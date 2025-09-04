The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gayle Wells's avatar
Gayle Wells
7h

Thanks so much for all of this information. It is like we are riding on the back of a wild and dangerous dragon and we can't get off. Talk about clear ways of exiting the global pirate cage and why wouldn't we. Did not see the UCC Code mentioned but I may have missed that. Don't half the states still have to reverse that wording?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture