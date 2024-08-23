The Free State Project - How Libertarians can attain political power
Reason Mag Interviews Eric Brakey the Exec Director of the Free State Project
See our overview of the Free State Project Here: https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/new-hampshires-free-state-project
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
While Reason is asking all kind of loser Statist questions about Trump and the Libertarian Party at least ½ the Free State Project are voluntaryists and don’t believe in the legitimacy, necessity or desirability of having a “government” at all. We believe the best way to accelerate the goals of the Free State Project is to widely expose the illegitimacy and criminality of “government” in New Hampshire. We think it is $1-2 million to do a drop of books, liberators, and documentary that would hit 300,000 of New Hampshire’s 800,000 voters. See the details at ArtOfLiberty.org/PSP.
Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.
Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.
Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.