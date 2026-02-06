The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
1h

David Rogers Webb says that because the provisions for looting has been done legally, it must be dismantled legally, I think that would be a total waste of time. If you're in the looter's system, then you are agreeing to their terms. Do you ever get to make your terms in these so called "contracts"? No. It's all one-sided. It's up to individual sovereigns to get out of the system and make a fresh start. If the only recourse is the legal system, one would be simply "spinning their wheels" because the system architects have covered every base. Don't be their schmuck.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture