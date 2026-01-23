The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matrix2008's avatar
Matrix2008
1h

All the world is a stage. Most profound deception and betrayal by this president. Millions of Maga have awakened to this fact. Now we must wake up those in denial or MAGa's who are walking the plank in Zombie-like fashion. Q is/was a CIA-Mossad psyop to breed inaction while clinging to hope

Reply
Share
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1h

I hereby accuse the President of the United States Donald Trump as well as other so called Head of States according to the law of Treason.

Donald Trump as well as other so called Head of States have a standing order to uphold the rights of the citizen and the infrastructure.

However by Implementation of so called “Hate Laws“ and other subversive actions such as the criminal neglect of upholding the Infrastructure of the USA and atacking countries such as Venezuela as well as threatening War against Greenland... Donald Trump is guilty of an act of war against the US Citizens... in short Donald Trump committed Treason.

Donald Trump as well as other so called Head of States are currently meeting in Davos where they plan the political future of the world by subversion... Treason.

Their goal is well known...it is a one World Government with a Jewish ruling class and Noahide Laws that eliminate the rights of every Citizen.

This is an act of Treason.

No politician in this world has the mandate from the people who elected them to engage in a one world Government.

Furthermore the WEF is a Terrorist organization... a private organization.

And the WEF has no accountability.

If their actions... and they do... infringe on my rights as a citizen and the politicians follow the orders of said Organization... this is called Treason...punishable by Death.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/how-the-spanish-rail-disasters-affect

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture