rockefeller interests, and the National City Bank of New York. The resulting institution grants private banks the exclusive privilege of creating money through lending — a privilege enforced by the federal government and backstopped by taxpayer-funded deposit insurance.”¹

Politicians and bankers (one organism) claim they created the Fed to prevent global financial crises, but really, they just figured out a clever way to socialize mass theft. If Americans can’t understand it, we can’t protest. Or we’ll protest, but we won’t know who to blame. Politicians then use our ignorance to blame the other “side.” Both “sides” benefit from the same evil. As their theft compounds, so does our hate for each other.

The real battle is not Left vs. Right. It’s always been Up vs. Down.

From 2020 to 2024 alone, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Americans lost 20% of their purchasing power.² If four years cost you a fifth of your purchasing power, imagine 113 years of the same machinery running.

Under an honest monetary system, your dollars should gain purchasing power as productivity improves. Things would get better and cheaper if we weren’t printing “monopoly” money.

Healthcare costs 17% of GDP and is climbing. A house costs 16 times what it cost your parents. Tuition is up 1,200% since 1980.

If the average American had that $2.7 million, they wouldn’t be fighting with their neighbors. We’d live as we did in the ‘50s when we had disagreements, but could still be friends.

Both parties (and any human) will “print” money if it’s legal. But robbing the middle class and the poor to make the insanely rich more powerful is pure evil.

Ron Paul said it a million times. It’s time to…

END THE FED!

My people. You aren’t dumb. You were just taught to trust the system. Your government-run education will NEVER teach anything this incriminating. Plus, new worldviews challenge your entire way of life. Even if you’re curious, nobody has time to read 113 years of monetary extraction data. It’s why my source summarized the scheme into fun visuals with plenty of snark to keep you entertained. Give her a try.

Similarly, most folks don’t have the time (or tears) to read 50 pages of derivatives litigation to prove that Naked Shorting is a thing. It’s why part 1 in my greatest theft series, boils it down into simple terms. Restack it if you can.

This is why we write. Artists and authors write the words that others can’t quite articulate.

This whole mess is what happens when you let bankers architect society. I’m a banker, so I should know. Please don’t hate me. It’s just my 9-to-5. It’s how I feed my kids. But now that I understand the system, I have a moral responsibility to tell you. Join me. Join the cause and subscribe.

First: Disillusionment.



Second: Hope.



Third: Freedom.

What’s the answer?

The answer to life, the universe, and everything is 42.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide had it right all along. What you don’t know is that in nerd language, 42 represents the asterisk.

42 = *

That single, solitary star is the answer. It’s the “master key” in computer programming – a wildcard. An asterisk can stand in for anything. One might conclude that it represents total freedom.

The answer has always been freedom – in our lives and in every interaction.

Who’s in control? I am. You are. We all have the right to be free.

It took me 42 years to figure it out, but here we are, solving the secret mysteries of the universe together.

If you know, you know.

Power to the People

American ingenuity is just about the only thing saving us from politicians driving us off a cliff.

“Thomas Edison brought us electricity, not the Sierra Club. The Wright brothers got us off the ground, not the Aviation Administration. Henry Ford ended the isolation of Americans by making cars affordable, not Ralph Nader. Those who helped Americans the most didn’t go around loudly expressing ‘compassion’ for the poor. They found ways to make things more productive, so that the poor of today can afford things that the affluent of yesterday could only dream about.” ~Thomas Sowell

Don’t thank Big Gov. Thank the people and honest industry for bailing us out.

Headlines of Hope

People advancing technology will save us again. There are thousands of unsung heroes hidden from the news. Corporate media knows the behavioral science – that fear weighs (and pays) twice as much as anything resembling hope, so of course they sell terror 24-7. But it’s only half the story.

I recently finished a 5-year project collecting all the good news in the world (and Far Side Cartoons)! It’s all tech, energy, and medical “miracles” that prove we can self-organize and save ourselves.

Government monopolies destroy entire nations, but smaller decentralized systems are easier to manage. Anarchy was never a society without laws. By definition, it’s a society without rulers. Anarchists replace slave owners with leaders, elders, and arbiters.

Most of the same laws and precedents developed over thousands of years would not only be practiced, but also enhanced via competing polycentric legal systems or networks that you can freely start, join, or leave.

Christopher Cook is writing a brilliant book exclusively on Substack called The Distributed Nation about how voluntary systems can replace centralized control. His ideas around polycentric law are especially enlightening. Who will build the roads? He’s got the answer. France already privatized 70% of their roads, and they’re immaculate. Toll roads. Competitive contracts. Simple.

A voluntarist society must be built on persuasion (not coercion), so it’ll take decades and likely an economic collapse or two to evolve into a new paradigm.

But we can start changing the definitions today!

Power: Freedom*

People: Sovereign individuals.

Find your inner asterisk. You are your own sovereign star.

If you think anarchy is crazy, no worries. Just do one thing for me. Pick a cause, any cause, and support it … fiscally. Be the change. Struggling financially? Donate time. Build awareness. Share your beliefs. I’m trying to get people to believe in themselves, so help me spread hope, wonder, and love — forget anarchy if it sounds silly.

Or BE SILLY with me and DON’T PANIC! Carry a towel.

Please like, comment, and restack:

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