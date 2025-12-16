By GMO/Toxin free USA Team

1. RETRACTED: The study that served as the cornerstone of regulators’ assessment of glyphosate’s safety, leading to EPA approvals of glyphosate-based herbicides, has now been retracted. It has been revealed that the study, “Safety Evaluation and Risk Assessment of the Herbicide Roundup and Its Active Ingredient, Glyphosate, for Humans,” was ghostwritten by Monsanto. The Editor-in-Chief of Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology, which published the study in 2000, cites these reasons for its retraction:

The study’s conclusions regarding the carcinogenicity of glyphosate are based solely on unpublished studies from Monsanto.

The authors did not include multiple long-term chronic toxicity and carcinogenicity studies that had already been published at the time of writing their review in 1999.

Litigation has revealed that employees of Monsanto contributed to the writing of the study without proper acknowledgment as co-authors. The failure to disclose the involvement of Monsanto personnel in the writing process compromises the academic independence of the presented findings and conclusions drawn in the article regarding carcinogenicity.

The authors of the study did not disclose that they were financially compensated by Monsanto, raising significant ethical concerns, and calling into question the academic objectivity of the authors.

The sole surviving author of the study, Gary M. Williams, has refused to respond to the Editor-in-Chief of Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology.

2. There are over 1,000 peer-reviewed studies showing various health and environmental harms from glyphosate. Studies link glyphosate to cancer, infertility in women and men, premature birth, rheumatoid arthritis, depression, polycystic ovarian syndrome, endometriosis, celiac disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, kidney damage, leaky gut, microbiome disruption, autism spectrum disorder, Alzheimer’s disease, and other health harms.

3. Glyphosate was classified as a probable human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in 2015.

4. A 2025 international, long-term comprehensive carcinogenicity study on glyphosate not only reaffirmed the IARC classification, it linked glyphosate to a long list of specific cancers: Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, leukemia, skin, liver, thyroid, nervous system, ovarian, mammary gland, adrenal, kidney, bladder, bone, pancreatic, uterine and spleen. The study observed increased incidences of multiple types of cancer in treatment groups given levels below what the EPA deems safe.

5. Over 160,000 lawsuits have been filed by individuals who developed Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, a type of cancer, after long term exposure to glyphosate. In case after case, juries have unanimously found Monsanto guilty of lying about the safety of Roundup weedkillers. Brent Wisner, an attorney representing plaintiffs in Roundup cancer lawsuits, stated that Monsanto didn’t just fail to warn consumers about the safety of Roundup, the company had a “deliberate intent not to warn.”

6. Glyphosate and its even more toxic breakdown product, AMPA, widely contaminates America’s waters, soil, and has even been found falling down in rain.

7. Glyphosate was detected in the urine of 80% of U.S. adults and children in a study published by the CDC in 2022. Glyphosate was detected in the urine of 87% of the children in the study.

8. Glyphosate was patented as a chelator in 1964. It binds to and removes vital minerals and nutrients from the body, soil and food.

9. Glyphosate was patented as an antibiotic in 2010. It harms beneficial gut bacteria.

10. Glyphosate is harmful to monarch butterflies, bees and other pollinators and destroys pollinator habitat.

11. Glyphosate harms important soil dwelling organisms, such as earthworms, needed for healthy soil.

12. Glyphosate is likely to adversely affect 93% of threatened and endangered species.

In light of this new and indisputable change in evidence, EPA’s registrations of glyphosate-based herbicides like Bayer-Monsanto’s Roundup must be revoked. Since the current EPA is fully corrupt, with chemical industry lobbyists occupying every position of management, it’s the duty of the President and Congress to do their jobs and protect Americans.



