See our overview of the Free State Project Here: https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/new-hampshires-free-state-project

While Reason is asking all kind of loser Statist questions about Trump and the Libertarian Party at least ½ the Free State Project are voluntaryists and don’t believe in the legitimacy, necessity or desirability of having a “government” at all. We believe the best way to accelerate the goals of the Free State Project is to widely expose the illegitimacy and criminality of “government” in New Hampshire. We think it is $1-2 million to do a drop of books, liberators, and documentary that would hit 300,000 of New Hampshire’s 800,000 voters. See the details at ArtOfLiberty.org/PSP.

