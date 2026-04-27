The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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There is one single thing that has put massive pressure on the entire system of American earning capability. The fascist, corporate-controlled, bought off, blackmailed uS congress created a 30+ year wage holiday for businesses... and did absolutely nothing for the employed.

Our worthless, mind-controlled uS congress did this by failing to increase the US Minimum Wage with inflation - year after year. In early 2013, UNCTAD did a study that proved the uS Minimum Wage in 02/2013 would have been $21/hour if it had been allowed to increase with inflation alone. Impoverishing us across the board was always part of the plan. This same pattern was followed in every first world country where educated populations had to be economically smashed.

Now that impoverishment has become so severe and obvious that everyone at every economic level is doing the math. My friend's house in Hendersonville, NC (outside of Asheville) sold in 6 hours.

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