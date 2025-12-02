The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Te Reagan
3h

I can’t help but think about all the free flowing money all around me as I try and afford meat. New construction everywhere. I’ve yet to see the middle class around me struggle. My husband and I live on about thirty thousand a year. But, our children make over a hundred thousand a year and they seem to buy whatever they want. Always spending that money. They can afford 8 dollar lattes. And they splurge all the time. I keep hearing how everyone is broke, but I’m not seeing it. Even the poorest of the poor people has food on the table. I see food lines, but I wonder why they are needed with SNAP program.

There’s so much money in circulation right now. I’ve never seen anything like it.

