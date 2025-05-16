by Matt Agorist

On April 7, 2025, the Department of Justice quietly issued a sweeping policy shift that could—and should—obliterate its case against Roger Ver. Tucked into a 4-page memo titled “Ending Regulation By Prosecution,” the DOJ made a stunning admission: prosecuting individuals for violating unclarified crypto regulations is no longer acceptable. In fact, it’s now against federal policy.

“The Department of Justice is not a digital assets regulator... The Justice Department will no longer pursue litigation or enforcement actions that have the effect of superimposing regulatory frameworks on digital assets.”

— DOJ Deputy Attorney General Memo, April 7, 2025

Let that sink in.

For over a decade, federal agencies—under both blue and red banners—have targeted crypto pioneers like Roger Ver with vague, backdated tax rules and regulatory grey zones. Ver, a key early adopter and evangelist of Bitcoin, renounced his U.S. citizenship in 2014 and attempted to follow every legal protocol in doing so. But now, more than 10 years later, the U.S. government is seeking to extradite him over alleged tax liabilities—before the IRS even provided clear digital asset guidance.

But according to the DOJ’s own memo, that sort of persecution is now explicitly out of bounds.

“Prosecutors should not charge regulatory violations in cases involving digital assets… unless there is evidence that the defendant knew of the licensing or registration requirement at issue and violated such a requirement willfully."

In Ver’s case, no such evidence exists. His legal team, working in good faith, followed the best interpretations available at the time—before today’s crypto regulations were even conceived.

As the team behind FreeRogerNow.org put it in a recent message:

“The DOJ has no legal or political justification to continue prosecuting Roger Ver. This case should be dismissed immediately under the Department’s new directive.”

