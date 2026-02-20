The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

60Gigahertz2
1h

The electric car people are a hysterical bunch. Their batteries emit so much EMR into the vehicles that their owners are almost guaranteed to get cancer when everything else with EMR spewing out of it is factored in...

And then the greenhouse life cycle contribution of manufacturing those batteries, completely overshadows any energy lost from not burning fossil fuels... this has been discussed and known for over 10 years.

And at no point does anyone in the debate ever talk about the MANY amazing zero point, magnetic, hydrogen, water fueled engine technology just waiting to be scaled up - before it's inventors are murdered, or beaten to death, or have their patent's stolen.

