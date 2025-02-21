by Redacción , zona-militar.com

Last week, the German company Helsing announced that it is in the process of manufacturing 6,000 new HX-2 attack drones, which will be destined for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This batch would not be the first to be produced and sent to Kiev, as the company is already in the process of delivering 4,000 drones of the HF-1 model, which have been produced in collaboration with the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.

Regarding this, Gundbert Scherf, one of the co-founders of Helsing, stated: “We are increasing the production of HX-2 in response to additional orders from Ukraine, where precision in mass daily compensates for a numerical disadvantage in legacy systems. It is clear that NATO has important lessons to learn, and quickly. With our resilience factories, we are adopting a distributed approach to mass manufacturing these systems across Europe, enabling individual national states to produce locally and ensure sovereignty over production and supply chains.”

In line with the above, it is worth noting that the German company has already announced its intentions to expand the number of its production plants across Europe, aiming to establish itself as a potential drone supplier that creates job opportunities in client countries and can manufacture several thousand drones per month. Currently, the first facility in Helsing’s “resilience network” is located in southern Germany, with the capacity to produce 1,000 HX-2 drones per month.

Finally, recalling some of the characteristics of the HX-2 drones to be manufactured for Ukraine, it should be emphasized that these are precision munitions with an estimated range of 100 kilometers, electrically powered, and capable of speeds of up to 220 km/h. Additionally, the drones, originally presented in 2024, feature advanced AI technology that allows them to resist enemy attempts to shoot them down and counter electronic warfare elements. When operated with the company’s Altra software, they can be used as a swarm controlled by a single operator. Moreover, the ability to produce them in large quantities helps reduce the unit costs of the platform.

*Image credits: Helsing

