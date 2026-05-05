by Gary D. Barnett

“Imagine if the U.S. invaded a country, conquered it after a savage conflict and gained about half of that nation’s territory in the treaty that ended the fighting.”

Ric Anderson: August 26th, 2018 article in the Las Vegas Sun

Considering all the complete insanity now happening, this subject would not seem important to most at this time, but it should be a vital part of the education process, instead of being purposely and intentionally eliminated from American history. Maybe if dumbed down Americans actually understood even a modicum of historical fact about this brutal nation-state and its past, the ludicrous notion of ‘exceptionalism’ would never have raised its ugly head. What a different world we would live in now had most been taught their real history.

As is evident today, most all Americans would prefer it seems, to not allow anyone the ability to come here, raise families, and work. Of course, these attitudes are based on long-term indoctrination, propaganda, and lies, all meant to cause mass division and hatred. Most of the hate, at least initially, was aimed at those below the southern border, Mexicans in particular. What is so astonishing about this, is that if accurate history about U.S. aggression was known by this population, maybe things would never have gotten to such an horrendous state, and a more harmonious situation would have been the result.

Without having to give a long and detailed history lesson here, let us look at what happened in the past, and clarify the situation so that a better understanding of naked U.S. aggression and land and territory theft is known. After all, this country has committed aggressive war for 94% of its entire history.

First, all the land in the current U.S. was stolen by Britain and our European ancestors. It was never once the legitimate property of who were later called ‘Americans.’ What this means, is that most all in this country are immigrants, sons and daughters of immigrants, or ancestors of immigrants. No one of European heritage can legitimately claim to be ‘native’ to this country. (And no, I do not hate white people or any others, as I am white)

As to Mexico and Mexicans, the U.S in the 1840s, aggressively attacked, killed, slaughtered, and murdered innocents in what was referred to as the Mexican American War. In reality, it was nothing less than a brutal and immoral stealing of Mexico’s country; half of it in fact. U.S. troops slaughtered many innocents, raping, pillaging, and murdering along the way. Just before that time, Mexico consisted of Texas, which by force, had declared its independence earlier, the entire current ‘states’ of Nevada, California, and Utah, and large parts of several other states, including Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Kansas. This was Mexico before it was stolen, and makes up almost a third of the lower 48 states.

There was also the so-called Louisiana Purchase, another stealing, and of course, many millions of indigenous Indians were also slaughtered so that rich Europeans could take over all the rest of the country in order to form a new stolen nation that was meant to become an empire. Since all this happened, this place mistakenly called the ‘united’ states, was born out of death and conflict. That does not change the fact that after two centuries, Americans consider this their home, but hating those who want to come here, many of whose families were killed or displaced by your ancestors, and whose home this once was, is extreme hypocrisy.

This is not a diatribe meant to push for unlimited open borders, although in a real free country, where all land was privately held, and government had no say in the control of any of it, immigration would never be a problem. All immigration problems arise out of a controlling government, all due to corrupt and criminal policies meant to enrich controllers at the expense of all others. When countries are flooded with immigrants, it is usually one of a few reasons. First, it is a planned government inundating of other cultures meant to cause division, a breakdown in cultural heritage, and/or destruction of ethnicity. It is a State method of causing dissent and protest, which leads to government increasing its power, and using that dissent in order to gain even more power, and therefore more control over the population. Fences built, biometric cages, and mass surveillance are falsely legitimized. Once enough protest is evident, martial law tactics can be made to look legitimate.

These tactics are not just happening here, although non-thinking Americans tend to discount the rest of humanity in their drive to think of themselves as the most special, most important, and most unique, when in fact, nothing could be further from the truth. The pompous and pretentious term “God bless America,” as if only Americans are truly human, is a testament of the broad-based arrogance and narcissistic nature of many in this country.

The point of this short article, is just to make you think before you pass judgement, and to embrace the adage of walking in the shoes of others. Should a stronger nation-state, or group of nation-states, arrive on these shores tomorrow, raping, killing, murdering, and displacing this current population, and taking over these lands for their own use, how would you feel? What if that happened and you attempted to come back after a time, but were abused, shot, arrested, or deported without any due process or any justifiable reason whatsoever? Remember that this is exactly what many living and working here, and those wanting to come here, are facing today.

Without government, no immigration problem would ever have taken root, no large criminal element would have purposely been brought here by the oligarchs, and there would be no reason to blanket hate entire cultures who did nothing to harm you. In fact, without this governing monster, most of our problems would not exist, and constant war would not be prevalent. Government and rule cause most every single problem, so instead of embracing this heinous controlling and nationalist State, eliminate the real problem of rule, and go back to self-governance based on natural law instead of the evil totalitarian madness that consumes us today.

Now think of those in Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and all others being abused, starved, killed, genocided, their land and resources stolen, and their children destroyed by this evil empire and its murderous military industrial complex. To support this nation-state in these efforts is to support pure evil.

“It is necessary to remove from power the audacious usurpers who, under any title of legality, hold a scandalous and immoral fraud.”

Francisco I. Madero

Copyright © 2025 Gary D. Barnett Substack or GaryDBarnett.com

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