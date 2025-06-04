by Anthony Colpo

In 2020, a virus called ‘Sars-Cov-2’ allegedly swept around the world, causing a disease dubbed ‘COVID-19’.

It was a scam. There is no Sars-Cov-2 and there is no COVID-19.

To all those who just blew their coffee all over their computers and screamed, “COVID is real, because I’ve had it!”, I have just one thing to say:

No you haven’t.

You had the flu, perhaps even pneumonia, just like hundreds of millions of people do each and every year. That garbage PCR test that told you had ‘COVID-19’ is non-specific rot steeped in controversy. It told people with the flu they instead had ‘COVID’, which is why influenza inexplicably near-disappeared in 2020.

I know what I’m saying is hard to fathom for some.

It means everything Planet Psycho experienced over the last 3.5 years was completely unnecessary. The destroyed lives, the ruined businesses and careers, the suicides, the egregious human rights abrogations, the gratuitous state-sanctioned violence against innocent people who just wanted to live like it was 2018, the lockdowns, the untold mental distress, the propaganda, the masks, the travel bans, the truly disgusting and disturbing hatred and harassment of dissenters, and of course, the intense pressure to be injected with deadly drugs made by confirmed criminal corporations like Pfizer, AstraZeneca and J&J.

When you understand that Sars-Cov-2 doesn't exist, then all argument about whether the above were necessary, were effective, and to what extent becomes moot. The reality instead dawns that all the above were based on a blatant lie and simply should not have occurred at all, ever.

How to Isolate a Virus that Doesn't Exist

On January 24, 2020, a group of CCP-controlled Chinese researchers published a paper in the New England Journal of Medicine claiming the world’s first isolation of “2019-nCoV”, which would later become known as “Sars-Cov-2”, the virus that supposedly caused “COVID-19.”

Four days later, on January 28, 2020, a group of researchers from the 5-Eyes stronghold that is Australia claimed to be the first outside China to have isolated the virus, although their findings were not officially published in peer-reviewed format until June 1, 2020.

On January 31, 2020, a group of researchers from the Korean CDC published a paper claiming to have isolated Sars-Cov-2. Curiously, the paper says they used "samples from putative patients with COVID-19 ... to isolate the virus", indicating that they isolated Sars-Cov-2 from multiple patients. However, the paper proceeds to describe a single Korean patient from whom the isolate was obtained, as does a subsequent paper allegedly involving the same patient. The other mystery patients apparently vanished into thin air, suggesting their samples could not be manipulated into evincing the mythical Sars-Cov-2.

On March 7, 2020 - four days before the WHO declared a global 'pandemic' - researchers from the US CDC published a preprint claiming they had "isolated" SARS-CoV-2 from the first US 'COVID-19' patient

The reality is that none of these researchers isolated Jack Scheissen, but more on that in a moment. First, we need to reflect upon just what it means to 'isolate' a virus.

A virus is a thing. A thing that allegedly gets inside your body, hijacks cells, and causes disease. In other words, it's a visible, physical entity. It's not a thought, or a sound, or a short-lived bolus of wind released after eating too many whole-grains.

To isolate a physical entity means to physically separate it from anything else. Not in your mind, not on a computer, but in real life.

If you want to isolate a crime suspect from a crowd, for example, you seek to identify him and remove him from the crowd.

What you don't do is add even more people to the crowd, some wearing clothing similar to what the suspect is believed to be wearing, because that would simply create more confusion and make it harder to locate the suspect.

Duh.

But this, believe it or not, is akin to how virologists 'isolate' a virus.

Virus Isolation: Commonsense versus Common Idiocy

The virus isolation charade is underpinned by numerous acts of quackery, foremost among them being "viral cell culture" and "genome sequencing."

"Cell culture sometimes feels like a black art, with everyone having their own preferred method," says Derfogail Delcassian, a researcher at MIT, Massachusetts.

It’s a dark art, alright.

Most people would assume new viruses are discovered by placing samples of bodily fluids from allegedly infected people under a powerful microscope. They assume that researchers then peer through the microscope and observe something that looks like a virus, but with some distinguishing feature not previously observed on currently known viruses. You might think they yell "Eureka!", call their lab co-workers over to take a peek, and proudly declare the discovery of a new virus.

"This one's got a bald, sagging, prune-like outer layer, markings that look like swastikas, and a psychopathological sense of self-importance - let's call it KLAUS-19!"

Followed by high fives and the clinking of champagne glasses.

The average punter would assume the researchers then separate this newly-discovered virus from all the other porqueria present in the samples, in order to create a purified 'viral isolate' that contains a given amount of virus per unit of solution. This standardized isolate, they would assume, is then administered to hapless animals or brave/reckless humans in scientific experiments in order to:

Confirm it does in fact cause a pathological health condition (disease) and to what extent; Develop treatments and cures for that disease.

As for declaring a global 'pandemic' on a planet containing eight billion people, you would naturally assume virologists repeat this process on thousands of people suffering symptoms of this alleged new disease.

If the 'novel' virus is isolated from most of those people, only then would we assume it plays a role in the alleged global outbreak of the 'novel' flu.

Using commonsense as a yardstick, the above is all a pretty sensible guess as to how viral isolation, and the declaring of a pandemic, might work.

The problem is, modern virology has absolutely nothing to do with commonsense. To the contrary, it's a load of voodoo nonsense.

The 'isolation' of Sars-Cov-2 in China, which comprises over 18% of the world's population, was based on four samples from unknown patients and case reports on - wait for it - three (3) people.

You read that right: The January 24, 2020 NEJM paper announcing the 'breakthrough' isolation of the 'novel' coronavirus that was allegedly flying around the world and destroying everything in its path was based on a mere four lung fluid samples in a country of over 1.4 billion people.

What's more, when you read the symptoms and prognosis of the three patients in the paper (who do not appear to be the same patients from whom the samples were extracted), there is nothing to suggest these patients were suffering anything other than atypical pneumonia. Around 1.5 million cases of community-acquired pneumonia occur in Mainland China each year (community-acquired means it occurred outside of hospitals which, it turns out, are great places to get pneumonia). Pneumonia can be caused and exacerbated by numerous factors, including infection, pollution, smoking, drugs, lung conditions, etc etc. Many cases of flu are of unknown cause and lumped into the "atypical" category, which is medicine's way of saying "we don't know how you got this, but you got it.”

The Australian 'isolation' study, meanwhile, was based on a grand total of one (1) person, a visitor from Wuhan.

The US CDC 'isolation' study was also based on a single person, allegedly a 35-year-old man who returned to Washington State on January 15 after traveling to Wuhan.

That means a global 'pandemic' was declared on the strength of samples from a half-dozen or so people. If that doesn't have you shaking your head in dismay, someone should probably check your pulse.

Viral 'Sequencing': Creating Something Out of Nothing

As for "sequencing" the genome of a virus, you would assume researchers first isolate the virus, then dissect its genome and list its constituent nucleotides.

What you would not expect researchers to do is identify a mere fraction of the nucelotides present in a mixture allegedly containing a virus, but also polluted with other sources of RNA and DNA, then feed them into a computer. You would not expect the researchers to sit back and allow the computer to construct an "in silico" genome from this fragment, then proclaim to the world that this speculative construct that exists only on the computer is in fact the verified genome of a real, live, 'isolated' virus. Especially a virus comprised of almost 30,000 RNA bases (nucleotides), which is what the mythical Sars-Cov-2 allegedly possesses.

That would not really be sequencing, but assembly.

Sequencing would be akin to dismantling, say, a Toyota Hilux, and cataloging each and every component as the vehicle was stripped down to its very last bolt. When it's time to put everything back together, you already know what the end result will be: A Toyota Hilux.

Assembly would be akin to taking an isolated and interchangable section of the Hilux, for example a drive belt, feeding its specifications into a computer, then being told by the computer that what you have in the garage is a Porsche 911.

You would not expect this kind of carry on from researchers because it would be truly ridiculous behaviour.

Well folks, what can I say, except welcome to the truly ridiculous world of virology.

They're All in this Together

Numerous research groups around the world claim they have isolated Sars-Cov-2. The methods they used are essentially the same. So for the sake of brevity, I'm going to zero in on a group of researchers who present an especially illuminating example of the Sars-Cov-2 isolation ruse.

I'm talking about researchers from the Peter Doherty Institute in Melbourne, Victoria, the Australian fasco-communist state run by psychopathic tyrant and trans groomer Dan Andrews.

"On Tuesday, 28 January," says Peter Doherty, the Institute's namesake and "patron", his researchers “confirmed they had successfully grown the virus in cell culture in the laboratory."

"The Doherty Institute," he proudly boasted, "was the first to grow the virus outside of China and the first to share it with the World Health Organization and public health laboratories across the globe."

Sure.

When it comes to viruses and vaccines, the Doherty Institute has a conflict of interest list longer than the Hume Highway, which I've detailed here. For now, let's look at how they achieved the remarkable feat of isolating a virus that doesn't really exist.

The Doherty Institute Sculpts a New Virus

On March 9, 2020, the Medical Journal of Australia website posted a preprint authored by 16 researchers, 14 of whom hailed from the Doherty Institute. The remaining two worked in Victoria government-funded health and academic positions. The researchers claimed to have isolated Sars-Cov-2 from the first patient diagnosed with 'COVID-19' in Australia.

Their anomaly-ridden paper somehow passed peer review, and was officially published in MJA on June 1, 2020.

After the usual introductory waffle about "a novel betacoronavirus originating in Wuhan", the authors kick things off by claiming on January 19, 2020 an unnamed 58-­year-­old man from Wuhan, China, arrived in Melbourne and "felt unwell".

According to the researchers, our mystery man had type 2 diabetes and was a former smoker.

He reportedly developed fever on January 20 and "a cough with sputum production" on January 23.

Nothing out of the ordinary so far, especially for someone arriving from a country in the midst of winter. However, things would allegedly get worse for Australia's Patient Zero. On 24 January, he was reportedly admitted to the emergency ward at Monash Medical Centre with shortness of breath. Chest X-ray and thoracic CT scan showed "opacities", a sign his lungs were suffering either acute or chronic impairment. His temperature was 38.1°C, his heart rate 95 beats/min, and O2 saturation 94%. His white blood cell count was low, his CRP was high, and his liver enzymes were all elevated. Liver ultrasound showed "hepatic steatosis", aka non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which is quite common in diabetics.

Patient Aussie Zero was clearly sick, but there was nothing to suggest he suffered from some 'novel' and 'deadly' coronavirus. I mean, it's not like he suddenly stiffened like a board, 'collapsed' toward the ground, then miraculously outstretched his arms and leg to brace his fall while unconscious (!), like the guy at 0:38 in this clearly fake and staged video:

A virus that allows you to be conscious and unconscious at the same time: Now that is novel!

Another curious anomaly occurs when the researchers admit that antibiotics (IV ceftriaxone and azithromycin) were commenced on day 4 to treat "potential secondary bacterial pneumonia, although no bacterial pathogen was identified."

Low-­flow oxygen was administered until day 10. Unlike intubation, where a potentially infectious tube is rammed down your throat to mechanically force-feed oxygen into your lungs, low-flow oxygen is a relatively non-invasive treatment in which oxygen is fed through your nose.

The patient gradually improved; his fever, cough and shortness of breath resolved by admission day 12, and he was discharged from hospital on February 7, 2020 (admission day 15).

Let's take a moment to unpack what we've just read. The researchers would go on to say that they isolated Sars-Cov-2 from this patient. Sars-Cov-2, according to the 'experts', was a 'novel' virus for which no known treatment existed.

However, Patient Aussie Zero was treated with readily available and widely-used antibiotics, as well as non-invasive oxygen administration, and he recovered just fine, despite suffering diabetes and other signs of pre-existing poor health.

Antibiotics do not work against 'viruses'. That's not my contention, but an official and undisputed mainstream medical tenet.

This indicates that Patient A0's infection was caused by bacteria, not by a novel Woohoo virus. All the information provided indicates he was simply one of the 450 million cases of pneumonia diagnosed annually.

The treating hospital staff clearly proceeded as if this was the case, "although no bacterial pathogen was identified." That's because Patient Aussie Zero was never tested for any bacterial pathogen. Neither the paper, preprint or supplementary material make any mention of testing by the financially over-endowed Doherty researchers for any pathogen other than Sars-Cov-2.

It seems they weren't interested in finding any pathogen other than Sars-Cov-2.

No further mention is made of Patient Aussie Zero. We can only assume he uber'd off happily into the CBD, bought a few souvenirs, had a punt or two at the Crown Casino, then went back to Wuhan with plenty of interesting tales to tell.

"You guys won't believe what happened after I got off the plane in Melbourne..."

Patient Zero might have faded back into the crowd, but the Doherty crew made sure his bodily fluids went on to carve a place in history by claiming what he really suffered from was a 'novel' virus.

Here's how they did it.

As Patient Aussie Zero lay in bed, watching the antibiotics drip into his veins to successfully treat his bacterial pneumonia, the Doherty researchers tested his nasal swab, sputum, urine, poo, and serum samples for "Sars-Cov-2" by using PCR testing.

Which raises the obvious question: How on Earth do you PCR test for a 'novel' virus, when there is no PCR test available for that 'novel' virus?

Oh, that's easy: You create one.

The Doherty researchers claim they developed an "an in-­house real time RT-­PCR assay" for Sars-Cov-2, the disease that had yet to be isolated and from which Patient Aussie Zero evidently didn't harbour because his diagnosis and outcome was entirely consistent with bacterial pneumonia and was successfully treated as such.

To fully detail the processes involved would no doubt send many of you to sleep. If you’re reading this at work, that could prove embarrassing. Developing the PCR test and sequencing the genome involved cDNA kits, primers and probes, real-time PCR machines, Sanger Sequencing and a bunch of other modern-day sorcery.

All you really need to know for now is the irrefutable fact that all this carry on does not and can not physically isolate a virus. All fancy-sounding gobbledegook aside, the fact remains that at this point the virus existed only in theory.

Another key point, as you’ll discover later, is that none of this carry on was performed on control samples. “Control your variables” is one of the most fundamental and important rules of scientific experimentation, but it was not applied in this study.

The researchers claim they took their new PCR test, and used it on a nasopharyngeal swab and some sputum allegedly collected when Patient Aussie Zero first presented to the Monash Medical Centre.

Both samples tested "positive".

Using a test based on the RNA of a virus that they had never isolated, they had now confirmed the presence of a virus they had never isolated in a patient from Wuhan.

Got that?

I don't know whether to laugh or cry at this point, so I'll just do what I normally do, which is shake in my head in disdain.

Despite the fact that Sars-Cov-2, like other alleged viruses, is allegedly present in blood, urine, and feces, no Sars-Cov-2 was detected in Patient Aussie Zero's blood on admission, his single day 3 poo sample, or his urine samples. This is another curious anomaly, but the researchers briefly mention it and then continue on like nothing happened.

Sars-Cov-2, it turns out, is a highly selective, aware and mischievous virus. It knows when Australian researchers are about to test for it in blood, urine and feces, so quickly scampers off to hang with its buddies in sputum and snot instead. It feels sorry for Africa, so largely avoided that continent, despite its proximity to COVID 'hotspots' in Europe and the Middle East. It waited until after the 'vaccine' rollout before it started really infecting and killing people; I guess it hates Big Pharma. It was allegedly introduced to Spain via two football matches against an Italian team. However, it avoided Black Lives Matters protests and Aussie Rules football matches. It allegedly posed a deadly threat to people wanting to visit loved ones cruelly trapped in isolation, but not to sociopathic cops who gratuitously kettled, jumped and bashed freedom protesters.

Continue reading...

New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

See the Press Release with more details HERE.

Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com

Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.