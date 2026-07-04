Etienne Note: Just another reason why Americans should be REBELLING NOT CELEBRATING this July 4th!

The Forbidden Rothschild History of America traces the hidden financial and political networks that developed after the American Revolution, from 1776 to the present era. Richard Grove explores the rise of Rothschild international banking, Standard Oil, the Federal Reserve, the Round Table movement, the Pilgrims Society, and other institutions that shaped modern American history. https://linktr.ee/richardgrove



On America's 250th anniversary, it's worth asking an uncomfortable question: What happened after the American Revolution? Did the British Empire ever formulate a comeback? Most history classes celebrate the Declaration of Independence and the founding generation—but spend very little time examining how political, financial, and international networks evolved during the century that followed.



In this presentation, forensic historian Richard Grove traces a timeline from 1776 to the present, exploring the rise of banking interests, industrial monopolies, elite societies, and the relationships that shaped the modern American establishment.



[Most references herein come from www.RothschildArchive.org, the official family archive of the British Rothschild family.]



Topics include:



• The post-Revolution financial landscape

• International banking networks

• Industrial monopolies

• The Round Table movement

• Cecil Rhodes

• The Pilgrims Society

• Standard Oil

• Wall Street

• The Federal Reserve

• The Balfour Declaration

• The Council on Foreign Relations

• The long-term development of modern power structures #AngloAmericanEstablishment



Whether you agree with every conclusion or not, this lecture invites viewers to examine primary sources, question assumptions





Originally presented as "Underground History of America", by request created for Foster Gamble's think tank in 2022.



Released publicly on YouTube for the first time on the 20th anniversary of Richard Grove's production career, since 2006 producing educational content dedicated to history, Cognitive Liberty, physical freedom and self-education.



Happy Independence Day!



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